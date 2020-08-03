HOUSEHOLDER: Danny Dietrich wins at Trailway for third area 410 sprint win in three days

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Danny Dietrich earned three 410 sprint wins over the weekend.

Dietrich won at Williams Grove, Lincoln and Trailway speedways.

York's Chase Dietz collected three top-10 finishes over the weekend.

With his victory on Sunday evening in the Armin Hostetter Memorial race at Trailway Speedway, Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich completed a weekend sweep of central Pennsylvania 410 sprint racing.

Dietrich had also won Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County and Saturday at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County.

The win in Trailway’s only 410 sprint race of the season came over Brodbecks' Todd Gracey, with York’s Chase Dietz in third. The winner’s brother, Billy Dietrich, finished fourth, and Brian Montieth was fifth. Rounding out the top 10 at the Adams County short track were Jason Sowald, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Steve Owings, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter and Lucas Wolfe.

Travis McClelland won the Central Pennsylvania Legends feature at Trailway, followed by Stephen Wurtzer, Mike Racine, Travis Perry and Brent Marquis.

DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: Danny Dietrich picks up pair of 410 sprint victories over weekend

It was actually a great weekend for Danny Dietrich and a good one for Billy Dietrich. Billy, the older brother, led much of Lincoln’s feature Saturday and ended up finishing second there.

Dietz also put together three top-10 finishes over the weekend: ninth at Williams Grove, seventh at Lincoln and third at Trailway.

Rain impact: The Saturday rain really affected several tracks and will make for some interesting schedules during the next couple of weeks.

Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County will wait several weeks to run the DREAM race feature event on Aug. 22.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Several local teams plan to head out to Knoxville, Iowa, and the Port decided to wait until after that event to complete the race. While Knoxville has actually canceled this year’s Knoxville Nationals, they have replaced the Nationals with a $50,000 race. The Nationals usually pays $150,000 to win, which officials felt would be financially impossible this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln, meanwhile, will run its make-up 358 sprint race this weekend.

USAC action: The United States Auto Club National Midget Tour comes into the area for racing action this week.

The tour starts on Tuesday evening at Grandview Speedway in Berks County and continues through Saturday. The USAC drivers race at Kutztown (Berks County) on Wednesday, Bridgeport (New Jersey) on Thursday, Path Valley (Franklin County) on Friday, and wrap up at Lanco (Lebanon County) on Saturday.

With the midgets in the area, Selinsgrove will actually wrap up the USAC swing with its first-ever Silver Crown race on Sunday evening. The USAC Silver Crown cars are the evolution of the Indy cars from the 1940s and early 1950s.

The 74-lap race at Selinsgrove celebrates that track’s 74th anniversary and will honor the driver who won the very first feature there. Bill Holland was a top driver in sprints and Indy cars of that era. From the Reading area, Holland later won the Indy 500 and also had three second-place finishes in that race. The USAC East Coast 360 wingless sprints also compete at Selinsgrove that night.

Other action: On the other local tracks, Williams Grove hosts the Billy Kimmel Memorial Race Friday night.

A part of the Yellow Breeches Series, the Kimmel Memorial for the 410 sprints will offer $3,800 to win and $500 just to start. The Civil War Series of late-model races between Williams Grove and Selinsgrove will have its first Williams Grove race of the season that night as well.

Trailway’s Friday schedule calls for the 358 sprints, 600cc micro sprints, legends and limited stocks.

Lincoln will host the Hank Gentzler Memorial Manufacturers' Appreciation Night for the 410 sprints Saturday. There will be thousands of dollars worth of racing products distributed throughout the sprint field. The 358 sprints also compete and will have a make-up of last Saturday’s rained-out feature, along with a full program. Vintage stock cars will also be on the program.

Port Royal has the 410 sprints, late models 305 sprints and limited-late models on its Saturday slate.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County also races Saturday with the super sportsmen headlining a program that also includes the limited-late models, street stocks, extreme stocks and legends.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Freddie Rahmer (4) 671

2. Danny Dietrich (6) 653

3. Anthony Macri (4) 569

4. Kyle Larson (7) 528

5. Lance Dewease (3) 523

6. Brent Marks 512

7. Ryan Smith 374

8. Dylan Cisney (2) 296

9. Brock Zearfoss 269

10. Brian Montieth (1) 263

10. Chase Dietz 263