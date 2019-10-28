Story Highlights The World of Outlaws sprint cars stopped at Port Royal Speedway over the weekend.

Donny Schatz won the race, while Dillsburg's Anthony Macri finished second.

Because of the big fields and the format, it's tough to make an Outlaws main event.

The World of Outlaws' sprint cars made their final stop in the area over the weekend with a two-day show scheduled for Port Royal Speedway.

Friday’s show made it into the record books, but on Saturday rain hit just after time trials and forced the cancellation of the remainder of the event.

The Outlaws go into the Final Showdown weekend at Charlotte with Port Royal winner Donny Schatz trailing point leader Brad Sweet by just eight points for the season title. Schatz drives for retired NASCAR star Tony Stewart, while Sweet drives for retired NASCAR star Kasey Kahne.

The current Outlaw format makes it tough to qualify for a main event when there are a large number of cars. Of course, it’s always tough to qualify when there are a number of cars on hand, but with the Outlaw format, one bad lap in time trials or a heat race can spell the end of the night.

The Port drew 52 cars on Friday and there were 49 on hand Saturday. With that many cars, the Outlaws run six qualifying heat races lined up heads up by time trials. Just three cars qualify in each heat race. The D, C and B mains are lined up by time also, so a driver who advances in his heat race can still end up starting near the back of any of those races.

Luck of the draw plays a big part in any qualifying format race, but it holds great significance in an Outlaw show. Pill draws for time trials, and the Dashes, can make or break a night.

A real case in point comes from Friday’s show. The first two nonqualifiers for Friday’s show at the Port were the area’s leading all-time winner among active drivers, Lance Dewease, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series point leader Christopher Bell. Both are big winners this year. Freddie Rahmer, who is tied with Dewease for the second most wins in the area this year, also didn’t qualify. Rahmer flipped in a big crash at the start of the B-Main.

Saturday, both Dewease and Rahmer qualified better and probably would have been able to qualify for the feature. Bell, making his first-ever Port Royal start, would have had to work a little harder. His time would have started him outside of a qualifying spot in a heat race. Dylan Cisney, who finished second in points at the Port this year, timed poorly and didn’t make it past the C-Main.

Schatz, who led every lap to win the feature, qualified well and drew the front row of a dash. He won the feature over a fast-closing Anthony Macri of Dillsburg, who also qualified well but drew the next-to-last starting spot in his dash.

PIT STOPS

This weekend: The only racing action on the local weekend slate is a “junk-car” race at Trailway Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

There will also be racing for the limited stocks, figure eights, the lady powder-puff racers and a demolition derby.

Off-track activities include the York County Racing Club’s annual Monte Carlo Night on Saturday. For those who are unfamiliar with a Monte Carlo Night, the admission price gets you $50,000 in play money to gamble with during the first part of the night. Afterward, you use your “winnings” to bid on donated items at an auction.

Sunday, the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing features one of its longest-running fundraisers. This will be the 36th year for the Stan Lobitz Movie Party and EMMR Auction.

Longtime EMMR supporter Stan Lobitz started this affair at his catering hall in Hazelton and it eventually moved to the museum. Old racing movies will be featured from 10 a.m. until noon, to be followed by a round-table discussion with Lobitz at 1 p.m.

There will be a swap meet starting at 9 a.m., and a silent auction from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The evening can end with a race viewing party at Goofy’s, between Spring Grove and Hanover, on Sunday evening. Goofy’s will air the MAVTV feature presentation of the August All Star race at Lincoln Speedway. Lincoln champions Brian Montieth and Doug Hammaker will be on hand, and if weather permits, their cars will be on display outside.

Next weekend: The World Finals at the dirt track at Charlotte highlights next weekend's action.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car, World of Outlaws Late Models and DIRT Modifieds qualify on Thursday and race on both Friday and Saturday.

A little closer to home, the United Racing Club 360 sprints join the modifieds at Bridgeport, New Jersey, that weekend as well.

1991: Path Valley hosted a Sunday race on this weekend in 1991. Donnie Kreitz Jr. in his own No. 69k, raced to his 18th win of the season that day.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL RM LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Danny Dietrich (12) 1,742

2. Freddie Rahmer (9) 1,188

3. Brian Montieth (5) 1,082

4. Lance Dewease (9) 942

5. Ryan Smith (1) 909

6. Anthony Macri (2) 909

7. Lucas Wolfe (5) 865

8. Logan Wagner (6) 783

9. Kyle Moody (2) 545

10. Cory Haas (2) 540