Port Royal Speedway will welcome the World of Outlaws this weekend.

A two-day program is planned for Friday and Saturday.

Friday's sprint winner will earn $8,000. Saturday's winner gets $15,000.

Donny Schatz (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WORLD OF OUTLAWS)

The sprint cars from the World of Outlaws will return to the area one more time this year.

Port Royal Speedway will play host to a two-day Outlaws show this weekend, with action on Friday and Saturday.

The Nittany Showdown will wrap up the season at the Port and carries a Sunday rain date. A full program of racing will be presented both nights, with Friday’s winner taking home $8,000. Saturday’s event will offer the winner $15,000.

Last year’s event ended up being the completion of the Tuscarora 50, and was rained out on both Friday and Saturday, with the Sunday rain date being used. Donny Schatz won that one.

This year, Schatz enters the Nittany weekend trailing Brad Sweet in a close battle for the Outlaw point crown. Only the Final Showdown at Charlotte, North Carolina, the weekend of Nov. 7-9 remains on the Outlaw schedule after the Port.

Schatz owns three Outlaw wins at the Port, while Sweet has one. Other Outlaw winners at the historic fairgrounds oval include Lynn Paxton, Donnie Kreitz Jr., Doug Wolfgang, Danny Wood, Brad Furr, Jason Meyers, Ryan Smith and Logan Schuchart.

PIT STOPS

Last weekend: It’s been a long time coming for T.J. Stutts.

While he has been close so many times over the past several seasons, his win Saturday at Port Royal was his first in a 410 sprint car in many years. I believe it’s actually about 14 years since Stutts last won in a 410 sprint car. That one came at Williams Grove. Of course, during the last 14 years, he's won a number of 358 and 360 sprint races.

Stutts suffered serious injuries last summer in a crash at the Port, and while he was being treated for those injuries, he discovered a serious health issue as well. He recovered very well from his injuries, but has been taking treatments for his other problems most of the season. What a great way to wind up the season and offer hope for the years to come.

Meanwhile, 410 sprint aces Brock Zearfoss and Ryan Smith led the way in the United Race Club sprint feature at the Port Saturday, but Brian Carber may have stolen a few fans along the way.

Carber moved to the Etters area a few years ago to work at the Hyper micro-sprint company.

He has raced his 360 sprinter just a handful of times all season. Part of that is finances and part of it is he's racing micro sprints more often. Finally, part of it is that his sprint is still housed in his native eastern Pennsylvania. In fact, last weekend when he raced the car at BAPS, he spent four hours on the road to get his car to a track that is two miles from his current home. He had to go to his parents shop to pick up the car and bring it back to BAPS.

Saturday, Carber led early and hung on for a third-place finish.

The URC race had a number of serious-looking crashes Saturday. One, on the front stretch on a double-file restart, involved more than half the field and saw several cars flip. No one was injured. Another was on the last lap between URC point contenders Chad Layton and Josh Weller as they battled for fourth place off the final turn.

Lucas Wolfe won his first race since his back injury earlier this season on Friday night in an ESS/Patriot Tour 360 sprint race at Dundee, New York. Wolfe was involved in that big crash in the URC feature at the Port, but returned to action.

The PASS 305 sprints competed twice last weekend, and the two races presented quite a contrast for the two drivers who won. Both are youngsters just starting their careers. Landon Price won at BAPS on Friday night, but actually slipped backwards at the Port on Saturday for a ninth-place finish.

Garrett Bard scored his sixth win of the season in Saturday’s show at the Port, and he just started racing midway through the year. But as good as Bard was on Saturday, he struggled just as much on Friday. He ran near the back of the pack and ended with a 13th-place finish.

Wingless midget racing standout Alex Bright raced with the 305 sprints both nights and finished second on Friday, after leading most of the first half of the race. He dropped from the feature Saturday with a flat tire.

The BAPS street-stock nationals went to track champion Brian Walls. I guess it should come as no surprise, but when the street stocks ran time trials, the top three drivers were all named Walls. Brian had fast time, while his uncle, Mike, was second and Brian’s brother, Will, was third. Brian and Mike both had heat-race troubles, but Will was a heat-race winner. Brian came back to win the feature.

1991: There were two race dates and three races on this weekend in 1991.

Saturday at Lincoln, Steve Smith scored his 23rd win of the year in his own Leiby’s Mobile Homes No. 19. Sunday, Hagerstown offered twin 20s, with Donnie Kreitz Jr. getting win No. 17 on the year in the first race with his own No. 69K. The second race found Todd Shaffer winning in the Turnbaugh No. 11. It was Shaffer’s ninth local win of the season, but he also won in the double digits at Sharon, Ohio, that year.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL/ RM LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Danny Dietrich (12) 1,742

2. Freddie Rahmer (9) 1,188

3. Brian Montieth (5) 1,082

4. Lance Dewease (9) 942

5. Ryan Smith (1) 909

6. Anthony Macri (2) 866

7. Lucas Wolfe (5) 865

8. Logan Wagner (6) 783

9. Kyle Moody (2) 545

10. Cory Haas (2) 540