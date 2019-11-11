Story Highlights The local racing season wraps up Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County will wrap up the local racing season this Saturday with the Goofy’s Eatery and Spirits Sprint Showdown.

The 358 sprints are also a part of the program. Racing is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

This will be the 10th annual showdown for the 410 sprint cars at BAPS and it offers $10,000 to the winner.

The first showdown was held in 2010, with Chad Layton picking up the win. Donnie Kreitz Jr. won the next two and again in 2015, while Lance Dewease won in 2017 driving for Kreitz. Derek Sell was the surprise winner in 2013, with Greg Hodnett winning in 2014. Jacob Allen pulled off another surprise win in 2016, while Gerard McIntyre Jr. was last year’s winner.

On the 358 sprint side of things, Aaron Ott won the first showdown, with Pat Cannon picking up the next two. Josh Beard won in 2013, while Yorker Chase Dietz won in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Kevin Nouse was the winner in 2016 and again last year.

Dietz is now driving 410 sprints and is, in fact, the most recent winner in the 410 sprints at BAPS. So, with three wins in the 358 sprints in this event, he could well be considered the favorite going into this weekend.

PIT STOPS

Point series: The Champion Racing Oil/RM Lubricants Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Point Series presented by Hoseheads will also wrap up with Saturday’s race at BAPS.

Actually several positions have already been decided.

Williams Grove champion Danny Dietrich has gained enough of a lead that he has already clinched his second overall central Pennsylvania point series title. Second-place Freddie Rahmer and third-place Brian Montieth, the Lincoln champ, are also locked into those positions.

After that, things get interesting.

Dewease is currently fourth, but Ryan Smith and Anthony Macri are close enough to unseat him from that position. Lucas Wolfe, in seventh, is close enough to catch either Smith or Macri.

Port Royal champ Logan Wagner is all by himself in eighth, and has locked into that spot.

Only 26 points separate the drivers in the ninth through 13th positions. With 50 points for a win at BAPS, and 25 at fourth, those positions could see a major swing. Right now, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody is just five points ahead of York’s Cory Haas for top 10 positions. Eleventh-place Alan Krimes is just 22 out of ninth, with T.J. Stutts and Dover’s Chad Trout close behind.

Third Sunday: The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will host its Third Sunday Round Table this week.

Special guests for the affair are Dewease and his mechanic, Davey Brown.

YCRC banquet: Don’t forget about the York County Racing Club’s annual Hall of Fame banquet.

Although the banquet is still a ways off on Jan. 4, tickets will move fast and there is a deadline of just before Christmas for ticket purchases.

NASCAR Hall of Fame mechanic and car owner Ray Evernham is the guest speaker. Last year, Ray’s wife, former sprint driver Erin Crocker Evernham, was the club’s guest speaker, and she must have given glowing reports to her husband, since he graciously accepted the invite to be this year’s guest speaker.

Evernham is a New Jersey native who raced frequently in that state’s modified cars before moving on to NASCAR. Actually, his first job on the national stage was as the prep man for the International Race of Champions series that pitted 12 racing stars against one another in identically prepared cars.

Then Evernham hooked up with a young driver getting his start in NASCAR racing. He and Jeff Gordon went to Hendrick Motorsports and set the NASCAR world on fire for several years. Later, Evernham formed a team that brought Chrysler back into NASCAR racing. Among his drivers with that team were Bill Elliott and Kasey Kahne.

1991: The final race of the local 1991 racing season was held at Lincoln on the Saturday of this weekend.

Keith Kauffman, who spent most of the year on the road, returned home to score his second local win of the season. Kauffman’s win came over Joey Allen, with Dan Dietrich, Steve Smith and Stevie Smith in the top five.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL/RM LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins listed in parenthesis)

*1. Danny Dietrich (12) 1,742

*2. Freddie Rahmer (9) 1,188

*3. Brian Montieth (5) 1,082

4. Lance Dewease (9) 942

5. Ryan Smith (1) 909

6. Anthony Macri (2) 901

7. Lucas Wolfe (5) 865

*8. Logan Wagner (6) 783

9. Kyle Moody (2) 545

10. Cory Haas (2) 540

*locked into current spot.