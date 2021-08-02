USAC series swings through region this week; Central Pa. sprint chase gets very tight

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

The United States Auto Club Midget Series visits the region this week.

The USAC Midget swing begins Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway in Berks County.

The series then moves to Kutztown, also in Berks County, on Wednesday.

After a Thursday stop in New Jersey, the series moves to Bloomsburg in Columbia County on Friday..

For fans of area midget racing, this is the week for you.

The USAC Midget Week begins Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway in Berks County, where the midgets have a long history. Tuesday’s event honors Ken Brenn Sr. Brenn, at more than 90 years old, is still going strong and has a long history in racing. The New Jersey native fielded top midget cars for many years, featuring some of the nation’s top drivers. During his time as a car owner, he also fielded sprint cars and eventually modifieds. Brenn also took a shot at Indy cars for a few races.

After Tuesday’s show, the USAC Midgets move to Kutztown, also in Berks County, on Wednesday evening, before venturing to Bridgeport, New Jersey, on Thursday.

Friday, the series moves to the new track in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, where the midget cars had a long-and-storied run on the former cinder track at the fairgrounds there. The new track was built inside the old cinder track. The USAC Midget swing ends on Saturday night at Lancaster County’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway.

The USAC weekend actually wraps up on Sunday, but with a much different show at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County. The USAC Silver Crown cars headline the Selinsgrove show. The 75-lap race for the Silver Crown cars highlights the cars that traced their history back to the Indy cars of the 1940s and 1950s. USAC’s East Coast 360 wingless sprint cars are also on the slate.

PIT STOPS

The rest of weekend slate: Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County is in action on Friday night with a show that is a throwback to the Grove’s history from the 1960s and 1970s.

The super late models will join the 410 sprint cars in the Grove’s Friday event.

Down the road at Trailway Speedway in Adams County on Friday evening, the track on the farm will honor one of its living legends. Brad McClelland still leads the track in wins for the micro sprints and the 358 sprints. The track will honor McClelland this Friday. Brad McClelland is the second generation of a three-generation racing family. His father, Bill, was one of the area’s top late-model drivers in the 1960s and 1970s, with Brad taking over things from there. Now Brad usually can be seen in the pit area helping with other teams. Meanwhile, Brad’s son, Tim, is racing 358 sprints and is a Trailway winner this season. The 358 sprints, 600cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks compete at Trailway Friday.

Saturday is York County Racing Club Night at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County, where the 410 sprints, 358 sprints and 600cc mini-modifieds compete.

Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County hosts the 410 sprints, late models and 305 sprints Saturday.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County is also in action on Saturday with a “start-’em-all” show featuring the super sportsmen, limited-late models, legends, extreme stocks and limited stocks. There won’t be any heat races, just features starting all the cars that show up in each class. BAPS will also offer $1 hot dogs Saturday.

Champion Oil Series chase: This year’s race for the Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series is becoming a good one.

No one 410 driver has dominated this year at the local tracks, and 31 different drivers have won 410 races in the series so far this year.

The battle at the top has become very close. Just six points separate the top three drivers and only 75 points separate the top five.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri holds a five-point lead over Danny Dietrich, with Freddie Rahmer just six points out of the lead in third. Fourth-place Lance Dewease is just 32 points out of the lead, despite running a limited schedule, with Brent Marks in fifth, just 75 points back.

Rahmer and Marks both scored wins last weekend.

Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell became the 31st different winner this season with his victory at Williams Grove Friday. Campbell’s win was his first in the Jerry Parrish-owned No. 21 that he took over late last season when Brian Montieth left the seat of that car.

Marks leads in series wins with eight. He also has one win on the road this season. Dewease sits second in local wins with seven, while Rahmer has six. Macri has four series wins plus one on the road, and one with the 360 sprints. Dietrich has two local wins and one on the road.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (4) 825

2. Danny Dietrich (2) 820

3. Freddie Rahmer (6) 819

4. Lance Dewease (7) 798

5. Brent Marks (7) 750

6. Logan Wagner (2) 521

7. Dylan Cisney (1) 468

8. Chase Dietz (2) 455

9. Alan Krimes (1) 442

10. Justin Peck (3) 390