HOUSEHOLDER: Pa. Posse competitors, drivers with NASCAR ties, shine during All Star events

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The All Star Circuit of Champions visited the region last week for some 410 sprint action, starting in Virginia on Thursday and ending up at Bedford on Sunday.

When all was said and done, I’m not completely sure how to count the total.

A full-time touring All Star didn’t win an event, although the race in Virginia on Thursday fell to the series owner, Tony Stewart, who makes most of the series races, but misses some because of his NASCAR commitments.

The second race of the series, at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, fell to full-time NASCAR racer Kyle Larson. That being said, a point could be made for the first two races of the series falling to drivers from the NASCAR circuit, since Stewart is a former NASCAR champion, although he's retired from that circuit now.

The last two races fell to full-time Pennsylvania Posse members. Three time defending track champion Logan Wagner won at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday to uphold local honors there.

Then at Bedford Speedway on Sunday, it was Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri taking the win after passing Rico Abreu for the lead. The previous night at the Port, Macri was involved in a heat-race tangle, qualified through the B-Main and charged from 21st to finish second after briefly taking the lead.

Thriller at Lincoln: All of the All Star races had passes for the lead, and excitement throughout, but perhaps the most exciting finish of the weekend came in the only non-All Star race of the weekend for local 410 sprint cars. That would have been Saturday’s Weldon Sterner Memorial Race at Lincoln Speedway.

That race saw three different drivers lead, however briefly, on the last lap of the race. After Tim Shaffer led all of the previous 32 laps of the 33-lap race, Freddie Rahmer passed Shaffer entering the first turn of the last lap. York’s Chase Dietz, not to be outdone, then blasted by both Shaffer and Rahmer on the final turn, only to have both get back past him in the final stretch run.

In the end they crossed the line with only .306 of a second among all three of them.

Unexpected delay at Bedford: The All Star race at Bedford had an unexpected delay during the third heat race for catch-fence repairs.

It took nearly an hour to repair the fence after Drew Ritchey climbed the first-turn wall and tore a hole in the fence that separates the track from Route 30 in downtown Bedford.

Ironically, Ritchey, a third-generation racer who is in his second year of sprint competition, is the only sprint driver who hails from Bedford County. His grandfather, known as Junior Ritchey, was one of the area’s early stars in bug and sprint competition. Junior Ritchey recently died.

This week: The wingless 410 sprint cars of the United States Auto Club national series will visit the area this week.

USAC has a four-day swing through the area, beginning Thursday evening. It will be the first of two USAC swings this season.

Thursday, USAC travels to Grandview Speedway in Berks County for Thunder on the Hill. There, the USAC competitors will join the Grandview modifieds for the show.

Friday, USAC goes to Big Diamond Speedway in Schuylkill County, where it again joins the modifieds.

Saturday, the USAC show moves to York County for racing action at BAPS Motor Speedway. The show at BAPS will also include the super sportsmen and the extreme stocks.

The USAC swing wraps up on Sunday at Path Valley Speedway in Franklin County.

Of course there is plenty of other local racing action this weekend, including three nights of action for the winged 410 sprint cars. That kicks off on Friday at Williams Grove, where the 410 sprints are joined by the 358 sprints.

Saturday, Lincoln hosts the 410 sprints, Mid-Atlantic Modifieds and the legends in a challenge series race that combines with Friday’s program at Trailway Speedway. The Trailway show also includes the scramble cars and classic cars.

Saturday at Port Royal is being billed as Open Wheel Madness. The 410 sprints are joined by the United Racing Club 360 sprints and the 305 sprints.

The 410 sprint weekend wraps up on Sunday with the Ray Tilley Memorial at Selinsgrove Speedway. The super late models will also join that program.

Maryland's Hagerstown Speedway hosts the 305 sprints on Saturday, along with the late-model sportsmen, pure stocks and hobby stocks.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (2) 286

2. Tim Shaffer (2) 281

3. Freddie Rahmer (2) 247

4. Danny Dietrich (1) 237

5. Justin Peck (2) 203

6. Logan Wagner (1) 195

7. Lance Dewease (2) 185

8. Dylan Cisney (1) 173

9. Chase Dietz 166

10. Kerry Madsen (1) 133