HOUSEHOLDER: World of Outlaws set to invade area for shows at Lincoln and Williams Grove

The World of Outlaws' sprint cars invade central Pennsylvania this week.

Lincoln Speedway will play host to the Outlaws on Thursday.

The Outlaws then have a two-day show at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday and Saturday.

In a normal year, this would be the second visit by the Outlaws into the area. This year’s first Outlaws' swing, however, was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Outlaws actually visit western Pennsylvania's Lernerville Speedway on Tuesday evening before coming to Lincoln Speedway in Adams County on Thursday for the Gettysburg Clash. The $10,000-to-win race at Lincoln is actually a make-up of the event postponed from earlier this season. Last year, Lance Dewease won the Gettysburg Clash.

After Lincoln, the Outlaws move on to Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County for the two-day Summer Nationals on Friday and Saturday. Last year, Tim Shaffer and Donny Schatz were winners during the Summer Nationals. Saturday’s feature offers $20,000 to the winner.

Several drivers from the Outlaws' tour used a weekend off last week to prepare for the local Outlaws' swing. Carson Macedo won at Lincoln Saturday in the Outlaws' Tune-Up program.

Former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson has pretty much had his way where ever he's raced his sprint car in recent months. He had wins last weekend at Williams Grove and at Juniata County's Port Royal Speedway in All Star action. However, the rumor is that Larson doesn’t plan to race at all this weekend.

Hanover-based Outlaws Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen took Friday off, but raced at Lincoln on Saturday. Schuchart finished second, with Allen in sixth. That was the second time in three visits that Schuchart has finished second at Lincoln this year.

Former local racer and longtime Outlaws driver Daryn Pittman was also in the area last weekend. Pittman ran fifth at both Williams Grove and Lincoln.

Kasey Kahne owns the team for which Outlaws' point leader Brad Sweet drives. Sweet wasn’t in the area last weekend, but Kahne was, finishing 10th at Lincoln on Saturday.

Last year’s Knoxville (Iowa) winner, David Gravel, raced at Williams Grove and Port Royal last weekend, with top-10 finishes at both.

PIT STOPS

Late models close by this weekend: The super late models will get two rare appearances close to us this weekend.

They will be at Trailway Speedway in Adams County on Friday for the Junior Eckert Tribute race. That one is sanctioned by the ULMS series. Also on the card at Trailway are the street stocks and limited stocks.

Junior Eckert — Irvin Eckert Jr. — was the first of the four-generation racing family from York to take to the track. As his career progressed, first his father and then two sons and three daughters followed him into the sport. Later, there were grandchildren on the track as well.

Nationally-recognized late-model driving star Rick Eckert is sure to be on hand at the track where he started his racing career in the figure-eight class, giving it his best shot at taking home all the marbles in his father’s tribute race.

Saturday, the super-late models go in the Smokey Frye Classic at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County. Last week, the supers were added to the BAPS York County Nationals as a Saturday headliner, and Gregg Satterlee picked up the win. The super sportsmen and extreme stocks join the action this Saturday at BAPS.

Dale “Smokey” Frye lives next door to BAPS and was a winner there and elsewhere during his career in the limited- and super-late models. When the present promotional team took over ownership of the track, he stepped right in to help with upgrades to the facility. This is the second year of the race honoring Frye for his racing and his help at the speedway.

Special card at Selinsgrove: Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County will also race on Saturday with a special card of 410 sprints and super-late models, with each race paying $3,000 to win.

The sprint race will offer another track for local sprint drivers who don’t plan to challenge the Outlaws.

Never too old: Jimmy McBee started his career in the late models back in the very early 1970s.

Over the years, he became one of the biggest stars in that class. During his long career in the late models, McBee won around 165 races. Eventually he faded away from the late-model scene.

A year or two ago, the now-70-something McBee returned to sporadic competition with the limited-late-model class. Last Friday at Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway, McBee did something he hadn’t done for a while. He returned to Victory Lane. McBee won the make-up feature that the Bedford County facility held for its limited-late-model class.

Hagerstown may reopen in mid-August: As many folks know, Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland was forced to shut down after its Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek show because of the pandemic.

Now it appears as if the track will reopen in mid-August for the annual tribute race to late announcer Frank Sagi.

Each year Sagi’s son, Alan Sagi, works to put together a special event honoring his father and past late-model stars from Hagerstown.

Alan Sagi, himself, is a top racing talent. His win with the limited-late models at Lincoln earlier this year gave him the honor of wins in each of the last five decades. This year’s Frank Sagi Tribute will honor three of late-model-racing’s top stars from the past: Denny Bonebrake, Sam Nalley and Larry Gorman. Between them, those three drivers have won more than 350 races.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.