HOUSEHOLDER: Story behind Spencer Bayston's triumph in Lincoln Speedway's Kramer Klash

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

When Indiana driver Spencer Bayston won Saturday’s Kramer Klash All Star race at Lincoln Speedway, many fans probably didn’t know much about the story of the team for which he was driving.

The 410 sprint win was Bayston’s first in the area, but not the team’s first.

Bayston was driving the Swindell Speedlab No. 39 car. The car is fielded by former driver Kevin Swindell. Kevin Swindell is the son of sprint racing legend Sammy Swindell and had his own promising driving career cut short by serious injuries suffered in a racing crash.

Now, without the use of his legs, Kevin Swindell prepares the sprint car from his wheelchair while others do the driving. And some of those drivers are some pretty big names. The owner’s father, Sammy Swindell, drove the car for much of this year’s Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek. Last year during Speedweek, NASCAR star Christopher Bell won at Berks County's Grandview Speedway in the car.

Before that, Bell and Bayston shared the ride around Bell’s NASCAR schedule. When Bayston picked up another ride, he left his part-time status with the team. He didn’t return until this past weekend.

Again, he shared the ride with Bell, who drove the car at Grandview Speedway on Thursday and placed second. When Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County was rained out on Friday, Lincoln became Bayston’s first time back in the car. He did rather well, winning his heat and a dash, and then leading all 35 laps of the feature.

Bayston was greeted in victory lane at the Adams County track by the family of the late Kramer Williamson, whose memory was being honored. Williamson's daughter, Felicia, paced the field before the start in one of her father’s former cars. Williamson’s son, Curt, has been working as a crew member with the team for which Paul McMahan races on the All Star circuit. That car owned, by Brownstown’s Tom Buch, sports a No. 73 top wing in honor of Williamson.

Bayston earned $7,300 for the victory.

PIT STOPS

This weekend: Williams Grove will honor former local car owner Bob Stewart on Friday evening.

A well-known Yorker, Stewart fielded the potent Apple Motorsports team from 1988 until 2006.

The 410 sprint race on Friday will pay $5,012 to the winner. Stewart will be on hand to greet fans and will be joined by several of his past drivers, including Steve Stambaugh, Fred Rahmer, Keith Kauffman and Brian Leppo. Late drivers Greg Hodnett and Kevin Gobrecht also piloted the Stewart car during their careers.

The 358 sprints also race at the Grove Friday.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County will host the wingless super-sportsman racers on Friday, along with 600cc micro sprints, limited stocks and scramble cars.

Lincoln hosts the Bob Leiby Memorial Race on Saturday, with Twin 20s for the 410 sprint cars heading up the program. Each race offers $2,500 to the winner. The legends cars and vintage cars will also be on hand.

Bob Leiby was one third of the longtime promotional team at Lincoln from 1993 until his death a few years ago. His involvement at Lincoln was only a part of Bob Leiby’s racing resume. He also did promotional stints at Williams Grove and Selinsgrove. And along with his brother, Don, sponsored teams for drivers Maynard Yingst, Steve Smith, Stevie Smith, Todd Shaffer and T.J. Stutts. Leiby was also part of teams fielded for his son, Greg, and grandson, Chandler.

The Juniata County Fair starts this week at Port Royal Speedway and the track has two days of racing planned. Saturday, the 410 sprint cars race for $4,000 to win, while the late models headline with the Butch Renninger Memorial, which offers $5,333 to the winner. Limited-late models also compete.

Renninger was one of the area’s top late-model racers with his famed No. 33. Later, he was a big part of the fair committee which operated the speedway while still often competing in enduro races.

Monday afternoon, the Port offers up the 69th annual Labor Day Classic, with the 410 sprint cars, limited-late models and mini-stocks on the card.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County returns to action on Saturday with the super sportsmen, limited-late models, street stocks and extreme stocks.

Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County will race on Sunday this week, with the 410 sprint cars going for $5,000 to win, and the ULMS late models racing for $4,000 to win. The roadrunners also compete.

Future races: The big fall schedule of races is just around the corner.

Port Royal hosts the Tuscarora 50 races the weekend after Labor Day. This year’s Tusky week is a three-day show starting Thursday, Sept. 10, with the $53,000 to win the Tuscarora 50 on Saturday of that week.

The following week, the All Stars are back in town for the reset Jack Gunn Memorial at Williams Grove on Friday, Sept. 18. Before that, Lincoln hosts the rescheduled Weldon Sterner Memorial on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and BAPS has the sprints on Thursday, Sept. 17. Lincoln wraps up that weekend with the All Stars on hand for the $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.