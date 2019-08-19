Story Highlights Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions will visit the region this week.

The All Stars will compete at four regional tracks over a four-day period.

The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will hold its annual Old-Timers' Convention.

The convention is Friday through Sunday at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds.

Tony Stewart (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO)

It's going to be a big week for area race fans.

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions will make a four-day swing through the region.

In addition, the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will play host to its 45th annual Old Timers' Convention.

The All Star series had a rough start to its season, with numerous rainouts, and our area wasn’t immune. On the first All Star swing through the region this year, Williams Grove Speedway was rained out, while Lance Dewease won at Port Royal Speedway.

This time, the All Stars will start their swing on Thursday evening for the Greg Hodnett Tribute during a Thunder-on-the-Hill program at Grandview Speedway. This is the 30th season of Thunder on the Hill. For the All Star visit, Grandview’s own modifieds will also be on the slate. Last year, Aaron Reutzel won the Grandview All Star race.

After Grandview, the All Stars move on to Williams Grove on Friday for the Jack Gunn Memorial. It will be a format that is nontraditional for the All Stars. They will compete in twin 20-lap features. The EMMR will have exhibition track time between events at the Grove Friday as part of its convention. Last year during the Jack Gunn Memorial, Freddie Rahmer and Jim Siegel scored the All Star wins.

As has often been noted, the All Stars have been coming to the Grove on and off since 1970 and an All Star regular has never won an All Star race at the Grove.

Saturday, the All Stars move on to Lincoln Speedway for their first visit there this season. Last year, current World of Outlaws rookie contender Carson Macedo scored the win at Lincoln, becoming only the second All Star regular to win there. Macedo was running second with two laps to go when Freddie Rahmer suffered mechanical problems and dropped from the event. The legends cars will also compete at Lincoln.

The local All Star swing concludes on Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway. Last year at BAPS it was the “Boss” scoring a popular win. Multi-time NASCAR and IndyCar champion Tony Stewart got his first and so far only local 410 sprint win in that race. The PASS 305 sprints will join the All Stars at BAPS.

The Old-Timers' Convention will run all weekend at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds. This year’s convention is held in honor of local racer, car owner and track promoter George Wolfe. Wolfe and his family were also big supporters of the EMMR.

Guy Brown is the grand marshal for the weekend.

Friday, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the aforementioned track time for the vintage race cars at Williams Grove on Friday evening.

Saturday, the museum is again open and there is a “cruise-in” from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and vintage race car track time from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Numerous other activities will also be held.

Sunday is much the same, with the annual membership meeting at 11 a.m. and ceremonies at noon before track time again from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

PIT STOPS

Two in one weekend for Haas: York’s Cory Haas has been having a pretty good season and had finished in most every top-10 position, that is except for first.

Last weekend, Haas stopped that streak in a big way. He won Friday at Williams Grove and backed that up with the win Sunday in the rain-shortened event at Trailway.

1991: On this weekend in 1991, Donnie Kreitz Jr. opened the weekend with his 10th win of the season at Wiliams Grove on Friday evening. Kreitz, of course, was wheeling his own familiar powder-blue No. 69k. That same night at Clinton County, Bobby Croop got his third win of the season in his own No. 98.

On Saturday at Lincoln, Steve Smith drove to his 20th win of the season in his own Leiby’s Mobile Homes No. 19. At Selinsgrove, it was win No. 16 on the season for Fred Rahmer in Bud Lawrence’s No. 99. Meanwhile, at Port Royal a young guy named Lance Dewease was in for his first win of the season. If memory serves me correctly, Dewease was just about to go on a tear with the Walt Dyer No. 461, but I think the win at the Port came in Bob Weikert’s No. 29.

Sunday at Susquehanna, Jeff Shepard raced to his second win of the season. Does anyone remember, if this was during Shepard’s time in Jim Shuttleswporth No. 41?

Frankie Kerr was the All Star winner that Sunday at Millstream in Ohio. Kerr was driving Stan Shoff’s No. 23s.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL/RM LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

1. Danny Dietrich (11) 1,363

2. Freddie Rahmer (8) 897

3. Lucas Wolfe (5) 821

4. Brian Montieth (3) 739

5. Lance Dewease (7) 640

6. Anthony Macri (1) 608

7. Logan Wagner (5) 586

8. Ryan Smith 564

9. Cory Haas (2) 451

10. Alan Krimes (2) 442