HOUSEHOLDER: Danny Dietrich, Kyle Larson lead area racing's roll call of champions in 2020

Danny Dietrich and Kyle Larson topped the area 410 sprint win list with a dozen victories each.

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri was next with nine 410 sprint wins and two 360 sprint wins.

Larson totaled 45 dirt-track wins this season across the nation..

It’s time to take our annual look at the leading winners in local racing competition for the just-completed 2020 season.

In the 410 sprint ranks, the area actually had a tie for the most wins. Local racer Danny Dietrich and national traveler Kyle Larson each won 12 times on local ovals this season in 410 action. Each driver also won elsewhere during the season.

For Dietrich, that additional win came out west during the local COVID-19 shutdown, and he ended the season with 13 wins.

For Larson, those outside-the-area wins were much more frequent, and while the majority of his wins this season came in the 410 sprints, he also won in winged 360 sprints, midgets (including the Chili Bowl), the United States Auto Club Silver Crown cars and the local Lucas Oil late-models. In the end, Larson totaled 45 wins this season.

We may never season like that again.

On the local level, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, with nine 410 wins and two 360 wins, sits third, totaling 11 wins on the season. Williams Grove Speedway and Lincoln Speedway champion Freddie Rahmer was fourth locally with eight wins on the season.

In the 360 sprints, local driver Mark Smith leads the way. Amazingly, none of Smith's 21 wins in nine states came in Pennsylvania. On the wingless side of things with the 360s, Steve Drevicki leads the way with six wins.

No one dominated in 358 sprint competition this year. Three drivers share the lead with three wins each. Williams Grove champion Derek Locke, Trailway Speedway champion Steve Owings and Doug Hammaker are those three drivers.

Garrett Bard led the way in 305 sprint competition, winning eight times in 2020.

On the winged super-sportsman circuit, Kenny Edkin led the way with seven wins, while veteran driver Frankie Herr was second with five. On the wingless side of things, another seasoned veteran, Billy Brian Jr., led the way with five wins.

In super-late-model competition, two drivers shared the spotlight with eight wins each. Jeff Rine was again at the top of his game in scoring those eight wins, while frequent invader Gregg Satterlee also won eight times.

Andrew Yoder led the way in limited-late-model competition with an even dozen wins, while Brian Walls led the area street stocks with five wins.

PIT STOPS

Postponements: The recent COVID-19 surge has led to the postponement of many activities for the winter months.

Hardest hit at the moment are Len Sammons productions.

Sammons has promoted the indoor winter series of racing and also the Motorsports show each year. Right now all those events are on hold.

Plans were in place to host the indoor race in Allentown’s PPL Center on the weekend after New Year's Day, with policies in place to meet what were then the state requirements. The recent outbreak has made those plans obsolete and the event has been postponed.

All of the other indoor events at Atlantic City, Trenton and Syracuse are also on hold at this time. The same can be said of the Motorsports show, which is held near Philadelphia each year.

Silly season: In recent weeks, a few more ride changes for next year’s sprint season were revealed.

Lucas Wolfe has parted ways with the York-based Michael Barshinger team. Wolfe will return to the seat of the Allebach No. 5w full time next year. No word yet on Barshinger’s plans.

The Stewart Smith No. 27s will have a new driver on Fridays at Williams Grove. After many successful seasons, Smith and Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer have parted ways. Replacing Shaffer in the No. 27s will be Alan Krimes, who just this year moved from his native Denver, Pennsylvania, to the Dover area. Krimes will continue to drive his family-owned No. 87 at Lincoln on Saturdays.

No word yet on Shaffer’s plans.

Krimes becomes the second driver to announce plans that include two different cars for the 2021 racing season. Earlier it was announced that Brandon Rahmer would pilot the John Westbrook No. 1w at Williams Grove on Fridays and his family-owned No. 88 on Saturdays.

Season schedules: Both the World of Outlaws and the All Stars have released tentative schedules for the 2021 racing season and both will make frequent appearances in the area.

Both schedules seem to follow a traditional path in the area over the years, with the Outlaws venturing east three times and the All Stars hitting their usual stops during the course of the season.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.