Brad Sweet (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

Fresh off the King’s Royal race at Eldora, Ohio, the World of Outlaws' sprint cars will return to the area this weekend.

This eastern Outlaw swing will actually begin Tuesday evening at Lernerville Speedway in western Pennsylvania.

The Outlaws then come to Williams Grove for the two-day Summer Nationals beginning Friday evening. Friday will be a full program of Outlaw racing with $8,000 awaiting the winner of the 25-lap feature. Saturday’s full program ends with a 30-lap feature that pays $20,000 to the winner.

During the spring Outlaw swing through the area, Lance Dewease won both at Lincoln and Williams Grove speedways. David Gravel won the preliminary feature at the Grove, while Danny Dietrich then won a midweek show at Bridgeport, New Jersey.

Brad Sweet, fresh off a $175,000 victory in the King’s Royal, leads the Outlaws into the area. Sweet is the leading winner on the tour thus far this season. He has won 11 times this year with his Kasey Kahne-owned team.

Donny Schatz, and his Tony Stewart-owned team rank second in wins with the Outlaws this season with six.

Logan Schuchart (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

Third on the Outlaw win list is Hanover’s own Logan Schuchart with four. Gravel has three, while Dewease, Daryn Pittman and Carson Macedo have two each.

In addition to Dietrich, Sheldon Haudenschild, Aaron Reutzel, Brian Brown, Kyle Larson, Giovanni Scelzi, Ian Madsen and Tim Shaffer each have single Outlaw wins this season.

On the local level, Dietrich leads all drivers with 12 wins. Dewease and Freddie Rahmer have seven each.

Lucas Wolfe, who suffered a back injury two weeks ago in New York state, is fourth with five wins, but will miss several weeks of action.

Logan Wagner has four local wins, while Brian Montieth and Dylan Cisney have three each.

PIT STOPS

Other races: Lincoln and Port Royal speedways take this weekend off for the Outlaw races at the Grove.

Trailway is set to race Friday with the 358 sprints headlining. The 600cc micro sprints, street stocks, limited stocks and classic cars are also on the slate at Trailway.

BAPS Motor Speedway has a big show planned Saturday. The make-up of the Firecracker 40 for the super sportsmen and the return of the super late models for the Smokey Frye Classic headline at BAPS. The Xtreme stocks also compete.

Selinsgrove races Saturday with the 360 sprints, 305 sprints, limited late models and the roadrunners in action. Path Valley has the wingless super sportsmen on Saturday.

First-time winners: Last Saturday was a night for first-time sprint winners in the area.

At Lincoln Jeff Halligan got his first 410 sprint win. Halligan, a top runner in the local 358 sprints in recent years, was in only his fifth start in the 410s when he won.

Halligan is in a unique situation right now. He is driving for Travis Esh at Williams Grove on Fridays and for Aaron Long on Saturdays.

Halligan has won 16 times in the 358/360 sprints during his career. He had four wins with those cars this season before going 410 sprint racing.

Jared Esh finally scored that first big 410 sprint win at Port Royal on Saturday. Driving for the underfunded Brian Ehrenzeller team that houses its car at the entrance to the street leading to the Port Royal track, Esh has been racing the 410 sprints there for about two seasons.

The son of accomplished sprint star Doug Esh, Jared had come close on several occasions, but sealed the deal Saturday night.

Jared Esh had previously raced the 358 sprints. His father won 60 times in the 410 sprints and 17 times in the 358 sprints.

1991: This weekend in 1991 started with Kenny Jacobs winning his seventh race of the season on Friday at Williams Grove.

Jacobs drove for local businessman Leon Wintermyer that season in the No. 1W. At Clinton County that Friday, Phil Walter made it two in a row and three on the season in his own No. 63.

Saturday at Lincoln saw Donnie Kreitz Jr. score his ninth overall win of the season in his own No. 69K. At Port Royal, veteran Barry Camp scored his fifth win of the season driving his own No. 14. Selinsgrove on Saturday saw California’s Jimmie Sills in victory lane with Bob Weikert’s famed No. 29.

The weekend wrapped up on Sunday at Susquehanna, where Fred Rahmer claimed his 12th win of the season in Bud Larence’s No. 99.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL

RM RACING LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT POINT STANDINGS

Presented by Hoseheads.com

1. Danny Deitrich (10) 1,187

2. Lucas Wolfe (5) 821

3. Freddie Rahmer (7) 771

4. Brian Montieth (2) 602

5. Anthony Macri (1) 590

6. Lance Dewease (7) 579

7. Logan Wagner (4) 516

8. Ryan Smith 466

9. Dylan Cisney (3) 408

10. T.J. Stutts 365