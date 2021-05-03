HOUSEHOLDER: York driver on track to become Northeast's No. 2 all-time late-model winner

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

York's Rick Eckert won a late-model race on Saturday at Port Royal Speedway.

Eckert now has 210 career late-model wins to his credit.

Eckert is third on the Northeast's all-time late-model win list.

With three more wins, Eckert will pass Denny Bonebrake and move up to second.

When York’s Rick Eckert won Saturday’s late-model feature at Port Royal Speedway, it marked his first win of the 2021 season.

The victory at the Juniata County track also marked the 210th win of his late-model career, which has spanned the nation with several touring groups.

With his 210th career win in the record books, Eckert is on track to move up to second on the all-time career late-model win list for drivers in the Northeast. Eckert sits third on that list, but second-place Denny Bonebrake is just two wins ahead of Eckert.

Bonebrake is now retired, and in fact his son, Wesley, is now racing in the limited-late-model ranks. On May 16, Bonebrake will be one of three drivers honored at the Frank Sagi Tribute Race at Hagerstown Speedway in northern Maryland. That race has been postponed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Eckert surpasses Bonebrake in the weeks to come, he will still have a ways to go to catch the area’s career win leader in the late-model ranks: Gary Stuhler has 355 wins. Stuhler, however, is not done yet. The veteran racer recently celebrated his 66th birthday by picking up that 355th career win, at Hagerstown, a few weeks ago, and he ran fifth in the race Eckert won Saturday at the Port.

PIT STOPS

Marks shines on Sundays: Two weeks ago, Brent Marks parted ways with the CJB Race Team and returned to his own car.

The family-owned No. 19 has been quick after opening-night woes at Port Royal that Saturday. Marks won the 410 sprint race at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on the Sunday of that week. He finished a close second to Anthony Macri this past Saturday at Port Royal, and he then came back to grab the win away from Danny Dietrich at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Sunday.

Brent Marks drives to $5,200 triumph in Kevin Gobrecht Memorial at BAPS Motor Speedway

That’s two Sundays back in the family racer and two Sunday wins. Marks is probably hoping for more Sunday races this season.

An interesting note on Marks’ win Sunday at BAPS. The event was the Kevin Gobrecht Tribute Race, honoring the top local talent who suffered fatal injuries in a World of Outlaws race in Greenwood, Nebraska, in 1999. Gobrecht’s brother, Scott, now owns BAPS.

WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: York County drivers pick up multiple victories

For Marks, it was his second Kevin Gobrecht Tribute Race win. The other came in a micro-sprint event at Trailway Speedway in Adams County a number of years ago. Like Gobrecht, Marks honed his skills in the micros before moving up to the 410 sprint cars.

BAPS battle on again: The battle for the top spot on the all-time super-sportsman win list at BAPS is heating up again.

Last season, super-sportsman veteran Frankie Herr and Kenny Edkin, a relative newcomer to the series, swapped the top spot on the BAPS list several times.

Herr ended the season where he’s been for several years now — at the top of the list. Herr then won on opening day this season. Edkin, however, has now won the last two races for the sportsmen at BAPS. The stats now show Herr with just a one-race lead, 26-25.

It could be that this war will rage again all season long.

This week: The World of Outlaws 410 sprint cars will visit the area soon and this week will be a tune-up for the local sprint cars.

Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County and Lincoln Speedway in Adams County will both run Outlaw tune-up races this weekend.

The Outlaws visit Lincoln on May 12 and Williams Grove on May 14 and May 15. The tune-up races will be run under the Outlaws’ handicapping format to familiarize the local racers with the way things will be done the following week.

Williams Grove’s Friday show will feature the 410 sprints in the Outlaw format, along with the 358 sprints. At Lincoln on Saturday, the 410 sprints run the Outlaw format, while the super-sportsman tour makes its first visit of the season, along with the extreme stocks.

While the super-sportsman tour visits Lincoln on Saturday, the wingless super sportsmen make their first Trailway Speedway visit of the season on Friday. Along with the sportsmen, Trailway features the 270cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks.

Port Royal will be in action with the 410 sprint cars, the United Late Model Series and limited-late models on Saturday. Selinsgrove hosts the visiting Patriot Tour 360 sprints, the 305 sprints and the roadrunners on Saturday.

BAPS gives its regular competitors a week off this week, but will host a big event for the go-karts. Hagerstown will also give the racers a weekend off for the Bonanza Extravaganza.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (3) 435

2. Danny Dietrich (1) 342

3. Freddie Rahmer (2) 332

4. Tim Shaffer (2) 281

5. Dylan Cisney (1) 271

6. Justin Peck (2) 268

7. Logan Wagner (1) 234

8. Lance Dewease (2) 215

9. Chase Dietz 214

10. Alan Krimes (1) 185