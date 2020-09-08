HOUSEHOLDER: Central Pennsylvania dirt tracks to offer 2 high-profile events this weekend

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The three-day Tuscarora 50 weekend is set for Port Royal from Thursday through Saturday.

The winner of Saturday's Tuscarora 50 will earn $53,000.

The Sportsman 100 is scheduled for Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway.

The late-season, dirt-track schedule of high-profile central Pennsylvania races kicks off this weekend with two of the area’s traditional classics.

Port Royal Speedway will offer up the Tuscarora 50 weekend, while BAPS Motor Speedway will showcase the Sportsman 100.

At Port Royal, the Tuscarora 50 weekend has been extended into a three-day 410 sprint show. The All Stars will be on hand for the event, which now kicks off on Thursday evening during the Juniata County Fair. Thursday will feature the All Stars in a $6,000-to-win show.

Friday will again feature the All Stars in a $6,000-to-win show, but the late models will also be on hand.

Then on Saturday, it’s the 53rd annual Tuscarora 50, again with the All Stars on hand. This year’s event will offer the winner $53,000.

Mitch Smith won the first Tuscarora 50 back in 1968. Last year, All Star Aaron Reutzel was the winner of the event. Lance Dewease is the leading winner in the event with six Tuscarora 50 wins. His car owner, Donnie Kreitz Jr., has also won the event twice.

Sportsman 100: The Gary Wolford Tribute Sportsman 100 goes off on Saturday at BAPS in northern York County. The Sportsman 100 was first held at Silver Spring 46 years ago and has been an area staple ever since. When Silver Spring closed, the event moved to Lincoln Speedway in Adams County for several years, but when BAPS started offering the super-sportsman racers a regular Saturday night home, the event moved there and has been held there ever since. The street stocks are also on the program.

Lincoln will be in action on Saturday, but out of respect for the Tuscarora race, the 410 sprints won’t race there. The super late models will return to Lincoln for the second time this year. This time, the feature will offer $3,000 to the winner.

The 358 sprints will also be on the Lincoln slate with one of the Summer Series races. The modifieds from the Vintage Outlaws will be on hand racing their cars, and the vintage cars from the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will be on hand for an on-track exhibition.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County races Friday evening with the 358 sprints headlining the show, which will also feature the 270cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks.

Williams Grove, in honor of the Tuscarora 50, will also give the 410 sprints a week off. The American Flat Track Motorcycles will take to the Grove for their annual show. The main event is on Saturday evening.

PIT STOPS

Dietrich proves passing point: Danny Dietrich proved on Saturday evening at Lincoln that today’s 410 sprint cars can still pass.

He went from the 14th starting spot to win the first 20-lap sprint feature. He drew an eight inversion for the second race and came back up through the field to win that one as well.

Of course it could be noted that even Dietrich couldn’t advance far enough in his heat race to make the feature handicap spots.

Twice as nice for Macri: Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri won two races last weekend as well.

Macri won on Sunday evening at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County, for his first win at that oval. Then he came back on Monday afternoon to collect the win in the Labor Day Classic at Port Royal.

The win at the Port was Macri’s sixth 410 sprint win there this year. He also won a 360 sprint race there this year.

It should be noted that Macri entered this season with four career sprint wins, so he has doubled his previous career win stats already this season.

Rahmer and Marks also triumph: Freddie Rahmer won his second in a row at Williams Grove on Friday and Brent Marks won at Port Royal on Saturday.

For Rahmer, that marked his sixth win of the season. He has three at Lincoln and one at Selinsgrove as well. Marks’ win was his third of the season, two at Port Royal and one at the Grove.

It should probably come as no surprise that those four drivers (Dietrich, Rahmer, Macri and Marks) sit at the top of the Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Point Series.

Herr-Edkin BAPS battle: Frankie Herr won Saturday’s super-sportsman feature at BAPS.

That win was his fourth there this season. Point leader Kenny Edkin has six wins at BAPS this season.

On the track’s all-time, super-sportsman win list, those two drivers have been waging a war all season. Herr started the season leading Edkin in career wins, 20-17. Since then, it seems that almost every week the win lead keeps swapping. Edkin will catch Herr, then Herr wins. It’s cycled this way several times this season. Right now, Herr leads 24-23 in career BAPS wins.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Danny Dietrich (11) 1,078

2. Freddie Rahmer (6) 907

3. Anthony Macri (7) 885

4. Brent Marks (3) 818

5. Lance Dewease (4) 649

6. Kyle Larson (7) 528

7. Brock Zearfoss 440

8. Dylan Cisney (2) 424

9. Logan Wagner (1) 416

10. Brian Montieth (1) 393