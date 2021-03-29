HOUSEHOLDER: Justin Peck excels in central Pennsylvania before heading to All Star circuit

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

With his win Friday evening at Williams Grove Speedway, Indiana driver Justin Peck became the area’s first two-time 410 sprint winner of the season.

To say that is a shock might be overstating it just a bit, but I seriously doubt that anyone would've predicted that result before the season started.

Peck spent some time in the area at the end of last season driving for Hanover businessman John Trone. Over the winter months it was announced that Peck would be driving on the All Star circuit this season in the No. 13 racer owned by Brownstown’s Tom Buch. Not many people in this area expected to see Peck here to start the season, although it does make sense since the car is located so close, and the All Star season had a break between Florida and the upcoming events in Ohio.

Peck has been a regular here in the early season. Two weeks ago, he won at Port Royal Speedway and Friday he raced to the win at the Grove. Soon, he'll be back on the road, but it’s been nice having him here at the start of the season.

Saturday racing in the area saw several drivers get back on the winning track.

Siegel returns to victory lane: At Lincoln Speedway, Jim Siegel raced to the win.

It was a busy day for the third-generation driver. In the afternoon, he attended a practice session at Trailway Speedway. That one was for his son, fourth-generation driver Jude Siegel. Jude is moving into the micro-sprint ranks this season after time spent in the quarter midgets.

Siegel’s racer was the last to arrive at Lincoln Saturday, but he was on his game from the start. In the feature, Siegel worked his way forward, taking the lead on the 23rd lap. He went on to score the win. It was his 15th win in the 410 sprints at Lincoln, where he has also won once in the 358 sprints. The win was Siegel’s first at Lincoln since June 9, 2018.

Siegel’s father, Steve Siegel, scored half of his 50 career sprint wins at Lincoln. Siegel’s grandfather, also named Jim, was a state champion sprint driver in the family’s native Texas, but didn’t fare too well in a visit to Lincoln late in his racing career. The first Jim Siegel drove for Van May that night. May had been a Jim Siegel fan in his youth. The night ended on the tow truck after flipping and tearing down the caution lights on the back stretch.

Cisney a winner, too: At Port Royal on Saturday, hometown racer Dylan Cisney was back in victory lane.

Cisney didn’t win at the Port all last season, although he did score two wins at Lincoln in the pandemic-altered season.

Cisney’s win Saturday was his fourth career win at the Port, but his first there since July 13, 2019. He has now won nine sprint races in his career to go along with three wins in the super-sportsman racers.

Gutshall triumphs at BAPS: Speaking of the super sportsmen, Chase Gutshall’s win at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday was also his first win in a while.

The youngster burst onto the racing scene with a good season in 2019, scoring two wins at BAPS. After going winless last season, he is now again a feature winner.

PASS excitement: The PASS 305 sprint feature at Lincoln ended with some excitement for several key players in the organization.

Dillsburg’s Jaremi Hanson led much of the event, and did score the win, but Doug Dodson pulled alongside off the final turn, making for an exciting finish.

Hanson drives the car owned by series organizer Rod Ort. Ort, who raced limited-late models, late models, sprints and 305 sprints during his career, was in the tower watching the race. In fact, Ort was standing near the series’ announcer. The announcer for the series is former racer and winner, Stephanie (Stephens) Dodson. You guessed it, Stephanie is the wife of Doug Dodson.

Needless to say both were very excited by the finish.

This week: Williams Grove kicks off the Easter weekend with a triple sprint show on Friday evening.

The sprints will be joined by the United States Auto Club wingless 360 sprints and the PASS 305 sprints.

Lincoln will offer its first time-trial show of the season for the sprints. The 358 sprints will also be part of the program. The sprints also race at Port Royal on Saturday, where they are joined by the late models and 305 sprints.

BAPS offers the super sportsmen, limited-late models, extreme stocks and limited stocks on Saturday, while Hagerstown Speedway has late-model sportsmen, crate late models, pure stocks and hobby stocks.

Trailway officially kicks off its season Saturday with the 600cc and 270cc micro sprints, along with the Legends cars.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

1. Justin Peck (2) 175

2. Danny Dietrich (1) 145

3. Dylan Cisney (1) 139

4. Freddie Rahmer (1) 112

5. Tim Shaffer (1) 111

5. Chase Dietz 111

7. Alan Krimes (1) 109

8. Jim Siegel (1) 87

9. Tim Wagaman II (1) 85

10. Brandon Rahmer 81