Cory Eliason (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WORLD OF OUTLAWS)

The third weekend of the central Pennsylvania dirt-track racing season is now in the record books, and what a weekend it was.

Lincoln Speedway reeled off its third 410 sprint race of the season on Saturday, and then on Sunday, Port Royal Speedway opened its gates for the first time this season.

Lincoln had another good crowd, but still not anywhere near the monster turnout that the track enjoyed on opening day, and 31 sprint cars were pit side. Port Royal’s earliest-ever season opener on Sunday afternoon saw near perfect weather. The track drew its largest-ever, opening-day crowd and had 45 sprint cars and 27 late models in competition.

Consider these car counts: Lincoln has had 30, 31 and 31 as sprint-car counts for its first three shows, while Port Royal drew 45 for its first race. Now the odd part. Only 17 of Port Royal’s 45 cars had raced at Lincoln the day before. It should be noted that 11 of those 17 qualified for the feature at the Port.

The local season has also produced four winners in the four sprint races. Danny Dietrich won Lincoln’s opener. Port Royal’s hometown kid, Dylan Cisney, won the second week at Lincoln, and Brandon Rahmer won last Saturday there. All Star regular Cory Eliason won at the Port.

Brothers dominate at Lincoln: Can anyone ever remember a sprint finish where two sets of brothers claimed the top four spots?

That’s what happened at Lincoln Saturday.

Brandon Rahmer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF FREDRAHMER.COM)

Brandon Rahmer won over his brother Freddie. Brandon and Freddie are the male parts of the Rahmer triplets. By the way, sister Chessy was there to greet her brothers in Lincoln’s victory lane. It should also be noted that Lincoln’s new victory lane is graced by a sign lettered by Chop Designs. Chop Designs is Brandon Rahmer’s sign-lettering business.

Just behind the Rahmer brothers were the Dietrich brothers. Older brother Billy Dietrich led most of the race, with Brandon passing him with six laps to go and Freddie getting by on the final lap. Danny Dietrich moved up to fourth in the closing laps of the race to chase his brother to the line.

Eliason's win: Eliason hails from California and has made several visits to the area in the past. Just back from a winning winter in Australia, Eliason made his first local visit of the season last weekend.

At Lincoln, Eliason was unlucky enough to draw the highest number and start last in a heat race. He was able to qualify through his heat race, and advanced to 10th in the feature. At Port Royal, Eliason was a happy camper. He drew well for the heat race and then even better for the feature. He started second, took the lead on the second lap and never looked back. Eliason now has local wins at the Port and BAPS Motor Speedway.

Freddie Rahmer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF FRED RAHMER.COM)

Freddie Rahmer now alone: At the start of the weekend there were four drivers who had finished in the top 10 in both previous races this year. After Saturday’s race that number was down to three. Following the Port Royal action, the number is now one.

York’s Glenndon Forsythe was unable to qualify for the feature at Lincoln and dropped from the list. Then Brandon Rahmer didn’t race at Port Royal, so he dropped from the list.

For much of the Port Royal race it looked as if there would still be two drivers with all top-10 finishes this year. Then Danny Dietrich and Brock Zearfoss tangled. Zearfoss was done for the day, but Dietrich returned to competition. He made it back up to 14th, but dropped from the list of drivers with all top-10 finishes.

That leaves only Freddie Rahmer as a driver with top-10 finishes in all of the local races this year. Rahmer has finishes of second, third, sixth and seventh.

This weekend: Lincoln’s final afternoon show of the early season is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

For the first time this year, Lincoln will host a second division of racing. The 410 sprint cars will headline the action, and the Central Pennsylvania Legends cars will be on hand to start their season.

After a successful Sunday afternoon opener, Port Royal will switch to its normal Saturday schedule this weekend. The Port is set to host the 410 sprints and late models, with a 4 p.m. starting time.

Williams Grove will open its season Sunday afternoon with a 410 sprint-only program starting at 2 p.m.

For those who have noticed, a few World of Outlaws regulars have been in the area for some of the early season races this year. That will change this week. The Outlaws resume their season this weekend in Texas. They race Friday at Paige and Saturday at Kilgore.

EMMR event: The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing’s Third Sunday Round Table is this week.

The topic is motorcycle racing and Bob Sholly, a noted local figure from motorcycle racing’s history, will be on hand.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Danny Dietrich (1) 110

2. Freddie Rahmer 99

3. Brandon Rahmer (1) 93

4. Dylan Cisney (1) 62

5. Cory Eliason (1) 60

6. Brock Zearfoss 45

7. Anthony Macri 40

8. Brent Marks 35

8. Logan Schuchart 35

10. Logan Wagner 30

10. Billy Dietrich 30

10. Brian Montieth 30

10. Alan Krimes 30