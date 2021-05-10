HOUSEHOLDER: World of Outlaws, Pennsylvania Posse set to renew their rivalry this week

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The World of Outlaws 410 sprint cars will invade central Pennsylvania this week.

Lincoln Speedway will play host to the Gettysburg Clash on Wednesday evening.

The Morgan Cup two-day show is set for Williams Grove Speedway on Friday and Saturday.

This week, the World of Outlaws' 410 sprint cars will make their first visit of the 2021 season to “Posseland.”

The touring series racers will make stops at Lincoln and Williams Grove speedways before venturing off to New Jersey.

The Gettysburg Clash is set for Wednesday evening at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County, and will mark the first Outlaws-vs.-Pennsylvania Posse event of the season.

Last year, the Clash was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but run later in the season, with Sheldon Haudeschild getting the big win. Haudenschild won Saturday evening’s Outlaw event at Eldora, Ohio. Thursday is set aside as a rain date for Wednesday’s race.

The Outlaws then move on to Williams Grove in Cumberland County for the Morgan Cup two-day show. Outlaw racing at the Grove is set for Friday and Saturday evenings. Last year’s Morgan Cup was also a victim of the COVID restrictions.

The Outlaws then move on to Bridgeport, New Jersey next Tuesday evening.

DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: T.J. Stutts grabs Lincoln Speedway win during rainy weekend

While the Outlaws are in the area, there is also some other racing, although Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County does take the weekend off.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County will try again to race Friday evening. Trailway has lost all four of its planned Friday evening 358 sprint shows to weather this season, so Friday’s opener for the 358 sprints at Trailway will be a big one. The race Friday is the second leg of the 358 sprint “Summer Series,” and carries an added payoff. Also on the Trailway card are the Legends racers, 600cc micro sprints and limited stocks.

The East Coast 360 wingless sprints have a two-race program planned for this weekend. They venture out west to the Bedford (County) Fairgrounds on Friday evening, and then headline at Selnsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on Saturday. Saturday’s show at Selinsgrove also includes the limited-late models and roadrunners.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County gives the cars a second weekend off. The track's Saturday slate is set for flat-track motorcycle racing.

The local weekend concludes on Sunday at Hagerstown Speedway in northern Maryland. That track will try again to host the Frank Sagi Tribute Race. Three times last season, this race was set aside because of COVID restrictions. Frank Sagi announced at Hagerstown for nearly 40 years and also handled the microphone at numerous other East Coast tracks during his long career. His son, Alan Sagi, is a top-rated, late-model driver who has won races in each of the last five decades.

Each year, Alan Sagi puts together a special race at Hagerstown in honor of his father. The race offers extra purse money for the racers, special prizes for the fans and brings back some stars of the past who are also honored.

Set to be honored at this race are three of Hagerstown’s top late-model stars from the past: Denny Bonebrake, Larry Gorman and Sam Nalley. The late models will be joined by the Mid-Atlantic modifieds.

PIT STOPS

Ride change: Australian driver Kerry Madsen has parted ways with the York-based Michael Barshinger 410 sprint team.

Madsen stepped aside for personal reasons, but maintains a good relationship with Barshinger. While in the seat of the No. 24 sprint car, Madsen won one race at Bridgeport, New Jersey.

Last weekend, Jeff Halligan made his debut in the Barshinger ride at Lincoln. While learning about his new car, Halligan failed to qualify for the feature. There were a whopping 37 cars at Lincoln because it was the only track in the area to race last weekend.

With the Outlaws invasion looming, it’s a tough time to be taking on a new ride. Halligan was a big winner in 358 sprint competition and has several 410 sprint wins, as well.

Promising racer: Last week I mentioned that Washington state teenager Devon Borden had a good ride going at BAPS when mechanical troubles sidelined him with just two laps to go.

This past weekend, with his showing at Lincoln, Borden showed that his BAPS run wasn’t a fluke.

Saurday marked just the fourth time Borden, a 360 sprint racer with the American Sprint Car Series, raced a 410 sprint car. At Lincoln, he was second quickest in warmups, fifth in time trials, second in his heat, eighth in the dash and seventh in the feature. That was with 37 cars on hand.

Borden plans to stick around the area this week to try his hand against the Outlaws.

Time trials: Time trials are vitally important at Outlaws events, especially with the quality of the cars and times being so close.

A good or bad time trial can set up a driver’s whole night, for better or worse. That being said, last week’s Outlaw Tune-Up at Lincoln showed just how close the local cars are, and that was before adding the Outlaws into the mix.

Consider that Lincoln had 37 cars and one suffered mechanical troubles during time trials and didn’t complete a lap. There were 36 cars that completed a time-trial lap. The difference between the fast-timer, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, and 36th-timer, Brie Hershey, was just .930 of a second.

Macri was just .016 of a second quicker than second-place Dylan Cisney, and .061 of a second quicker than third-place T.J. Stutts. Just .494 of a second separated the top 30 cars. Stutts went on to the Lincoln victory.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (3) 455

2. Freddie Rahmer (2) 357

3. Danny Dietrich (1) 352

4. Dylan Cisney (1) 285

5. Tim Shaffer (2) 281

6. Justin Peck (2) 268

7. Chase Dietz 249

8. Logan Wagner (1) 234

9. Lance Dewease (2) 215

9. Alan Krimes (1) 215