HOUSEHOLDER: Despite zero wins, the Pa. Posse puts up strong fight vs. World of Outlaws

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The World of Outlaws invaded two central Pennsylvania tracks last week.

In three nights of racing, the Outlaws came away with three victories.

The Pennsylvania Posse drivers did collect five podium finishes over the three nights.

The World of Outlaws sprint drivers made their first visit of 2021 to central Pennsylvania last week.

When they left the area, they had a perfect score. Outlaw regulars won all three local races.

It started with a win by two-time defending champion and current point leader Brad Sweet at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County on Wednesday. That was followed by a Friday victory from Carson Macedo at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County. It ended with a triumph by defending All Star champion and top Outlaw rookie-of-the-year contender Aaron Reutzel back at the Grove on Saturday.

As always, the Pennsylvania Posse drivers put up a good fight, claiming five podium finishes in the three-night swing.

For a while, it looked as if Brent Marks might open the swing with a win for the Posse at Lincoln, but he was thwarted by a near spin by a lapped car late in the race. Marks was still second that night, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in third.

The first night at Williams Grove, Lance Dewease was second and Marks was third.

Then, on the final night at the Grove, Dewease was third after coming from 10th.

It must be said that the Outlaw officials seem to have their act together very well. All three local shows were completed before 10:30 p.m., which is really a great show considering that there were plenty of cars at each event. Lincoln had 48 cars, while the Williams Grove counts were 39 and 40, respectively.

While Sweet has won the last two Outlaw titles, the central Pennsylvania swings have been his downfall on most occasions. This time he won at Lincoln, but still struggled at the Grove, where he finished 14th and 12th.

Macedo has seemed to adapt to the area very well. He now has several wins each at the Grove and Lincoln, mostly coming while he was racing with the All Stars. Reutzel has always done well in the area as an All Star, and that seems to have carried over with his rookie season with the Outlaws as well.

PIT STOPS

Reinhardt takes All Star win: Speaking of the All Stars, a local racer took the measure of that touring series Saturday night near Chicago.

Kyle Reinhardt is a native of Neptune City, New Jersey. He grew up with the ocean right outside his front door. Now, however, Reinhardt has a speedway right outside his front door. Since the middle of last summer, Reinhardt has lived in one of the houses bordering Racetrack Road just across from the grandstands at Lincoln Speedway.

Reinhardt won Saturday’s All Star feature at Route 66 Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, leading all 25 laps for the $8,000 score.

This weekend: Williams Grove will open the local racing slate on Friday with the 410 sprint cars competing in one of the Yellow Breeches 500 races that offers $500 just to start the feature. The 358 sprints are also a part of that program.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County plays host to the 358 sprints on Friday evening in the first night of the Trailway/Lincoln Shootout, as a part of York County Racing Club Night. Also on the slate at Trailway are the 270cc micro sprints, legends and classic cars.

Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County has a big two-day weekend of racing planned. The World of Outlaw late models will invade the Port for the two-day show. It will be the Billy Vacek Memorial weekend.

Friday’s Port show will also feature the limited-late models and the wingless super sportsmen. The World of Outlaws late-model feature Friday offers $10,000 to win.

Saturday, the 410 sprint cars join the Outlaw late models at the Port. Saturday, the late models race for $15,000 to win, while the sprints race for $5,000 to win.

At Lincoln on Saturday, the 410 sprints headline, while 358 sprints compete in the second night of the Trailway/Lincoln Shootout, with added money on the line for drivers who do well at both events. The night will also feature the return of the children’s “Big Wheel “ races for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County is back in action Saturday with the Bud Bricker Nationals in honor of the man who first promoted the speedway. The super sportsmen headline, along with the limited-late models, street stocks and Legends.

Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County plays host to the United States Auto Club 360 wingless sprints, along with the 305 sprints and roadrunners on its Saturday show.

Hagerstown Speedway in northern Maryland will have a Saturday show consisting of the 305 sprints, late-model sportsmen, pure stocks and hobby stocks.

YCRC meeting: This Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m., the York County Racing Club will host its first general membership meeting in quite some time.

On hold because of the pandemic, the YCRC has only hosted one general membership meeting since the pandemic started.

The meeting this week will be different from those in the recent past. The meeting will be held outdoors under the club’s pavilion behind the club building in Zions View. Those attending are asked to bring along lawn chairs so they can maintain social distancing in seating.

Unlike the recent past, the YCRC will not provide a full meal at the meeting, but just snacks and drinks that don’t have to be prepared there.

Sprint driver Chad Trout will be the guest speaker.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.