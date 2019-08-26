Story Highlights Gerard McIntyre Jr. won the All Star sprint race at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The New Oxford driver was in the Coldren Motorsports entry from Etters.

McIntyre is in his first year with the touring All Star series. He won $5,000.

Five drivers were disqualified for infractions of work-area rules.

. (Photo: .)

The All Star Circuit of Champions raced in the area last weekend, and in the end, sprint drivers from that circuit won four of the five races.

Well, that total depends on how you define local drivers and All Star drivers.

Sunday’s race at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County went to former local driver Gerard McIntyre Jr. in the Coldren Motorsports entry.

McIntyre is from New Oxford and Coldren is from Etters. This is the team's first year as touring All Stars. It was his second-ever All Star win.

Aaron Reutzel won the All Star event at Grandview Speedway and the first All Star race at Williams Grove Speedway, while Lance Dewease took the second race at the Grove.

The All Star Lincoln Speedway race went to young Canadian driver Skylar Gee for his first All Star win in his rookie season with the series.

Controversy at BAPS: The race at BAPS on Sunday had some major controversy. Five drivers were disqualified for an infraction of the work-area rules set in place for that race.

The race also got off to a rocky start. Polesitter Justin Peck got sideways in the first turn, carrying outside front row starter Cory Eliason into the fence with him. Eliason was able to continue on and held his position for the restart. Several other cars got some damage as well. Peck’s fuel tank was knocked loose and fuel was spilled on the track, resulting in a red flag.

During the red flag, the cars stopped on the front stretch, but the pits remained closed so no one was able to work on their cars. That’s where the controversy started. No one worked on their cars, but several team members left the work area behind the second wall in the infield to talk with their drivers. That was an area teams were not to enter when the work area was closed.

Five cars were disqualified for that infraction. Those involved were Dewease, Gee, Danny Dietrich, Ryan Smith and Anthony Macri.

When the race resumed, McIntyre, who suffered some front-wing damage, outgunned Eliason, who had top-wing damage, to take the lead. It would be a race between McIntyre and Dale Blaney for the entire event, which also saw series point leader Reutzel flip after breaking a rear axle.

McIntyre was able to fend off Blaney for the entire 30-lap distance for the $5,000 win.

“The guys did a great job tonight. I just did what I needed to do to get this thing to victory lane,” McIntrye said victory lane, according to the All Star website. “A big thanks to all of those guys for running me clean. I could hear Dale (Blaney) on the outside of me a couple of times. I tried to change my line up a few times so those guys didn’t know where I was going. It all worked out and I’m glad to be here.”

The B-Main winner, Freddie Rahmer, came from the 19th starting spot in the original lineup to claim third, with Brock Zearfoss and Paul McMahan in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Eliason, Greg Wilson, Brian Montieth and Kyle Reinhardt.

PIT STOPS

Busy Labor Day weekend: The Labor Day weekend will be a busy one on the local circuit with another four-day stretch of racing.

Friday, Williams Grove plays host to the Keith Kauffman Tribute Race. The race will pay $4,777 to the winner. Kauffman drove both the Hamilton No. 77 and the Middleswarth No. 7 during his career, hence all those sevens in the payoff. Kauffman, now 71, will be on hand for the event. The URC 360 sprints will also be in action.

Saturday, the sprint cars have the Bob Leiby Memorial race at Lincoln, with $4,000 for the winner. The 358 sprints and Xtreme stock cars also race. There will also be fireworks.

Sunday, Selinsgrove Speedway will host the Ray Tilley Memorial race for the sprint cars, with $5,088 for the winner. Tilley drove the Bud Grimm No. 88. The late models, pro stocks and roadrunners also compete Sunday at Selinsgrove.

Port Royal Speedway has a two-race weekend to open the Juniata County Fair. Saturday, the sprints race for $3,600 to win, but the big event is for the late models, which will go in the Butch Renninger Memorial race, which offers $4,333 to win. Yes Renninger drove the No. 33.

Monday afternoon at the Port, it’s the 68th annual Labor Day Classic for the sprint cars, with $4,000 to win. Limited-late models and the four cylinders also compete.

Trailway Speedway races Friday with the 358 sprints, 600cc and 270cc micro sprints, street stocks and classic cars.

BAPS races Saturday with the super sportsmen, limited-late models, street stocks and 305 sprints.

1991: Labor Day weekend in 1991 saw Bobby Weaver win a Tuesday Thunder on the Hill show at Grandview for his fourth win of the season in the Zemco No. 1.

At Williams Grove on Friday, super-sportsman legend Larry Jackson scored his only sprint win in the Gary and Patti Beam No. 88, while at Clinton County, Phil Walter scored his fourth win of the season in his own No. 63.

Saturday action found Donnie Kreitz Jr. scoring his 11th win of the season at Lincoln in his own No. 69k, while at Selinsgrove it was Dave Kelly picking up his third win of the season in the No. 17. Lance Dewease made it two in a row at Port Royal on that Saturday.

Sunday there was racing at Williams Grove and Susquehanna, as well, as with the All Stars at Sharon, Ohio. At the Grove, Randy Wolfe got his fifth win of the season in the Gano No. 57, while at Susky, it was Billy Brian Jr. picking up his first win of the season in his father’s No. 16. Todd Shaffer won at Sharon in the Turnbaugh No. 11.

Monday, Shaffer was back in victory lane after the Labor Day Classic at the Port. That Labor Day, both Lincoln and Selinsgrove raced as well. At Lincoln, Todd Gracey scored the win for his first of the season, while at Selinsgrove, the winner was Cris Eash for his second of the season.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL/RM LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Danny Dietrich (11) 1,411

2.Freddie Rahmer (8) 937

3. Lucas Wolfe (5) 821

4. Brian Montieth (3) 767

5. Lance Dewease (8) 725

6. Ryan Smith 679

7. Anthony Macri (1) 643

8. Logan Wagner (5) 632

8. Anthony Macri (1) 608

9. Kyle Moody (2) 503

10. Alan Krimes (2) 460