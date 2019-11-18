Story Highlights The Champion Racing Oil/RM Lubricants Central Pennsylvania Sprint Series is over.

Danny Dietrich has captured his second overall season-long sprint crown.

Dietrich earned 15 overall wins and also claimed the Williams Grove crown.

Danny Dietrich (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF DANNY DIETRICH FACEBOOK PAGE)

The local racing season came to a close with last Saturday’s Goofy’s Eatery and Spirits Sprint Showdown at BAPS Motor Speedway.

For the local sprint cars that competed on the Champion Racing Oil/RM Lubricants Central Pennsylvania Sprint Series presented by Hoseheads.com, it was a long season that started in mid-March and ended in mid-November.

All told, drivers on that circuit had 93 races to choose from and it was possible to compete in 75 of them. There were 17 times when Lincoln and Port Royal raced the same night.

When the season was completed, there were 36 different winners and 98 different drivers had earned top-10 finishes, allowing them to score points in the series. The leading winner, and also the series champion, was Danny Dietrich. The title was Dietrich’s second in the series and he will pick up his prizes at the York County Racing Club Hall of Fame Banquet in early January. Dietrich also won the Williams Grove Speedway point title this year.

Dietrich won 13 times on the local circuit and also picked up two All Star wins in New York state this season for a win total of 15. In addition to the wins, Dietrich and his Gary Kauffman-owned team had 15 second-place finishes, six thirds, five fourths and five fifths on the local circuit. There were 13 more top-10 finishes, which gave Dietrich a total of 57 top-10 finishes in the local series.

Freddie Rahmer finished second in the series for the second year in a row. The young third-generation driver piloted the family-owned car to nine wins this season, with six seconds, three thirds, eight fourths, four fifths and 13 other top-10 finishes for a total of 43 top-10 runs.

Lincoln Speedway champion Brian Montieth ended the season in third place with five wins, four seconds, 10 thirds, four fourths and three fifths. He had another 14 top-10 finishes with his Jerry Parrish-owned racer for 41 total top-10 finishes.

Despite his limited schedule in the Donnie Kreitz Jr.-owned machine, Lance Dewease knocked down the fourth spot in the series this year. Dewease won nine times and followed that up with three seconds, six thirds, five fourths and five other finishes in the top 10 for a total of 28 top-10 runs.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri rounded out the top five on the season. Macri drove the family-owned racer to two wins, five seconds, six thirds, four fourths and five fifths. He also had another 19 finishes in the top 10 for 41 total top-10 finishes.

Ryan Smith and Lucas Wolfe were next in line. For both drivers, it was a case of what might have been. Both sat out several weeks of racing this year with injuries. Smith was injured in a crash during a Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek show at Selinsgrove Speedway, while Wolfe was injured in a 360 sprint race in New York state.

Smith was sixth with one win and 37 top-10 finishes. He also won two 360 sprint races in his first season with Michael Heffner’s team. Wolfe had five series wins and 32 top-10 finishes in Michael Barshinger’s racer this season.

Port Royal Speedway champion Logan Wagner, who limited his racing mostly to that track, ended the season eighth in series points. Wagner drove the Zemco sprinter to six wins and had 27 top-10 runs.

Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody got his first top-10 finish in the series with ninth-place overall. Moody won twice this year and had 26 top-10 runs in his family-owned machine.

York’s Cory Haas completed the top 10. Haas piloted John Trone’s car to two wins and 27 top-10 finishes this season.

PIT STOPS:

YCRC meeting: The York County Racing Club will host a general membership meeting on Wednesday evening at the club hall in Zions View.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., with a meal by donation before that meeting.

Local late-model superstar Rick Eckert will be the guest speaker. Eckert returned to a limited schedule on the local tracks this year after nearly 20 years of racing on the road. He won nine times this year and pushed his career late-model win total to more than 200 victories.

Lincoln banquet: Lincoln Speedway will host its awards banquet on Saturday evening at the Wyndham Garden in West Manchester Township.

Season championship awards and monies will be distributed and special awards will be announced.

1991: Here's just a quick look at the 1991 season champions.

Fred Rahmer won the Busch Beer/WSBA Radio overall point title and also claimed the point titles at Selinsgrove and Susquehanna speedways in the Bud Lawrence Busch Beer No. 99.

Donnie Kreitz Jr. drove his own No.69K to the Williams Grove title, while Steve Smith did likewise with his own No. 19 at Lincoln. Winless Mike Wagner won the Port Royal title that season with his own No. 55. (Wagner’s is still racing, but it was his son, Logan, who won this year’s title at the Port.) Former late-model star Bobby Croop won the sprint title at Clinton County Speedway that season with his own No. 98.

Local racer Todd Shaffer won the Sharon, Ohio, title in the Turnbaugh No. 11 and former local ace Frankie Kerr was the All Star champion with the Stan Shoff No. 23s.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

FINAL 2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL/RM LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins listed in parenthesis)

1. Danny Dietrich (13) 1,792

2. Freddie Rahmer (9) 1,206

3. Brian Montieth (5) 1,082

4. Lance Dewease (9) 942

5. Anthony Macri (2) 931

6. Ryan Smith (1) 923

7. Lucas Wolfe (5) 865

8. Logan Wagner (6) 783

9. Kyle Moody (2) 545

10. Cory Haas (2) 540