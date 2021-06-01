HOUSEHOLDER: Lance Dewease gives Davey Brown Sr. a victory for his 87th birthday present

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

When Lance Dewease drove to victory in Monday evening’s Bob Weikert Memorial All Star Race at Port Royal Speedway, it might just have been a way of saying "Happy Birthday" to his chief mechanic.

Mechanic Davey Brown Sr. was celebrating his 87th birthday that evening.

The $29,000 first prize at the Juniata County track had to make a nice birthday present.

The win will probably also go a long way in easing the disappointment of having Friday’s Davey Brown Tribute Race at Williams Grove Speedway rained out. The Cumberland County facility now plans to make its first Pennsylvania Speedweek event in late June the Davey Brown Tribute Race.

After all of the weekend racing action was rained out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, both Port Royal and Lincoln speedways reset their weekend races for Monday evening. With the All Stars at the Port for their big show, they drew the larger car count with 43 cars. Lincoln had a 26-car field for its Monday night show, which was respectable considering it was a reset race being run against a big race, with most fans having to return to work the next day.

Freddie Rahmer won at the Adams County track on Monday, which paid $5,000 to the winner. For much of the race, it looked as if Rahmner’s win would come over his brother Brandon, but Brandon slipped to fourth in the closing stages of the race.

Again, the time trials at Lincoln proved just how close the cars are in this area. Just .031 of a second separated new fast timer Trey Hivner of York, and the second-quickest driver, Aaron Bollinger. The Rahmer brothers were next in line, and just .009 of a second separated those two. All told, six drivers were within a tenth of a second of quick time, 19 drivers were within three-tenths of a second for quick time and 23 were within four-tenths of a second of quick time. Just more than a second separated the entire field.

Also of note was the fact that there were three places in the rundown where drivers had equal times. Ryan Smith and Dylan Norris were both .099 off quick time, Bradley Howard and Jim Siegel were both .215 off quick time, and Glenndon Forsythe and Kyle Moody were both .277 off quick time. In a case such as that, the driver’s second lap decides who gets the higher position.

Kyle Larson, meanwhile, continues to amaze race fans around the world. There is a major difference between a 3,500-pound NASCAR stock car and a 1,400-pound sprint car, but Larson won with both within 24 hours over the weekend.

He won NASCAR’s Coca Cola 600 Sunday night and the World of Outlaws 410 sprint race in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on Monday night.

This weekend: This weekend’s racing action will kick off on Thursday evening with a special show at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

The Bald Hills Blast, a race to benefit the Greg Hodnett Foundation, will find the 410 sprint cars in action along with BAPS' regular super-sportsman class. For the sprint cars, this race will offer $5,000 to win.

BAPS is also in action on Saturday evening, with the limited-late models headlining the Carl Billett Memorial race. Joining the limited-late models that night will be the Legends, extreme stock cars, limited stocks and the 270cc micro sprints.

Friday evening, Williams Grove will be back in action with the 410 sprints headlining on “School’s Out Night.” Joining the sprints will be the United States Auto Club's wingless 360 sprints.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County offers up the 358 sprints, 600cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks during its Friday program.

USAC’s wingless 360 sprints join in Lincoln’s action on Saturday evening. The 410 sprint cars headline the show, which also includes wingless midgets.

Port Royal’s Saturday show includes the sprints, late models and limited-late models.

Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County offers up the Kramer Cup for the United Racing Club 360 sprints on Saturday evening, with $2,573 offered to the winner. The 305 sprints and the roadrunners are also part of the program.

Hagerstown Speedway in northern Maryland will have a Saturday show that includes the late-model sportsmen, the Mid-Atlantic Modifieds, pure stocks and hobby stocks.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

1. Anthony Macri (3) 540

2. Freddie Rahmer (3) 437

3. Danny Dietrich (1) 426

4. Lance Dewease (4) 380

5. Chase Dietz (1) 313

6. Logan Wagner (1) 304

7. Dylan Cisney (1) 301

8. Tim Shaffer (2) 281

9. Justin Peck (2) 268

9. Alan Krimes (1) 268