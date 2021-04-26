HOUSEHOLDER: The 2021 area dirt-track season has featured a spread-the-wealth theme

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

This past weekend, four more drivers added their names to the list of area 410 sprint winners for 2021.

That brings this year’s total to 17 differentwinners already, and it’s just the end of April.

Talk about spreading the wealth.

Lucas Wolfe won Friday at Williams Grove Speedway for his first 410 sprint win since 2019. Wolfe was driving the Allebach No. 5w for his win at the Grove.

Saturday, Tyler Ross at Lincoln Speedway and Steve Buckwalter at Port Royal Speedway added their names to the winners’ list for the season.

Then on Sunday, Brent Marks got his first win of the season at Selinsgrove Speedway.

For Marks, it was a busy week. Earlier in the week, he and the CJB Team parted ways. During the week, Marks put his own family-owned team back together after more than a year of driving for others.

Saturday at Port Royal was Marks’ first time out with his own car. Admittedly, he wasn’t as prepared that night as he should have been, but by the next night at Selinsgrove he had things in line and he drove to the win.

PIT STOPS

No repeats: BAPS Motor Speedway has hosted five super- sportsman features so far this season and the northern York County track has yet to see a repeat winner.

BAPS opened with series legend Frankie Herr taking the win. Since then, Chase Gutshall, Scott Dellinger Tony Jackson and, most recently, Kenny Edkin have each scored wins.

Herr, Dellinger and Edkin are past champions in the series, while Jackson is the son of another series legend, Larry Jackson. Gutshall is a relative newcomer to the series, who won in his rookie season, but didn’t get to victory lane last year.

On the 410 sprint side of things, Williams Grove has raced four times with four different winners. Defending track champ Freddie Rahmer won the opener, while Justin Peck, Kyle Larson and, most recently, Wolfe, have also won.

Lincoln has raced nine times now with eight different winners. Tim Shaffer is Lincoln’s only repeat winner, while single wins have gone to opening-day-winner Tim Wagaman II, former champions Danny Dietrich, Alan Krimes and Freddie Rahmer, along with Jim Siegel, Billy Dietrich, and, most recently, Ross.

Port Royal has had seven races this season with six different winners. Lance Dewease is the Port’s two-time winner this season, while single wins have gone to defending champ Logan Wagner, Justin Peck, Dylan Cisney, Anthony Macri and, most recently, Buckwalter.

Lincoln has four winners in four 358 sprint races, with Cody Fletcher, Jeff Rohrbaugh, Hayden Miller and Ashley Cappetta all scoring wins. At Williams Grove, defending 358 champ Derek Locke has won both races.

Social media: Social media certainly has its drawbacks, but it also has some good points.

Last Saturday, rain was forecast in the area for just after dark. Three local speedways looked at the forecast and moved up their starting times to beat the rain. Lincoln, Port Royal and BAPS all moved their starting times forward by several hours, using social media to get the word out to the fans.

All three tracks were able to complete their programs.

I’m not sure how rain affected all three tracks, but I was at Lincoln, where a mist began during the last feature. By the time I headed home I had rain the whole way. If Lincoln had kept to its scheduled starting time, it would not have been able to race at all, since the last feature was over just before the scheduled starting time.

This weekend: This weekend will kick off with a double-open-wheel program at Williams Grove.

The Grove’s regular 410 sprint class will be joined by the national Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series 360 sprint tour on Friday.

The ASCS 360s will also compete on Saturday at Selinsgrove, where they will be joined by the limited late models and roadrunners.

Trailway Speedway has a double-race weekend planned. Friday, the 358 sprints compete, as well as the 600cc micro sprints, street stock and limited stocks. Saturday, Trailway offers up short-track motorcycles in a vintage motorcycle meet.

Lincoln will host the 410 sprints, 358 sprints and Penn Mar Vintage cars on Saturday, while at Port Royal, the 410 sprints are joined by the late models and 305 sprints.

BAPS will host Cheaters Day for the super sportsmen and wingless super sportsmen on Saturday. Also on the program will be the limited late models and limited stocks.

Hagerstown Speedway has the Walls Family Tribute for the late- model sportsmen on Saturday, along with the crate late models, pure stocks and hobby stocks.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (2) 355

2. Freddie Rahmer (2) 302

3. Danny Dietrich (1) 282

4. Tim Shaffer (2) 281

5. Justin Peck (2) 268

6. Dylan Cisney (1) 253

7. Chase Dietz 214

8. Logan Wagner (1) 209

9. Lance Dewease (2) 185

10. Alan Krimes (1) 173