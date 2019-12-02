Coleby Frye (Photo: FILE)

Stock-car racing often takes a backseat to sprint-car competition on the local dirt-track circuit.

This week, however, it's time to put the focus on the local stock-car champions.

Let's start with the super late models.

Dover’s Coleby Frye won his first career Selinsgrove Speedway title this season. Frye won three times at Selinsgrove on his way to the championship.

Second-generation driver Andy Haus won his first title at Bedford Speedway, a track where his father, Scott, had much success. Haus won once at Bedford and one other time at Selinsgrove.

Another second-generation driver, Dylan Yoder, raced to his first Port Royal Speedway super-late-model title. Yoder got three of his four wins on the season at the Port.

Meanwhile, his cousin, Andrew Yoder, won the Port’s limited-late-model point title. Andrew also won the Mason-Dixon series title for the limited late models. In all, Andrew won 13 times this season, with six of them coming at the Port.

Continuing the trend toward second-generation champions, Bobby Beard won the limited-late-model title at BAPS Motor Speedway. A past champion at other tracks in most everything he's ever raced, the veteran driver won four times at BAPS this season.

In Selinsgrove’s limited season for the limited late models, another second-generation driver, Shaun Miller, won the title. Miller won one of the five races held for the cars at Selinsgrove.

Extending the trend a little bit, third-generation racer Randy Burkholder won the limited-late-model championship at Path Valley Speedway this season. Burkholder won three times there this year.

Looking to the street-stock-type cars, Brian Walls won his first BAPS street-stock crown. Walls won eight times at BAPS this year.

At Trailway Speedway, it was Sam Gallagher claiming the point title for the street stocks. Gallagher won three races at “The TW” this season.

Shawn Lawton was Selinsgrove’s pro-stock champiion this season with five wins.

In the extreme-stock class, Windsor’s Sam Rial was the champion at BAPS, while Brad Mitch picked up the title at Port Royal. Selinsgrove’s roadrunners are about the same cars and Jake Jones picked up the title there.

PIT STOPS

EMMR holiday open house: This weekend, the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will hold its holiday open house, with events on Saturday and Sunday.

This is the last big weekend of the year at the EMMR before it closes for the winter to change displays for next season.

Saturday is dedicated to drag racing, with a number of local drag-racing personalities set to be on hand. Sunday’s festivities will wrap up with a round-table discussion with members of the Blaney family.

The Blaneys have been a part of racing for many years. The late Lou Blaney was the first of the family to visit the area from his native Ohio. Lou Blaney won the 1966 Williams Grove National Open and several other area races in his hall-of-fame career driving both sprint cars and modifieds.

His son, Dave, followed in his foot steps, winning in Ohio and locally before setting out on the road. Dave Blaney won a World of Outlaws point title and numerous races with both the Outlaws and the All Stars. Then he made a career change and went NASCAR racing. Dave Blaney was a winner in the Grand National series and came close a couple of times in Cup racing, before stepping away and returning to a limited schedule of sprint racing. He’s still active.

Dave’s brother, Dale, didn’t start out as a race-car driver. His initial interest was in basketball and he was good enough to make it to the majors before an injury sidelined that career. Dale then took up the family vocation and started racing sprint cars. He has won locally as well as with the Outlaws. It is with the All Stars where he has been most successful. He is the leading winner with the All Stars and a multi-time champion.

Dave and Dale will be at EMMR Sunday, along with their mother Kate, who was at Lou's side during his whole career.

Then, of course, there's still a chance that Dave’s son will be able to fit Sunday’s event into his busy schedule.

Dave’s son is current NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Blaney. Ryan has been a Cup winner on several occasions and made it to the final eight this season in the Chase for the Championship.

YCRC Christmas party: The York County Racing Club will host its annual Christmas party on Sunday at the club hall in Zions View.

The YCRC provides the main meal, with roast beef, mashed potatoes, stuffing and drinks, while each family is asked to bring along a covered dish.

There will be entertainment for the children and a visit by the man in the red suit. If you have children to visit with Santa, bring along a gift for him to present to your child.

