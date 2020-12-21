HOUSEHOLDER: Checking out the all-time win lists on central Pennsylvania dirt tracks

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

It's time to take a look at how the recently-completed racing season has changed the career win lists at the central Pennsylvania speedways.

First, however, let's look at how the season changed the overall win lists for local racers.

On the 410 sprint scene, Lance Dewease still sits second all-time among local drivers. Dewease’s six wins this season give him 354 total sprint wins in his career. Fred Rahmer leads this group with 419.

The next active driver is Danny Dietrich, whose 13 wins this season moved him to 25th on the all-time list. Dietrich started the season 30th. He now has 113 sprint wins.

In the late-model ranks, York’s Rick Eckert now has 209 wins, which keeps him in third place, but leaves him just three shy of second-place Denny Bonebrake, who has 212. Gary Stuhler leads the way with 354. Jeff Rine’s seven wins this season moved him past Jimmy McBee and into ninth place with 168 wins.

On the super-sportsman circuit, Frankie Herr now sits solidly in second place, having passed Rich Eichelberger this season. Herr now has 92 wins, but the leader is the legendary Gary Wolford, who has 147.

In the 358 sprint ranks, not much changed. Now-retired Kevin Nouse’s two wins moved him into a tie with Blane Heimbach for sixth on the all-time list with 42 wins. Doug Hammaker stayed eighth, but added two wins to up his total to 32.

Local tracks: As for the local tracks, Dewease fell just one shy of his goal at the top of Williams Grove Speedway’s 410 sprint win list.

Dewease won once at the Cumberland County track this season and ends the season with 99 wins there, just one shy of the century mark. Fred Rahmer is second with 90 wins. The next active drivers on the list are Dietrich and Brian Montieth, who now sit tied for 19th with 25 wins each. Dietrich won at the Grove this season, while Montieth did not.

Nouse ended the season and his career second on the Grove’s 358 sprint win list. His two wins there this season give him 24 total, four behind leader Pat Cannon.

Both Deitrich and Montieth figure into Lincoln Speedway’s 410 sprint win list as well. Montieth upped his fifth-place total by one this season to 66, which is well shy of leader Fred Rahmer’s 169 wins. Dietrich was the leading winner at the Adams County track this year, and while he didn’t advance from seventh on the list, he is now just two wins behind sixth-place Bobby Abel. Dietrich now has 54 wins at Lincoln.

At Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County, Dewease sits second on the list, and closed slightly on leader Keith Kauffman. Kauffman has 129 wins at the Port, while Dewease now has 115.

Dewease is also the leading active 410 sprint car winner at BAPS Motor Speedway. His win at the northern York County track this year gives him 21, which is 13th on the all-time list, which is headed by Johnny Mackison Sr. who won there 35 times in his career, which didn’t quite make it into the sprint era locally. Mackison’s wins came in the stock cars and “bugs,” which preceded the sprint cars in the local evolution of the area’s main class of racing.

BAPS does have a real barnburner going for the top of the win list in what is now the track’s weekly featured attraction. The super-sportsman cars race weekly at BAPS, and Frankie Herr sits atop that list, but by a slim margin over Kenny Edkin.

In fact, Herr and Edkin swapped the top spot several times this season. In the end, Herr leads Edkin, 25-23.

Jeff Rine advanced one spot on Port Royal’s all-time, late-model win list, ending the season with 25 wins there, which is 10th on the win list. Rine is Selinsgrove Speedway’s all-time win leader in the late models, and upped his total at that track by three in 2020. Rine now owns 112 career late-model wins at the Snyder County facility, which not only leads the win list for the late models, but for any class at the track.

