HOUSEHOLDER: Weather decisions, especially in March, can be hard calls for area tracks

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Last Friday, Williams Grove Speedway postponed its racing program because of the weather predictions.

Actually, the Grove’s show was postponed Thursday while it was still raining.

With the ground saturated because of Thursday’s rain and predictions of freezing temperatures for Friday evening, the Grove’s management felt it was best to postpone before anyone started out to the track on Friday.

At about the same time as the Grove’s postponement, Lincoln Speedway officials decided that, with colder temperatures predicted for Saturday evening, that the scheduled 6 p.m. starting time would not work very well. So, Lincoln moved its starting time ahead by two hours to 4 p.m. It's a move that worked well, because Lincoln had its show completed before it got real cold on Saturday evening.

While racing at this time of the year is always dicey, both tracks seemed to make the right calls last weekend.

Still, making the decisions to race or not to race can be exceedingly difficult, especially during March, which can have wild swings in temperature and precipitation. No matter what call a track ultimately makes, at least a few folks are bound to be unhappy.

Hopefully, with warmer weather predicted all week this week, things will be more normal for racing this weekend.

It will be a full weekend of racing this week with another track joining the fold.

Action kicks off Friday night at Williams Grove, where the track will try again for the program that was postponed last Friday. The 410 sprint cars will be joined by the United Late Model Series super-late models.

Saturday at Lincoln, the 305 sprint cars will join the 410 sprints for the racing program, while at Port Royal Speedway the sprints are joined by the late models and limited-late models.

BAPS Motor Speedway will host the super sportsmen, limited-late models, street stocks, extreme stocks and classic cars in its Saturday show. Hagerstown Speedway will join the Saturday slate with the late-model sportsmen, crate late models, pure stocks and hobby stocks.

Selinsgrove Speedway offers up a Sunday show of sprints and super-late models.

Two more different 410 sprint winners: Last weekend, two more drivers added their names to this year’s list of 410 sprint winners.

Dover’s Alan Krimes won at Lincoln, while invader Justin Peck won at Port Royal. That means that in seven area 410 sprint races so far this year there have been seven different winners.

Krimes' win at Lincoln was his 22nd career 410 sprint win at the track, where he is a two-time champion. Krimes has won 28 times around the area in 410 sprint cars. The second-generation driver also won five times in 358 competition before moving up to the 410s. Three of those 358 wins were also at Lincoln. Krimes' late father, Larry, was a three-time sprint winner at Lincoln during his career.

Peck’s win at Port Royal was his first in this area. Peck, who hails from Indiana, plans to race this season on the All Star circuit. Prior to the start of that season, Peck has been venturing east to compete in the area. Of course, that decision was made easier by the fact that his ride for this season is from the area.

Peck is driving for car owner Tom Buch, who hails from Brownstown in Lancaster County. Buch has fielded cars for numerous drivers over the years, most recently for Paul McMahan on the All Star circuit.

Herr, Edkin battling again at BAPS: This season at BAPS opened much the same way last year concluded.

Drivers Frankie Herr and Kenny Edkin battled for the win in the super-sportsman feature, with Herr coming out on top.

Herr and Edkin swapped the top spot on BAPS' all-time super-sportsman win list several times last season. Herr, of course, is one of the sportsman division's all-time leading winners. His win at BAPS on Saturday was his 26th there, but moved his all-time career win total in those cars to 93, which is second only to Gary Wolford’s 147 career wins in the division. Herr has also won eight times in the 358 sprints, so his career win total has now surpassed 100.

Edkin is a relative newcomer to the super-sportsman ranks, although his family has been involved for years. He has scored 23 of his 24 career wins at BAPS.

Fitting win for Fletcher: Cody Fletcher’s win in the 358 sprint feature at Lincoln was a fitting end to Lincoln’s race day Saturday.

Last season, Fletcher secured the 358 sprint point title in the final race of the season. But he won that title without winning a race at Lincoln all year. Should he win the title this season no one will be able to point to a winless season.

With no banquets held over the winter months, Fletcher received his championship laurels in Lincoln’s victory lane during intermission of Saturday’s show. Not much more than an hour later he was back in that victory lane.

Fletcher is the third generation of a family that has long been a part of the local racing scene. His late grandfather, Harry Fletcher began fielding cars in his native Maryland in the late 1950s and went on to provide championship winning rides for both Johnny Grum and Steve Smith, before turning the wheel over to son Bobby, Cody’s father. Bobby Fletcher also proved to be a winning driver himself.

One neat part of Cody Fletcher’s run to the front on Saturday was a multi-lap battle with second-year driver Zane Rudisill. That was probably a special moment for both drivers, since Rudisill has spent time working on Fletcher’s crew when he himself wasn’t racing.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Justin Peck (1) 107

2. Danny Dietrich (1) 103

3. Freddie Rahmer (1) 94

4. Alan Krimes (1) 89

4. Dylan Cisney 89

6. Tim Shaffer (1) 86

7. Lance Dewease (1) 80

8. Anthony Macri 71

9. Hunter Schuerenberg 65

9. Kyle Moody 65