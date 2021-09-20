Pennsylvania's Month of Money continues with Jimmy Nace Memorial at Selinsgrove Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The Jimmy Nace Memorial National Open is set for Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The winner of the race at the Snyder County track will earn $20,075.

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri is the defending champion at the Nace event.

Two big 410 sprint races highlight this weekend’s local racing action, with Selinsgrove Speedway’s Jimmy Nace Memorial National Open on Saturday offering $20,075 to the winner.

Racing action starts Friday with Williams Grove Speedway’s Outlaw Tune-Up for the 410 sprint cars. The race will be run under the World of Outlaws lineup procedures. The Outlaw Tune-Up is the last chance for local teams to prepare for the following weekend’s $75,000-to-win Williams Grove National Open. Also on the program are the 358 sprints in their final appearance of the season at the Cumberland County track. Derek Locke will be looking to make it a perfect season. He has won all seven Williams Grove 358 sprint races so far this year.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County also races Friday with the 358 sprints headlining. The 270cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks also compete.

Saturday, Selinsgrove offers up its Nace event. Last year, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri won the race at the Snyder County facility over Freddie Rahmer. Fred Rahmer leads all drivers with five wins in Selinsgrove’s National Open. As noted, the race offers $20,075 to win for the track’s 75th season. The 305 sprints are also on the card.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County offers up the super sportsmen, limited-late models, legends and extreme stock cars on Saturday.

PIT STOPS

Seven for Lance: Lance Dewease wrapped up the Williams Grove Speedway point title on Friday evening with three point races still remaining on the season.

For Dewease, it marks his seventh Grove point title, second only to Fred Rahmer, who has nine.

Dewease has now won titles at Williams Grove for five different car owners. He has two crowns with Walter Dyer, two with Al Hamilton and one each with Joe Harz, Donnie Owens and now current owner, Donnie Kreitz Jr. Rahmer’s titles came with four owners, including Hamilton, Harz, Jim and Sandy Kline and Rob Sell.

For the members of Dewease’s current hall-of-fame team there are a bunch more Grove titles. Kreitz won four titles himself as a driver. Mechanic Davey Brown was a part of 12 Grove titles, I think. Brown won two with Johnny Mackison Sr., one with Dick Tobias and was part of Kramer Williamson’s 1978 title. (Williamson drove several cars that season but ended the season with Brown and the Apple House No. 41 car.) Brown also won three titles with Lynn Paxton, was a part of Kreitz’s team during his four titles and now with Dewease.

Herr back on top at BAPS: Frankie Herr’s win at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County in Saturday’s super-sportsman race puts him back on top of the track’s super-sportsman win list and also moved him into the track’s point lead for the season.

Herr moved back ahead of Kenny Edkin for the track’s all-time super-sportsman win lead. Herr now has 28 wins to Edkin’s 27.

The win should also have been Herr’s 95th career sportsman win, which is second all-time in the area.

Freddie’s new ride: Freddie Rahmer took his first ride with the team he will join for next season.

Thursday’s race at BAPS proved the perfect opportunity for Rahmer to shake down the all-new car for retiring super-sportsman great Rich Eichelberger. Eichelberger’s team will be preparing the car, so it was also Rahmer’s first time to work with that crew.

Rahmer’s first laps in the car were in timed warmups and he was second quickest in his group. He finished fourth in his heat race, and then came from 12th starting spot to take third in the feature.

Back in his own family-owned car on Friday, Rahmer missed qualifying at Williams Grove by one spot. He then came from 11th starting spot to finish second at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County on Saturday.

Peck’s win: Indiana’s Justin Peck took home the big money Saturday at Lincoln.

Peck is an All Star regular, but the team for which he drives is locally based. The Tom Buch team is fielded from Buch’s Brownstown shops and has local crew, including Curt Williamson, son of the late local racing great Kramer Williamson.

The win was Peck’s fourth in the area this season to go along with three others on the All Star tour.

Car counts: Thanks to a number of invaders over the past several weeks, car counts have been great so far for Pennsylvania’s Month of Money.

Last weekend, Lincoln had 49 sprint cars and Williams Grove had 40. The week before, Port Royal’s Tuscarora 50 weekend drew just more than 50 cars each night.

In addition to the All Star regulars, last weekend’s invaders included Brian Bown, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel and Giovanni Scelzi. The All Stars also brought 10 drivers, which pushed Lincoln’s total to drivers from 10 states and three countries. Skylar Gee is from Canada, and Ian Madsen is from Australia.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (8) 1,188

2. Danny Dietrich (5) 1,122

3. Lance Dewease (8) 1,049

4. Freddie Rahmer (6) 1,005

5. Brent Marks (9) 999

6. Logan Wagner (3) 642

7. Chase Dietz (3) 635

8. Alan Krimes (2) 588

9. Justin Peck (4) 534

10. Dylan Cisney (1) 529