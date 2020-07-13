HOUSEHOLDER: Three $10,000-to-win races set for this weekend on area dirt-track circuit

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

There are three $10,000-to-win sprint races in the area this weekend.

The All Star Circuit of Champions are at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

Lincoln Speedway will play host to a World of Outlaws Tune-Up program on Saturday.

We can all attest to the unusual times we are now living in.

Saturday night, central Pennsylvania dirt-track fans will face a very unusual choice.

They will have to decide which $10,000-to-win show to attend.

Both Lincoln Speedway in Adams County and Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County will offer big-money 410 sprint programs on Saturday.

The All Star Circuit of Champions circuit is at Port Royal both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Lincoln, meanwhile, will play host to a World of Outlaws Tune-Up event on Saturday. Both Port Royal programs will offer $10,000 to the winner, as will the Saturday show at Lincoln.

The regional tracks usually don't schedule two big-money races on the same night. The area 2020 season, however, has hardly been usual, and that is only destined to continue. You can thank the coronavirus pandemic for that. A number of events that were postponed earlier this season have been rescheduled for the coming weeks.

DIRT-TRACK RACING: Freddie Rahmer drives to $4,000 triumph at Lincoln Speedway

It starts Friday evening when the All Stars come to Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County to make up the Tommy Classic that was postponed earlier this year.

The Tommy Classic honors the memory of Tommy Hinnershitz, the legendary driver who won the Grove’s first feature race back in 1939. The event will offer $5,000 to win. Because of the schedule change, the 358 sprints will join the All Stars on the program.

Lincoln’s Saturday race will be run with Outlaws handicapping in place. The race was originally planned for May when the Outlaws were to visit Lincoln. Like so many other shows, Saturday's Lincoln show will have its scheduled support divisions as well — the super sportsmen and the midgets.

At the Port, the All Stars invade for the two-day Bob Weikert Memorial event. Weikert, of course, was one of this area’s most colorful and successful car owners for several decades. Saturday’s show at the Port will offer up the All Stars and the 305 sprints.

It’s right back to the Port on Sunday for the second day of the Weikert Memorial. Again it’s an All Star event, and again it pays $10,000 to win. The limited-late models are part of Sunday’s show.

As an added bonus to local fans, the Outlaws don’t race this weekend and it’s rumored that several will join in the local action this weekend, as should several of the drivers who came to the area for Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.

The schedule changes, however, don’t end with this weekend. The Outlaws are scheduled for the two-day Summer Nationals at Williams Grove on the weekend of July 24-25. Now, with local tracks back in the swing of things, the Outlaws have rescheduled Lincoln’s Gettysburg Clash for Thursday, July 23. They also race at Lernerville that Tuesday.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Lincoln then has the second leg of its Drydene Challenge set for Wednesday evening July 29. That one offers up another $10,000 to the winner.

BAPS Motor Speedway has the York County Nationals scheduled for this weekend, and it has also been revamped to include more racing. The original slate called for the Short Track Super Series modifieds to compete on Sunday evening, with the legends cars as a support class. That is still the case.

Now, however, the northern York County track has added a Saturday race to the nationals. The super-late models will invade BAPS on Saturday, along with the legends and limited stocks. The late-model race pays $3,000 to win.

The 305 sprints headline at Trailway Speedway in Adams County on Friday, and the 360 sprints are at Grandview Speedway in Berks County on Saturday. Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County takes the weekend off.

PIT STOPS

Herr secures second: Frankie Herr won Saturday’s super-sportsman race at BAPS, and in the process took over sole possession of second place on the all-time career win list for those racers.

Herr has now won 89 races in the super sportsmen, which moves him ahead of Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, who has 88 wins. The legendary Gary Wolford is still well in front with 147 wins in the class.

Herr is locked in a tight battle with current hotshoe Kenny Edkin for the top spot on the BAPS all-time super-sportsman win list. In fact, Herr and Edkin have swapped that spot several times already this season. Currently, Herr is one win ahead of Edkin with 22 wins.

Take that, Dad: When Tyler Ross won Saturday’s 358 sprint feature at Lincoln, he was quick to point out that he was now ahead of his father, Sam Ross.

The father and son started the season tied with seven wins each in 358 competition. Now Tyler has eight.

This season, Ross is dividing his time between the 410, 360 and 358 sprints. His ride in the 358 class is with the York-based team of longtime car owners Jeff Boll and Mike Miller. The Boll and Miller team got its start with the sprints back in the early 1970s. It was neat to see them get a win on a York County Racing Club Night, since Boll spent many years on the club’s board of directors. His special lady, Beth, still serves in that capacity.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Freddie Rahmer (4) 620

2. Danny Dietrich (3) 462

3. Lance Dewease (3) 433

4. Anthony Macri (4) 382

5. Kyle Larson (4) 378

6. Brent Marks 361

7. Ryan Smith 314

8. Dylan Cisney (2) 234

9. Brian Montieth (1) 227

10. Logan Wagner 206