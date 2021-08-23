Central Pennsylvania dirt-track circuit to feature nostalgia and invaders this weekend

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will have its 47th annual Old-Timers Convention this weekend.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will visit four regional dirt tracks this week.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Series will have a three-day show at Port Royal Speedway.

For central Pennsylvania dirt-track fans who enjoy racing nostalgia, this coming weekend will offer some must-see activities.

The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will present the 47th annual Old-Timers Convention this weekend at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds in Adams County, with events also taking place at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

It was 47 years ago when then-Williams Grove Speedway promoter Jack Gunn first introduced the Old-Timers Convention at the Grove. It was an opportunity to gather many former racers and vintage race cars in connection with his racing programs at the Grove.

When Gunn died, the torch was passed to a group of dedicated individuals who shared his love for the history of the sport. It was from that group that the defunct Latimore Valley Fairgrounds, a few miles down Route 15 from the Grove, was purchased and refurbished. That site would eventually become the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.

One thing the group kept going was the annual convention. It did eventually move from Williams Grove to Latimore Valley, but the concept remained the same. This year’s convention will honor late EMMR supporter Nevin Miller and famed Pennsylvania racer Mario Andretti.

York County sprint drivers enjoy successful weekend on central Pennsylvania dirt tracks

The convention will begin Friday, with the museum open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The vintage race cars will get track time that evening during the racing program at Williams Grove.

Saturday’s events move to Latimore Valley, where there will be a “cruise-in” for all cars and motorcycles, and afternoon track time for the vintage race cars beginning at 1 p.m.

Sunday, EMMR will hold its annual membership meeting at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. look at Andretti’s contribution to racing and a tribute to Miller. That will again be followed by track time for the vintage racers beginning at 1 p.m.

PIT STOPS

Invaders come to area: On the modern-day local racing slate this weekend, the area will be invaded by the All Star Circuit of Champions and the Lucas Oil Late Model Series.

The All Stars will race for four nights at four different tracks, while the Lucas Oil Series visits one track for three nights.

The All Star swing starts Thursday at Grandview Speedway in Berks County for Thunder on the Hill. There, the All Stars take on the Pennsylvania Posse, with the Grandview modifieds also on the agenda.

Friday, the All Stars move to Williams Grove, where they share billing with the vintage race cars from the EMMR. The Grove event is the Jack Gunn Memorial Race. It will consist of a twin-20s program with two 20-lap feature events.

Saturday, the All Stars move on to Lincoln Speedway in Adams County, where they will be joined by the Central Pennsylvania Legends Series. The Lincoln event for the All Stars is the Kramer Klash. The event honors local racing legend Kramer Williamson, who lost his life at Lincoln. In honor of Williamson’s famed No. 73 Pink Panther racer, the race will pay $7,300 to the winner.

The All Star weekend concludes on Sunday evening at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County for the Johnny Mackison Clash. That race honors the memory of the York County native who won more than 130 features in a short nine-year career that spanned 1954-1962. Mackison then stepped away from the sport, but his son, Johnny, and grandsons, Hunter and Jordan, have continued the family legacy over the years. Mackison still leads all drivers in wins for the class that is now sprint cars at BAPS. The 305 sprints will also be on the card that night.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Series invades Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County for a three-night stand starting Thursday evening. The touring late model series will be joined by the limited late models Thursday and the Mid-Atlantic Modifieds on Friday and Saturday.

Other events: Trailway Speedway in Adams County races Friday with the 358 sprints, 270cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks.

Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County has a big 410 sprint race of its own on Saturday, with the Jack Gunn Memorial offering $5,000 to win. Limited late models and roadrunners are also part of the program.

Hagerstown Speedway in northern Maryland will offer a Saturday slate that includes late-model sportsmen, crate late models, pure stocks and hobby stocks in their final point race of the season.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (6) 925

2. Freddie Rahmer (6) 879

3. Lance Dewease (7) 863

3. Danny Dietrich (2) 863

5. Brent Marks (7) 750

6. Logan Wagner (2) 551

7. Chase Dietz (3) 535

8. AlanKrimes (1) 506

9. Dylan Cisney (1) 480

10. Tyler Ross (3) 400