HOUSEHOLDER: Big week of racing starts with special Bridgeport show for Pa. Posse sprints

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The local racing circuit will be in full swing this weekend, provided the area tracks get a little bit of cooperation from Mother Nature.

If weather conditions permit, this will be the first full weekend of racing in the area for the new 2021 season.

Things actually kick off Tuesday evening with a special show for the Pennsylvania Posse 410 sprints at the Bridgeport, New Jersey, oval. The sprints will visit Bridgeport for a $5,000-to-win show.

Bridgeport is very different from the track that local fans may remember from the past. The 5/8th-mile oval, with big sweeping corners that was bult there in the late 1960s or early 1970s, is no more. Over the winter of 2019-2020, new promoter Doug Rose completely revamped the track on the edge of the Delaware River, constructing a new high-banked 4/10th-mile track that uses the front stretch of the old oval, but is mostly in the infield of the old track.

For the limited use it got during last year’s pandemic-altered season, the “new” Bridgeport got rave reviews. The 410 sprint cars will get to try out the new configuration on Tuesday.

The weekend schedule then moves to Friday evening when Williams Grove Speedway will try to swing back into action with a two-division show that will basically be the same as the last show the track presented. The 410 sprint cars will be joined by the United Late Model Series. Freddie Rahmer and Justin Peck have won sprint races at the Grove this season, while Max Blair won the ULMS race there two weeks ago.

Trailway Speedway joins the Friday slate this week with the 358 sprints headlining. Also on the program are the 600cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks.

For Saturday, 410 sprint fans can see shows at Lincoln and Port Royal speedways. At Lincoln, the 410 sprints are joined by the 358 sprints and the vintage outlaw stocks. Lincoln has had six different winners in six 410 sprint races this year. Last week, Billy Dietrich joined his brother Danny on that list. Also winning at Lincoln this year are Tim Wagaman II, Tim Shaffer, Alan Krimes and Jim Siegel.

In addition to the 410 sprints, Port Royal has the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprints and the limited-late models as part of its program this week. At the Port this season, Lance Dewease has won twice, while Justin Peck and Dylan Cisney have also won.

The ULMS racers move on to Selingrove Speedway on Saturday, where they will be joined by the 305 sprints and the roadrunners.

Hagerstown Speedway has the super late models for the first time this season on Saturday. The Mid-Atlantic Modifieds and the hobby stocks join the program.

BAPS Motor Speedway will host two days of racing this weekend. Saturday evening, the legends will compete, along with the street stocks, extreme stocks, limited stocks, classic cars and 602 modifieds.

Then on Sunday, it’s a three-division open-wheel show headlined by the 410 sprints. The 358 sprints and the 305 sprints also join in the fun at BAPS Sunday. The 410 sprints wrapped up the local season at BAPS last year in November, when Freddie Rahmer got the win.

The 410 sprints will get four chances to race this weekend and the 358 sprints have three races scheduled. The super late models have three races scheduled, but two are on the same day.

Last weekend: Weather was still a factor in last weekend's local racing slate.

Williams Grove postponed its Friday show because of predicted cold, and both Lincoln and Port Royal moved their program ahead a few hours for Saturday because of the cold weather. Both tracks waited until later in the week to announce the changes in starting time. In the age of social media, tracks seem to have more leeway with that type of thing now, and this isn’t the first time it’s happened this year.

As noted, Lincoln now has six winners in six races for the 410 sprints, and also has two winners in two races for the 358 sprints. But, Lincoln is not the only track with all different winners in the main class. Williams Grove has only raced twice, but has two winners in two races. BAPS has had three winners in three races for the super sportsmen. Frankie Herr, Chase Gutshall and Scott Dellinger have all won there this year. In the limited late models, Dover’s Chase Billet has broken the trend and won two of three races.

West York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh made his season debut last Saturday with the 358 sprints at Lincoln. Rohrbaugh and car owner Shane Smith made a late-week decision to go racing and it paid off with a feature win.

Rohrbaugh has quite the resume at Lincoln. His win Saturday was his series-leading 17th in the 358 sprints there. Rohrbaugh also has a 410 sprint win at Lincoln to go along with three in the long-gone semi-late class and two in the also long-gone thundercar division. Rohrbaugh’s late father, Bob, was also a stock-car winner at Lincoln.

A number of other drivers made their first starts of the season in the 358 class Saturday at Lincoln. York’s Strickler brothers got their first starts of the season Saturday with impressive runs. Older brother Brett ended the race second, while younger brother Jordan, who turned 22 on Friday, finished fifth. Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer returned to the seat of the Jeff Boll/Mike Miller No. 91 but was sidelined by problems after hot laps. Last year Tyler Ross won twice in that car.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Danny Dietrich (1) 180

2. Justin Peck (2) 175

3. Dylan Cisney (1) 155

4. Chase Dietz 136

5. Lance Dewease (2) 130

6. Tim Shaffer (1) 129

7. Freddie Rahmer (1) 126

8. Alan Krimes (1) 125

9. Billy Dietrich (1) 114

10. Logan Wagner 110