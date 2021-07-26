HOUSEHOLDER: Rich Eichelberger, Freddie Rahmer to team up for 410 sprint season in 2022

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Some familiar faces plan to get together to form a new 410 sprint team for the 2022 racing season.

Veteran racer Rich Eichelberger, of Dillsburg, will step from the driver’s seat next year after nearly 50 years behind the wheel. When he does, however, he will form a new team for the son of a friend. It will also allow Eichelberger to pursue the one thing that has gotten away from him during his storied driving career.

Eichelberger’s new team will be a 410 sprint program and his new driver will be third-generation driver Freddie Rahmer.

For the rest of 2021, things will largely continue to operate as they have been for both Eichelberger and Rahmer. However, when the 2022 season begins, and perhaps a few times before that, they will become a team.

Eichelberger started his career in the early 1970s, sharing a super-sportsman car with former series star Dwight Leib. Both were at the start of careers that would put them in the superstar category for that class of racing. Leib would go on to score 69 wins in the sportsman racers. Eichelberger has won 88 times with those cars.

Eichelberger has also branched out to other forms of the sport over the years. He raced 410 sprint cars in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but that 410 sprint win always eluded him. Later he would try his hand at 358 sprint cars and even limited-late models. He’s been a winner in both of those classes.

Eichelberger is now 71 and still racing both the super sportsmen and the 358 sprints. He also manages the family construction business, LOBAR, which has grown under his leadership to become one of the area’s largest and best-known concerns.

Rahmer, of course, is the son of this area’s winningest 410 sprint driver ever, Fred Rahmer. His grandfather, the first Fred Rahmer, was a winning modified driver. Freddie Rahmer’s brother, Brandon, is also a winning 410 sprint driver.

At the moment, Freddie Rahmer is the point leader at Lincoln Speedway, and still in the hunt for both the Williams Grove Speedway and overall Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania point titles this year.

As noted, both Eichelberger and Rahmer will continue their current paths this season, although they may race together a few times late in the season. Next year, they’ll team to gun for the Williams Grove and Lincoln titles, while the Rahmer family No. 51 will still be available for other races.

PIT STOPS

Did Marks win for Posse or Outlaws? When Brent Marks stood in victory lane after Saturday’s Summer Nationals win at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County, announcer Bruce Ellis asked him if he considered it a win for the Pennsylvania Posse or the World of Outlaws.

It was a valid question that really points out the blurred line between the two rivals that now exists.

Marks got his start on area micro-sprint tracks, followed by several seasons on the local sprint circuit. He then raced a few years with the Outlaws. Last year’s COVID-hampered racing season found Marks going back and forth between the two series, with some All Star races thrown in as well.

Plans at the start of this season were to compete with the All Stars, but then a split with the CJB team found Marks back in his family car. He has held to a schedule much like last season’s calendar, racing both locally and on the road.

So, what was his answer? He said it was a Posse win, much to the delight of the fans.

This weekend: Williams Grove hosts a Yellow Breeches 500 Series race for the 410 sprint cars this Friday.

In addition, the 358 sprints go in a Summer Series event. The 358s also have the recently rained-out feature from the most-recent Summer Series event to complete. It will also be York County Racing Club Night.

The wingless super-sportsmen cars are at Trailway on Friday, where they will be joined by the Legends cars, 600cc micro sprints and limited stocks.

Saturday the sprints and 358 sprints compete at Lincoln, along with kids’ big-wheel races.

Port Royal has the Living Legends Dream Race for the 410 sprint cars on Saturday and will also add in the Greg Hodnett Classic that was rained out during Speedweek.

That means two 410 sprint events at the Port, with $10,000 and $5,000 on the line for the winners. Late models also compete.

BAPS Motor Speedway hosts the super sportsmen on Saturday, along with Mid Atlantic Modifieds, 602 crate modifieds and limited stocks.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (4) 760

2. Freddie Rahmer (5) 744

3. Danny Dietrich (2) 742

4. Lance Dewease (7) 693

5. Brent Marks (7) 682

6. Logan Wagner (1) 456

7. Alan Krimes (1) 442

8. Chase Dietz (2) 439

9. Dylan Cisney (1) 431

10. Justin Peck (3) 390