Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway highlights big-money weekend on local racing circuit

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The Dirt Classic race for the 410 sprint cars is set for Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

The winner of the event, which is Lincoln's biggest race, will earn $20,000.

Kyle Larson won the Dirt Classic in 2020.

The central Pennsylvania sprint cars will again have another busy three-day weekend, with plenty of money on the line.

The Dirt Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway is the biggest event of the weekend.

The weekend actually starts, however, at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Thursday with the Drydene-sponsored Greg Hodnett Foundation Benefit event for the 410 sprint cars. The race also offers a qualifying spot for Saturday’s Dirt Classic. Classic cars are also on the slate.

Action moves to Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County on Friday for the Jack Gunn Memorial, when the All Stars will challenge the local racers in 410 action. Again, the event holds a qualifying spot for the Dirt Classic. The 305 sprints also compete.

That all leads up to Saturday’s $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic at Lincoln in Adams County. The All Stars will also sanction that 410 race, with the event’s unique qualifying format. Last year, Kyle Larson was the Dirt Classic winner.

The Dirt Classic took over as Lincoln’s biggest race in 2014, when Stevie Smith raced to the victory. Smith would win again in 2016. Brian Montieth also has two wins in the Dirt Classic in 2015 and 2019. Lance Dewease won in 2017 and Tim Shaffer in 2018.

BAPS is back in action on Saturday with the super sportsmen, limited late models, street stocks, extreme stocks and limited stocks.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County will host its Kevin Gobrecht Memorial for the micro sprints and legends on Saturday. The 270cc and 600cc micro sprints compete, along with the legends cars.

PIT STOPS

Big win for Logan Wagner: Second-generation driver Logan Wagner got the biggest win of his career on Saturday when he bested Lance Dewease in a late-race battle to win the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

The weekend also saw Wagner secure his fourth consecutive Port Royal 410 sprint point title.

Wagner’s father, Mike Wagner, still competes, and for the last two years has challenged his son for the point title at the Port. The senior Wagner is a former champion at the oval as well.

Logan Wagner is an airplane pilot by trade and is unable to take the time to compete all the time at other area tracks, but he manages to get to the Port every week. Since teaming with the famed Zemco team, he has been at the top of his game, but never more so than on Saturday at Port Royal.

Other Tusky winners: Brent Marks opened the Tuscarora weekend with a win on Thursday night.

Marks has been on a tear since putting his own family-owned team back together early in the season. His win Thursday was his area-leading 10th on the local circuit this season and 11th overall this year. A big win at Eldora, Ohio, accounts for the other win.

Friday’s event at the Port found a familiar face back in the local victory lane for the first time in several years. Oklahoma’s Daryn Pittman has spent most of his career on the World of Outlaws tour, but when he was in between Outlaw rides he spent several years on the local tracks.

This season, Pittman stepped away from racing full time and purchased a racing-related business. He hooked up with Kevin Swindell’s Swindell Speed Labs team for selected events this year and on Friday at the Port he got his first win in his limited starts this season.

Racin’ Jason: Jason Covert’s address is York Haven, but he actually lives closer to Newberrytown.

Last weekend he more than doubled his win count for the season. Going into this season, Covert had won something like 87 super-late-model features, but up until last weekend he had won just once this year.

Last weekend he claimed his second Port Royal win of the season on Friday and came right back Saturday to win his first-ever super-late-model race at Lincoln.

The odd part of this is that he won the races in two different cars for two different car owners.

Several years ago, Covert raced for longtime late-model owner/ mechanic Barry Klinedinst. When Klinedinst decided to retire, Covert found a ride with Maryland car owner and former driver Pete Cameron. It was in Cameron’s car that Covert won on Friday at the Port.

On the other side of the coin, when Cameron’s car isn’t racing, Covert has a ride with the car fielded on a part-time basis by Klinedinst’s son, Bryan. It was in that car that Covert won on Saturday at Lincoln.

Father-son combos: The first late-model heat race at Lincoln on Saturday found a pair of father-son combos competing.

Both Jim and Dylan Yoder and Jim and Bryan Bernheisel were in that heat race. In this case, the sons bested the fathers. The finish was Dylan Yoder over Bryan Bernheisel, with Jim Yoder and Jim Bernheisel next in line.

After winning the Port Royal point title the night before, Dylan Yoder led the “Yoder Nation” into Lincoln. He ended up fourth in the feature, while cousin Andrew was eighth and father Jim was ninth.

Bryan Bernheisel was making just his third start since back injuries early in the season at Williams Grove. He was third in the feature, while father Jim was 11th.

Teen sensation: It was just a few weeks ago that Jayden Wolf first showed up at Lincoln with a 358 sprint car.

Wolf lives just over the hill in Abbottstown, but had been spending his Saturdays in Lancaster County at the Lanco micro-sprint track.

The 15 year old raced at Lincoln that week for the first time in a 358 and has made a few Trailway starts that resulted in top-10 finishes. I think last Saturday was his fifth 358 start and he led every lap for his first 358 win.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (7) 1,099

2. Danny Dietrich (4) 1,040

3. Lance Dewease (8) 1,014

4. Freddie Rahmer (6) 940

5. Brent Marks (10) 934

6. Logan Wagner (3) 642

7. Chase Dietz (3) 594

8. Alan Krimes (2) 572

9. Dylan Cisney (1) 515

10. Justin Peck (3) 466