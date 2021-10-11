Lincoln Speedway to wrap up its 2021 season with Night of Champions

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Lincoln Speedway will hold its Night of Champions on Saturday.

The 410 sprint cars and the 358 sprint cars both compete in their final point races of the season.

Freddie Rahmer has already clinched Lincoln's 410 sprint title. The 358 title is still up for grabs.

Lincoln Speedway will wrap up its 2021 season this weekend with the Night of Champions.

The 410 sprint cars and the 358 sprint cars both compete in their final point races of the season on Saturday. In the 410 sprint ranks, Freddie Rahmer has already clinched his second point title in a row at the Adams County facility.

For the 358 sprints, the title chase is closer. Defending champion Cody Fletcher entered last week’s 358 sprint race at Lincoln as the point leader, and appeared to have a good chance of leaving with a solid point lead after last Saturday’s race.

That was until the final lap.

As Fletcher exited the fourth turn looking for the one-to-go signal from the flag man, he caught the fourth-turn fence and flipped violently. That crash dropped Fletcher from the third position where he was running to 21st in the final rundown. Coupled with a win by Steve Owings, who was third entering the night, and a fourth-place run by York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh, who entered the night second, the point chase has now tightened considerably, with Owings now leading.

Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County welcomes the Short Track Super Series modifieds for a three-day show this weekend. The weekend starts on Thursday evening with an STSS race paying $5,500 to win. Then on Friday, there will be three 20-lap qualifying races for the modifieds. Saturday, a 200-lap feature for the modifieds pays $50,000 to win.

The 602 crate modifieds also compete over the weekend at the Port, and the pro stocks will be there as well.

Grandview’s Thunder on the Hill series in Berks County has triple 20s for the modifieds on Saturday as well.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County has the Insinger Performance Nationals this weekend for a number of the area’s support classes. Friday is qualifying night for several classes, with a few features thrown in as well, then on Saturday, it’s the main events. Competing at BAPS over the weekend will be the limited late models, street stocks, extreme stocks, Legends, 305 sprint cars, 602 crate modifieds, sportman modifieds, classic cars and limited stocks.

The super late models have a big race at Bedford in western Pennsylvania on Saturday, while Trailway Speedway in Adams County offers the Kart Klassic on Saturday.

PIT STOPS

Last weekend: The World of Outlaws invaded Port Royal last weekend and went away without win. The Pennsylvania Posse, however, didn’t get a win either.

Both winning cars have raced a traveling schedule this season, without any complete alliance to any organization.

Friday night’s winner, Kerry Madsen, is from Australia and spent the first part of the season on the local tracks for the team owned by York’s Michael Barshinger. Madsen left the team to drive Tony Stewart’s car in various shows. Later, Barshinger disbanded his team and retired from the sport.

Madsen had an up-and-down time with the Stewart car, and after a crash at the Knoxville Nationals, hadn’t raced again until last weekend.

Saturday’s winner, Spencer Bayston, spent part of the season on the All Star trail driving for the McGee team, but just before the Williams Grove National Open he joined the eastern Pennsylvania-based team owned by Chad and Jenn Clemens. Bayston and the Clemens’ CJB team plan to run the whole Outlaw schedule next season, but the last two weekends in Pennsylvania were their first starts together with the Outlaws.

While both the Outlaws and Posse were shut out of victory lane at the Port, both fared well overall. Friday’s top 10 included six Pennsylvania Posse drivers and three Outlaw series regulars. Saturday’s show found five Outlaws and three Posse drivers in the top 10.

Local racer Lucas Wolfe sat out the Williams Grove National Open because his team was out of engines. He returned last weekend, but not with his own engines. Since Giovanni Scelzi’s team decided not to stick around for the show at Port Royal, its Toyota Race Development engine found its way into Wolfe’s racer. Wolfe ran seventh with the engine on Friday.

Point chase: Just three 410 sprint races remain on the local calendar this season — this weekend at Lincoln, and two shows at BAPS Motor Speedway, one on Oct. 23 and the other on Nov. 13.

With a 144-point lead in the Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania standings, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri stands a very strong chance of garnering his first overall local title. Since each race awards 50 points to win, Danny Dietrich would have to win all three to unseat Macri from the series lead, and that would only be if Macri didn’t earn any points. The series awards points for top-10 finishes.

So far this season, 107 drivers have earned points.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (9) 1,343

2. Danny Dietrich (5) 1,199

3. Lance Dewease (8) 1,181

4. Brent Marks (9) 1,073

5. Freddie Rahmer (6) 1,067

6. Logan Wagner (3) 654

7. Chase Dietz (3) 635

8. Alan Krimes (2) 588

9. Justin Peck (4) 534

10. Dylan Cisney (1) 529