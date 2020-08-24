HOUSEHOLDER: Injured sprint drivers rebound quickly over weekend to earn top area finishes

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Dover's Chad Trout injured an elbow in Friday's Williams Grove 410 sprint race.

Trout rebounded with a second-place 410 sprint finish at Lincoln on Saturday.

Tyler Ross injured a foot and ankle in a Saturday 358 sprint race at Lincoln.

Ross rebounded for a 410 sprint win on Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway.

The theme from last weekend's central Pennsylvania dirt-track action was drivers rebounding from injuries to score top finishes.

It started with Dover driver Chad Trout.

Trout was running well at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, but got caught up in a wild crash at the start of the 410 sprint feature at the Cumberland County facility.

Trout’s racer was destroyed in the crash and he took a trip to the hospital to have an elbow checked out. As it turned out, Trout’s elbow was badly bruised, but not broken.

His team went to work and got the second car ready in time for Lincoln Speedway’s 410 racing action on Saturday and Trout rebounded with a second-place run at the Adams County track behind winner Danny Dietrich and ahead of track point leader Freddie Rahmer.

Tyler Ross earns breakthrough 410 sprint triumph at BAPS Motor Speedway, $4,000 payday

Also at Lincoln on Saturday, Tyler Ross drove the Jeff Boll/Mike Miller 358 sprint to victory from the ninth-starting spot in a make-up feature. Ross then won his 358 heat race and had moved solidly into the top five in the regularly-scheduled 358 event when the driveline in the car broke. In a sprint car, the driveline runs between the driver’s legs. When the driveline in Ross’ racer broke, it struck him in the foot and ankle.

He climbed from the car but was unable to put any weight on that leg. Even before he climbed into the ambulance for a check up, Ross vowed to race his family-owned 410 sprint the next night at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

I actually arrived at BAPS about the same time as Ross and we had a chat while waiting to sign in for the races. He told me that when the driveline struck him, it hit with enough force to tear the shoe off his foot. But he said he was OK.

Guess that was true, because Ross went on to lead every lap of the 410 feature at BAPS and even fended off a slide job by Danny Dietrich to put his family’s low-budget racer in victory lane for his first BAPS 410 sprint win.

This weekend: The All Star Circuit of Champions return to the area this weekend.

Action actually starts Thursday at Grandview Speedway in Berks County for Thunder on the Hill. The All Stars will be joined at Grandview by the track’s regular modified division.

Friday, action moves to Williams Grove for the All Stars with the Jack Gunn Memorial Race featuring twin 20s for the 410 sprint cars. The race honors former Grove promoter Jack Gunn, and each race pays $4,000 to the winner, plus a $2,000 bonus if the same driver wins both races.

Saturday, the All Stars move on to Lincoln. It was recently announced that the Lincoln race will be known as the Kramer Klash in honor of local racing champion Kramer Williamson, who suffered fatal injuries during an accident at Lincoln a few years ago. The Kramer Klash will offer $7,300 to win in memory of Williamson’s own Pink Panther racers, which always carried No. 73. The legends cars also compete at Lincoln.

The All Stars wrap up their Pennsylvania weekend of racing on Sunday evening when they stop off at the Bedford Fairgrounds in Bedford County on their way back out west.

The sprint cars also have the option to race Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County, where the weekend’s second Jack Gunn Memorial will be held. That one offers $5,000 to win, but if the same driver wins both Williams Grove races and also at Selinsgrove, it’s worth a total of $18,000 with a $5,000 bonus. If a driver wins one Williams Grove race and the Selinsgrove race, the bonus is $1,000. The limited-late models and roadrunners also race at Selinsgrove.

The super late models take top billing at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County this weekend, when the Lucas Oil late-model series moves to the Port for three days of racing starting on Thursday evening.

BAPS Motor Speedway has Saturday action featuring the super sportsmen, plus a United Racing Club 358/360 sprint challenge race and the 305 sprints.

Friday's show at Trailway Speedway in Adams County will be the Trone Outdoor 358 Sprint Championship. The 270cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks will also compete.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Danny Dietrich (8) 823

2. Freddie Rahmer (5) 811

3. Brent Marks (2) 665

4. Anthony Macri (5) 655

5. Lance Dewease (3) 569

6. Kyle Larson (7) 528

7. Logan Wagner (1) 386

8. Dylan Cisney (2) 382

9. Ryan Smith 374

10. Chase Dietz 353