HOUSEHOLDER: Lincoln Speedway's Drydene Challenge event highlights area dirt-track slate

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Lincoln Speedway will play host to a Drydene Challenge Series event on Wednesday.

The winner of Wednesday's 410 sprint race will earn $10,000.

The Living Legends Dream Race is set for Port Royal Speedway on Saturday.

The winner of Saturday's Port Royal 410 sprint race will also earn $10,000.

A crazy, mixed-up racing season will continue on its way this week with some more big events on the schedule.

The action actually starts with a midweek race on Wednesday night at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County.

The Drydene 40 for the sprint cars at Lincoln will offer up $10,000 to the winner. This race is the second leg of Lincoln’s Drydene Challenge Series. The Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek show on Monday night, June 29, was the first. Popular California driver Rico Abreu won that event and set himself up for a $5,000 bonus. The Drydene Challenge offers the bonus to any driver who can win all three races in the Challenge. The Speedweek event was the first, with Wednesday’s event being the second. The final leg is the Dirt Classic, which will be held in September.

Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County will race on Friday evening with a Yellow Breeches event for the sprint cars. The Grove race starts off with a standard purse for the top spots, but still pays $500 for last place. The 358 sprints will also be at the Grove on Friday in a Summer Series event.

Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County offers the Living Legends Dream Race on Saturday. That is another sprint car race that offers up $10,000 to the winner. The late models also race at the Port Saturday.

Lincoln is also back in action on Saturday. The sprint cars, 358 sprint cars and classic cars will compete.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County offers up the super sportsmen, 305 sprints, street stocks and Mid-Atlantic modifieds on Saturday.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County takes Friday off, but returns to action on Sunday with the Armin Hostetter Memorial Race for the 410 sprints. This event marks the only time each year that the super sprints visit the quarter-mile track near Hanover. The legends cars are also on the racing card.

Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County also takes off on its regular night this week. In fact, Selinsgrove takes the whole weekend off to prepare for a really big event the following weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 9, the Silver Crown Dirt Championship cars of the United States Auto Club will invade Selinsgrove for the first time ever.

While the Silver Crown Series has visited Williams Grove, the series has never before raced at any other local tracks. The oversized sprint-type cars usually compete on tracks of a mile or more in length.

The Silver Crown Series has its roots in IndyCar racing and have evolved from the cars that raced the smaller tracks on that circuit in the early years.

It seems fitting that Selinsgrove is honoring the winner of its very first race with these cars. The Bill Holland Memorial Race will be run in memory of the driver who won at Selinsgrove on July 20, 1946. Holland, of course, went on to win the Indy 500 a few years later.

PIT STOPS

Muddled lines: The World of Outlaws' visit last weekend saw two victories for Outlaw regulars and one win for an invader.

As has been the case for more than a decade now, however, the lines are muddied.

Lincoln winner Sheldon Haudenschild spent some time on the local circuit in his formative years. That his first Outlaw win of the season would come in the area is not really a surprise.

DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: David Gravel takes home $20,000 World of Outlaws win at Williams Grove

David Gravel, who won the main event at Williams Grove, drives for the team founded by the late Jason Johnson and fielded by Johnson’s widow, Bobbie. Bobbie Johnson is a local native who always enjoys her visits home during Outlaw swings.

Shane Stewart, who won Friday at the Grove, is in a part-time ride this season and made the best of it Friday.

The Hanover-based Shark Racing Outlaw team of Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen had a really good weekend at home. Schuchart had finishes of second, eighth and fourth, while Allen was third, 12th and fifth.

Lance Dewease’s second Saturday at the Grove was the best finish for a local team, but Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri had a pretty good weekend as well, with runs of 10th, third and ninth.

Freddie Rahmer and Danny Dietrich tangled at Lincoln while running in the top five. Rahmer came back to finish 11th both nights at the Grove. Dietrich struggled Friday to 16th and then dropped from a top-10 position Saturday.

YCRC picnic: The York County Racing Club’s annual picnic is set for Sunday, Aug. 1, at the club hall in Zions View.

The event starts at noon, with the YCRC providing the main course. Each family is asked to bring a covered dish.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Freddie Rahmer (4) 655

2. Anthony Macri (4) 539

3. Kyle Larson (7) 528

4. Lance Dewease (3) 523

5. Danny Dietrich (3) 503

6. Brent Marks 442

7. Ryan Smith 356

8. Dylan Cisney (2) 296

9. Brock Zearfoss 244

10. Logan Wagner 231