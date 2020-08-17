HOUSEHOLDER: Late models from World of Outlaws set to race at Lincoln, Williams Grove

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The late models from the World of Outlaws will venture into the area this week.

The Billy Vacek/Huey Wilcoxon Memorial Race will take place Thursday evening at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County. The event will feature the WoO late models. It will pay $12,000 to the winner.

It's the first time in 15 years that the Outlaws' late models will race at Lincoln.

The last Outlaws late-model race at the Pigeon Hills facility near Abbottstown was Aug. 13, 2005, when Tim McCreadie won on the 3/8th-mile oval.

In last year’s inaugural Vacek Memorial, 2011 Outlaws champion Rick Eckert, from York, topped a 39-car field for a $6,000 score at Lincoln. "Scrub” will be among the many expected entries now that the winner's purse has doubled. Eckert is coming off a $3,000 win Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County.

The $1,000-to-start event at Lincoln is a co-sanctioned show between the Outlaws, sponsored by Morton Buildings, and the United Late Model Series.

The WoO late models move to Williams Grove in Cumberland County Friday evening before heading back out to western Pennsylvania for the rest of the weekend. The 410 sprint cars are also a part of the Williams Grove show.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County hosts the 358 sprints, 600cc micro sprints, street stocks, limited stocks and vintage cars.

Saturday, Lincoln will make up the show it lost to rain last Saturday. The 410 sprints, 358 sprints and Mid-Atlantic Modifieds will compete. The 358 sprints also have a make-up feature from earlier this month.

Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County hosts the 410 sprints, United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprints and the 305 sprints on Saturday. The Dream Race that was rained out a few weeks ago is also on the card.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County is set to host the super sportsmen, limited-late models in a 50-lap race and the street stocks on Saturday. They come right back the next night with the sprints and Legends.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Freddie Rahmer (4) 731

2. Danny Dietrich (7) 703

3. Brent Marks (2) 612

4. Anthony Macri (4) 569

5. Kyle Larson 528

6. Lance Dewease (3) 523

7. Ryan Smith 374

8. Dylan Cisney (2) 312

9. Brian Montieth (1) 298

10. Chase Dietz 283