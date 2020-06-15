Story Highlights Williams Grove Speedway will return to racing this Friday.

The Cumberland County track will offer a show featuring the 410 and 358 sprints.

It is scheduled to be Williams Grove's first program in more than three months.

Buy Photo Williams Grove Speedway is shown above during its 2020 season opener on March 15. The track returns for its second program of the season on Friday night. The track was shut down for more than three months because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The local dirt-track racing circuit will return to its normal summer schedule this weekend.

Williams Grove Speedway, the last of the regional tracks to get back into action, will restart its racing schedule on Friday evening.

The second race of the season at the Cumberland County track will feature the 410 sprint cars and the 358 sprints.

The area racing schedule was thrown into a tumult in mid-March with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing racing shutdown. As of this coming Friday, all of the regional counties that play host to dirt-track racing have been moved into the green phase of the coronavirus recovery program. Friday, Williams Grove will end a hiatus of more than three months.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County will also race on Friday this week with the 358 sprints headlining a program that will include the 270cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks.

The new promoters at Clinton County will kick off their season Friday as well, with limited-late models headlining a show that also includes 600cc and 270cc micro sprints, pure stocks and mini-stocks.

Saturday, Lincoln Speedway in Adams County will offer the 410 sprint cars, limited-late models and street stocks, while that same night, Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County hosts the 410 sprints, 358 sprints and 305 sprints.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County will race Saturday with the super sportsmen, limited stocks and extreme stocks. Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County hosts the Late Model National Open on Saturday, which offers $4,000 to the winner.

Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland offers the 305 sprints, crate late models, late-model sportsmen, pure stocks and hobby stocks on Saturday.

PIT STOPS

The future: After this coming weekend, things will really get busy in the area.

Port Royal will host the All Star sprint cars for the Keith Kauffman Classic on Wednesday, June 24, with $6,000 going to the winner.

Then on Friday, June 26, the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek will kick off. This year’s Speedweek is sponsored by Red Robin and will feature nine races in nine days, with increased purses for all the shows. The organizers of speedweek have added money down the line in the purses for all the shows, upping the last-place money at all events from $400 to $500, and increasing the payoff at many spots down the line.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Track organizers have also stepped up to offer some big winner’s shares for the popular series. The first race on that Friday is at Williams Grove and offers the standard purse of $5,000 to win.

The next night (Saturday, June 27) is Lincoln’s Kevin Gobrecht Memorial race and that one will pay $9,200 in honor the No. 92 of the Gobrecht family. Sunday (June 28) it’s on to Selinsgrove, where it’s $5,000 to win the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial.

The Monday of speedweek (June 29) is back at Lincoln with $7,000 to win. Then it’s on to Grandview Speedway in Berks County on Tuesday (June 30), with $10,000 to win. Wednesday (July 1) is Port Royal’s first speedweek race, with $7000 on the line to the winner. Thursday (July 2) is Hagerstown’s Johnny Grum Memorial, with $5000 to win.

The second Friday of speedweek (July 3) is back at Williams Grove, where the Mitch Smith Memorial will offer $15,000 to the winner. Things wrap up on speedweek’s second Saturday (July 4) at Port Royal with $10,000 on the line for the winner of the Greg Hodnett Tribute Race.

Last weekend: After sitting idle for many weeks, most racers competed in at least two races last weekend.

The sprint cars ran three times in the region, as did the 358 sprints. For the 358 sprints, that was one race more than they had run all season. The super sportsmen ran twice, which doubled their season race count.

One driver did the double at Lincoln on Saturday. Scott Fisher ran both the 410 and 358 sprints, as he had done at both previous shows for both divisions at Lincoln this year. The difference this time was that the 410s ran double-heat races. Fisher didn’t earn enough points to qualify through the heats, so he also had to run the consolation race to make the big show.

Fisher did make the 358 feature in his heat since all 25 cars did qualify.

In the 410 feature, Fisher got lapped by winner Freddie Rahmer, but ran until the end, finishing 19th.

Things went much better in the 358 feature, where Fisher started second and led every lap to score the win. In the end, Fisher ran 92 of the 93 laps he was scheduled to run. It was a very busy, and, in the end, productive night.

Freddie Rahmer had been the area’s most consistent driver leading into last weekend, and was leading the overall Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series standings at the start of the weekend. One thing he hadn’t done before last weekend was win a feature this year. That changed on Friday at Selinsgrove, where he got his first win at that oval. For good measure, he backed it up with a win at Lincoln Saturday.

Rahmer now has one win at Selinsgrove and 12 at Lincoln in his career. He still has a long way to go to catch his father, who has 169 at Lincoln and 54 at Selinsgrove.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Freddie Rahmer (2) 324

2. Lance Dewease (2) 235

3. Danny Dietrich (1) 175

4. Brian Montieth (1) 174

5. Brandon Rahmer (1) 152

6. Dylan Cisney (2) 148

7. Lucas Wolfe 146

8. Ryan Smith 134

9. Logan Wagner 128

10. Anthony Macri (1) 122