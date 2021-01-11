HOUSEHOLDER: York County Racing Club Hall of Fame announces its 2021 inductees

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

@ydsports

The York County Racing Club Hall of Fame members have been announced.

The new inductees were announced on social media on Saturday night.

The YCRC Hall of Fame Banquet was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There wasn't a York County Racing Club Hall of Fame Banquet this year.

The 2021 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That doesn't mean, however, that there isn't a new batch of YCRC Hall of Fame members.

The list of new honorees was released Saturday night on social media. The new hall of famers will be officially honored when the club plays host to its 2022 banquet, along with that year’s inductees.

Here's a look at this year’s inductees:

Present Driver: Eight-time Lincoln Speedway champion Brian Montieth got the nod in the Present Driver class.

Montieth was a nationally-ranked quarter-midget driver in his youth, winning hundreds of races in the small cars. When he no longer fit in those cars, he and his father put together a sprint car and he won his first race in 1995.

Montieth has since gone on to win 95 sprint features and those eight point titles at Lincoln, where he ranks fifth all-time on the sprint win list.

Montieth and the Jerry Parrish team parted ways at the end of the 2020 season, and his future plans are unknown at this time.

Present Owner or Mechanic: Second-generation car owner John Trone joins his father as a member of the YCRC Hall of Fame.

Trone grew up with his father’s team at the races and eventually revived the Trone Special No. 39.

Drivers such as Scott Ausherman, Doug Esh, Greg Hodnett, Tim Glatfelter and Cory Haas have all put the Hanover car owner in victory lane.

Trone’s team will field a car for York’s Tim Dietz in 2021.

Present Miscellaneous: While the Present Miscellaneous inductee might not be well known by name to local race fans, she is probably well remembered by sight.

Peg Baker has had a long life in local auto racing.

Her family fielded super sportsman and sprint cars for drivers Todd Rittenhouse and Tommie Spriggle in the 1970s, winning the 1977 Selinsgrove track title with Spriggle.

She spent many years working concessions with her friends, the Kreitzers, at Silver Spring, and eventually became the concession manager at Williams Grove. That’s where many fans will remember Peg as the lady on the golf cart making trips from concession stand to concession stand almost as quick as the cars on the track.

Now in ill health, Baker still made several trips to the tracks last season.

Past Driver: Gary Gollub was honored as this year’s Past Driver inductee.

Gollub, a native of the Reading area, surprisingly didn’t start his career in his hometown area in the modifieds, but instead chose to race with the sprint cars.

His first race was in March of 1970 at the Susquehanna Speedway (now BAPS).

He started his career with an outdated “bug” racer that had carried legendary Mitch Smith to numerous wins in 1966. Gollub bided his time and better rides eventually came his way. He won his first race at Penn National in 1974 and continued in sprint racing for several years.

Eventually he switched to the United Racing Club, where he was a big winner and champion before going to the big-block modifieds, where he became a big winner as well. Eventually his career win total would top 100.

Late in his career, Gollub would return to the URC and 358 sprints, where he ended his career. He is still a frequent visitor to the local speedways.

Past Owner or Mechanic: Delta’s Dick Workman was honored in the Past Owner or Mechanic group.

The late car owner began his career by offering the shop at his Delta area service station to friend Donnie Keesee when Keesee started racing late models in 1967. By 1969 he was supplying engines and wrenching on Keesee’s car. Together they purchased a car in 1972, and when Keesee left the sport after the 1973 season, Workman continued on.

He fielded winning cars for YCRC Hall of Fame drivers Gary Snelbaker and Charlie Wierman over the next decade, winning many races. In 1985, his son, Rick, got in the driver’s seat, and the father-son team scored its first win together in the final race of the 1987 season.

When Rick retired after the 2003 season, Workman stuck around for another year, fielding a limited-late model for his grandson, Wesley.

Past Miscellaneous: Former promoter and announcer Tedd Reitz got the nod as the Past Miscellaneous inductee.

Reitz started in the announcer’s booth near his Middleburg home at the Selinsgrove Speedway, and announced at times at Selinsgrove, Williams Grove, Clinton County, Susquehanna and Silver Spring.

He opened the Clinton County oval as its promoter, and for a while was a partner in the operation of Selinsgrove. He still frequents the tracks and often adds bonus money to the purses at Port Royal.

Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Special Achievement Award: The speedway operators of central Pennsylvania were awarded the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Special Achievement Award for their hard work in keeping the racing season going during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Ed Stauffer Memorial Mechanic of the Year Award: Former racer turned car owner Bobby Allen was awarded the Ed Stauffer Memorial Mechanic of the Year Award.

Allen was a contemporary of Stauffer's on the track and now fields and wrenches the team his son and grandson drive for on the World of Outlaws circuit.

The Hanover-based team saw both Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen win World of Outlaws events in 2020. Schuchart battled for the Outlaw title, finishing second in the season standings.

Zearfoss wins again in Australia: Local racer Brock Zearfoss won both features on Saturday at the Perth Motorsports Complex in Australia.

Zearfoss’ wins in the final two races of the six-race Australian Speedweek series brought his series total to three victories and earned him the point title.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.