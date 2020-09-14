HOUSEHOLDER: 'Month of Money' continues, highlighted by Lincoln's $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

The Weldon Sterner Memorial Race is set for Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday night.

The Sterner race will cover 33 laps and offer $6,900 to the winner.

Lincoln will play host to the Dirt Classic on Saturday night, with the winner earning $20,000.

Central Pennsylvania’s “Month of Money” continues this week on the regional dirt-track circuit.

Lance Dewease was the big winner last weekend with his $53,000 410 sprint triumph at the Tuscarora 50 on Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

This week, there are four big nights of racing for the 410 sprints with plenty of big dollars on the line again.

Things kick off Wednesday evening with an added event at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County. Lincoln will start the week with a make-up of an event that was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Weldon Sterner Memorial Race for the 410 sprints is set to be a standalone show on Wednesday evening.

Sterner was a longtime sponsor of Van May’s sprint car. He eventually partnered with Gary Gregory to own Lincoln for a few years. A cement contractor by trade, it was during Sterner’s reign at Lincoln that the cement grandstand base and the cement walls around the turns were installed at Lincoln.

The Weldon Sterner Memorial Race will offer $6,900 to the winner of the 33-lap race. May’s own race cars always carried the No. 69, while Sterner was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt, who drove the No. 3 on the NASCAR circuit. Thus the double “3s” for the distance.

The 410 sprints return to action the next evening with racing at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County. Thursday’s race at BAPS is the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Race.

Gobrecht was a top local racer who eventually joined the World of Outlaws. He was fatally injured in an Outlaw race in Greenwood, Nebraska, in 1999. His brother, Scott Gobrecht, now owns BAPs. Kevin Gobrecht would have celebrated his 51st birthday this year. Thursday’s race at BAPS will offer $5,100 to the winner.

The All Stars venture into the area on Friday for 410 sprint action at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County. The event at the Grove now carries two names. It has become the rescheduled Jack Gunn Memorial Race, after that race was rained out a few weeks ago. The race is also the Dirt Classic Qualifier, with the winner earning a guaranteed starting spot in Saturday’s Dirt Classic feature at Lincoln.

Jack Gunn promoted several area speedways during the 1960s and 1970s, with Williams Grove being his home base. Gunn lost his life to cancer at the end of the 1980 racing season. The Grove race in his honor on Friday will offer $5,000 to the winner. The 305 sprints will also be on the racing card.

Those three races lead up to Lincoln’s Dirt Classic on Saturday evening. Lincoln’s second 410 sprint race of the weekend will be sanctioned by the All Stars and offers up $20,000 to the winner.

A unusual format of time trials, double heats and qualifying mains lead up to the 40-lap feature. Brian Montieth won the race last year. This year, the Dirt Classic is also the third leg of Lincoln's Drydene Challenge races. Rico Abreu and David Gravel won the other Drydene races this season at Lincoln.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County offers its own version of the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial on Saturday evening. Gobrecht honed his racing skills in the micro sprints at Trailway and elsewhere before moving on to the 410 sprints. Saturday’s event will feature both the 270cc and 600cc micro sprints, along with the Legends cars.

BAPS offers its second race of the week on Saturday evening, featuring the super sportsmen, limited-late models, street stocks and extreme stocks.

For the first time since its Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek show in early July, Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland will be back in action this Saturday. Hagerstown has worked out a deal with Washington County officials that will allow the track to conclude its season with two races to close out the month.

Saturday’s show will be a regular Hagerstown offering of late-model sportsmen, pure stocks and hobby stocks, and will test the format for the Frank Sagi Tribute Race the following weekend.

Plans at Hagerstown call for race teams to pit in the outside parking lot, while fans will be able to view the races from the comfort of their personal cars in the track’s spacious infield.

The twice-postponed Frank Sagi Tribute Race will be held the following Sunday under similar rules. Planned by Sagi’s son, noted late-model-racer Alan Sagi, the event will feature the super late models and the mid-Atlantic modifieds.

Frank Sagi was the voice of Hagerstown Speedway for nearly 40 years and worked the mike at numerous other tracks along the eastern seaboard for years. His son, Alan, is BAPS' most recent limited-late-model winner and has scored stock-car wins in each of the last five decades.

The Frank Sagi Tribute Race also always honors some of the stars of Hagerstown’s racing past. This year, late-model stars Denny Bonebrake, Larry Gorman and Sam Nalley will be honored.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Danny Dietrich (11) 1,090

2. Anthony Macri (7) 969

3. Freddie Rahmer (6) 917

4. Brent Marks (3) 844

5. Lance Dewease (6) 759

6. Kyle Larson (7) 583

7. Dylan Cisney (2) 479

8. Brock Zearfoss 440

9. Logan Wagner (1) 434

10. Brian Montieth (1) 393