HOUSEHOLDER: Some big news emerges for York County racing teams

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Some big news has developed recently featuring two York County racing teams.

At the end of the 2020 racing season, Lucas Wolfe parted ways with car owner Michael Barshinger after several good seasons.

At the time, it was announced that Wolfe would return to the Allebach No. 5w that he had driven often in his racing career. On New Year's Day, Wolfe’s plans were made more clear.

Car owner Mark Coldren, himself a former driver, announced that Wolfe would join his Etters-based team to compete on the All Star circuit in 2021. Coldren has fielded cars for several drivers since he stepped from the driver’s seat. Most recently, Gerard McIntyre Jr. drove for Coldren.

Wolfe will run the All Star series in Coldren’s familiar No. 07, while retaining the Allebach No. 5w for any other racing he may do during the season.

Meanwhile, Barshinger’s York-based team has announced that Australian Kerry Madesen will drive the Barshinger car this season, concentrating on a local schedule, with several bigger races added.

Madsen has competed frequently in the states, running several years with the World of Outlaws, but more recently racing in the Midwest, concentrating on Knoxville, Iowa. This will mark his first time competing on the local circuit with any regularity.

Madsen has raced locally with both the Outlaws and All Stars, along with several other big local races. He has won 25 times with the Outlaws and nine times with the All Stars. He also owns 24 wins at the famed Knoxville Raceway.

PIT STOPS

Zearfoss excels in Australia: It's summer in Australia and sprint racing is going full force down there.

Area racer Brock Zearfoss has enjoyed a strong string of finishes during the first four nights of Australian Speedweek.

On the opening night at Perth, Zearfoss finished third in the event, trailing young Australian winner Callum Williamson and Australian star James McFadden. McFadden, of course, is also no stranger to local fans. He competed for the locally-based Highlands team for a few summers, and has recently been a local visitor, often in Kasey Kahne’s car. Lynton Jeffrey, also no stranger to local fans, finished 11th.

On the second night, also at Perth, McFadden raced to the victory over Zearfoss, with Jeffrey getting 12th.

Over the weekend, the series moved to Bunbury, where Williamson used a late-race pass to oust Zearfoss from the win. Zearfoss again finished second. Jeffrey was fifth.

On the fourth night, action moved to Ellenbrooke, and this time Zearfoss was not to be denied. He drove to his first career Australian win. Jeffrey finished sixth.

Zearfoss’ Australian win is the 18th of his sprint career. McFadden has won twice on the local circuit, once at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County and once at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County. Jeffrey has a Port Royal Speedway win in Juniata County to his credit.

Track changes: Local tracks have been busy over the winter months getting ready for the 2021 racing season, and as was recently announced, Lincoln Speedway in Adams County has moved up its opening date to Feb. 20.

If Lincoln is able to get that show in the books, it will match Lincoln’s earliest-ever opening date. In 1999, Lincoln opened on Feb. 20, with Fred Rahmer scoring the win in Al Hamilton’s No. 77.

As did most every local track, Lincoln has added fresh clay to the racing surface. The change most fans will notice at Lincoln when it opens its gates is a new concrete wall around the first and second turns. The original concrete wall in those turns was installed in early 1992 and it had been showing signs of wear, and has been (or is being) replaced.

The big change fans will notice when they get to BAPS this season is a new double-sided jumbotron. Following Lincoln’s successful installation of a jumbotron a few years ago, BAPS has now installed one of its own.

The difference is that this one will be double-sided, allowing racers in the backstretch pit area to also view the large screen. Word is that BAPS is also working at adding some more banking to the turns, returning the racing surface to something more like its original configuration.

Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.