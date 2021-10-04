Some news you may have missed from an eventful Williams Grove National Open weekend

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The 59th annual Williams Grove National Open weekend finished Saturday night.

The weekend saw 50 different drivers competing from 16 different states and two countries.

Hanover's Logan Schuchart finished second on both Friday and Saturday nights.

The 59th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway is now in the record books.

The two-day program featured a number of interesting storylines. Here are a few notes and observations from the World of Outlaws-sanctioned event that you may have missed:

The National Open weekend saw 50 different drivers compete. Forty-nine cars were on hand Friday, while 48 raced on Saturday. Two of the cars from Friday didn’t return on Saturday, but one that wasn’t there Friday was on hand Saturday.

Of those 50 drivers, there were 16 different states and two countries represented. Just over half of the drivers, 26, are now full-time Pennsylvania residents. Eleven of them reside in York County.

Saturday’s National Open feature had drivers from 12 states and two countries, with 12 from Pennsylvania and four from York County.

The winner’s share in the National Open is the largest for a sprint race in Pennsylvania, with $75,000 going to the winner. Second paid $25,000 and third was worth $10,000. Drivers who just started the race earned $1,300.

While figures are not available on the very large crowd on hand at the Cumberland County track, it’s safe to say it was one of the largest National Open crowds in recent memory. I know of at least four countries represented, and would guess that many more states were represented in the crowd than on the track.

With all that said, the winners on both nights are California natives. Friday’s winner, Kyle Larson, spends a great deal of time in North Carolina now with his NASCAR Cup Series team. Saturday’s winner, Carson Macedo, travels the nation with the Outlaws. Last year Macedo drove for Larson. This year he is driving for the team founded by late racing great Jason Johnson. Johnson’s widow, team owner Bobbie Johnson, is a native of East Berlin.

Hanover driver Logan Schuchart, a full-time World of Outlaws driver, finished second, both nights. Friday, he made a bid on Larson for the win, while on Saturday he led until four laps remained. His grandfather Bobby Allen is a former winner of the National Open. Both Schuchart, and his uncle, Jacob Allen, were driving cars with retro paint schemes similar to the car Bobby Allen drove to the Knoxville Nationals win.

Justin Peck was driving a retro car that resembles those driven by late National Open winner Kramer Williamson.

Last year’s Williams Grove champion, Freddie Rahmer, struggled in qualifying, and had to use a provisional starting spot both nights. Friday, he drove from 26th to seventh. Outlaw officials said that was the biggest move of the season by a provisional starter. Saturday, Rahmer got caught up in an early-race tangle and didn’t finish the race.

Central Pennsylvania sprint point leader Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, had the best overall showing of a driver from the local circuit with a pair of fourth-place finishes.

PIT STOPS

This weekend: The World of Outlaws remain in the area this weekend for a two-day show at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

Racing at the Port is scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings. Friday, the limited late models join the Outlaws, while Saturday the 305 sprint are also on the card.

Both support classes at the Port are on an invitational basis, with the top 24 in points invited to compete.

The local 410 sprint cars will get a chance to race Sunday as well. Trailway Speedway in Adams County will attempt for a second time this season to present the Armin Hostetter Memorial event. It’s the one time each season that the 410 sprint cars compete on the quarter-mile facility at Trailway. The legends cars also are a part of the program.

Lincoln Speedway in Adams County races Saturday with the super late models headlining. The limited late models and 358 sprints are also on the program.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County has the Harvest Classic lined up for Saturday. The super sportsmen, 305 sprints, 602 modifieds, sportsman modifieds, 600cc modifieds and classic cars compete.

The super late models also have a show on Saturday at Clinton County.

End of season: The season is quickly drawing to a close, although there is racing scheduled through Nov. 13.

Williams Grove, Selinsgrove and Hagerstown speedways have now completed their seasons.

After this weekend, Lincoln has one more race, Port Royal has two weekends of racing, BAPS has three weekends of racing and Trailway has two.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (9) 1,313

2. Danny Dietrich (5) 1,189

3. Lance Dewease (8) 1,128

4. Freddie Rahmer (6) 1,055

5. Brent Marks (9) 1,039

6. Logan Wagner (3) 642

7. Chase Dietz (3) 635

8. Alan Krimes (2) 588

9. Justin Peck (4) 534

10. Dylan Cisney (1) 529