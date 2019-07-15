Story Highlights Stewart Friesen earned $10,000 for a win at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series star won a Short Track Super Series race.

Modified superstar Matt Sheppard took second, while Jeff Umbenhaur was third..

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series star Stewart Friesen won Sunday's Short Track Super Series modified race at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Friesen's win in the 50-lap contest at the northern York County track was worth $10,000.

Friesen, who is second in the NASCAR Truck Series standings, started sixth in Sunday's race and took over the top spot on the 15th lap when early leader Rick Laubaugh dropped from the event with mechanical problems. Although modified superstar Matt Sheppard got close a few times, Friesen went on to the win with Sheppard in second.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jared Umbenhaur, Jeff Strunk, Andy Bachetti, Ryan Watt, Billy Pauch Sr., Craig Von Dohran, Billy Pauch Jr. and David Van Horn.

In other action on Sunday, Brock Zearfoss led all 25 laps to win the All Star sprint feature at Lebanon Valley, New York.

Zearfoss won over Davie Franek, Danny Dietrich, Gerard McIntyre Jr., and Cory Eliason.

Dietrich’s win with the All Stars in New York state on Saturday marked his 12th win of the season.

Ten of those wins have come on the local circuit, while the other two have come in New York with the All Stars. One of the local wins was actually at a race with the Outlaws in New Jersey, but counted toward the local overall standings, as will this week’s New Jersey race.

PIT STOPS

York's Rohrbaugh shines in Summer Series: Veteran racer Jeff Rohrbaugh, of York, has only seen limited action in recent years, but that didn’t stop him from winning the second leg of the 358 sprint Summer Series on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Rohrbaugh’s win was his division-leading 16th at Lincoln in the 358 racers. He also has won at Lincoln once with a 410 sprints, three times with the semi-lates and twice with the thundercars. He owns 29 358 sprint wins at Trailway Speedway.

The Summer Series race drew 33 358 sprints to Lincoln. Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., who has finished second in both races, is the point leader in the series. There have been 45 different drivers between the two races, but only nine who ran both.

URC notes: The United Racing Club race at Williams Grove Speedway Friday saw three drivers compete with both the 410 sprints and in the URC event.

Lucas Wolfe, who won the 410 race, finished third in the URC event, while Freddie Rahmer, who ran second with the 410s, was fifth in URC action. Mark Smith, who was fifth in the 410 feature, dropped out on the last turn while running third in the URC race.

Five of the top six drivers in the URC race have raced with the 410s at Williams Grove this year. Winner Jason Shultz has run with the 410s on a limited basis, second-place Steve Buckwalter races almost weekly with the 410s and sixth-place Kyle Reinhardt has raced almost weekly with the 410s over the past two months.

This week: Racing starts on Tuesday this week with the annual running of the Jersey Rush at the New Egypt Speedway.

The central Pennsylvania 410 sprint cars headline the program with a 30-lap feature that offers $5,000 to win. The New Egypt modifieds are also on the program.

Wednesday evening, the York County Racing Club plays host to a general membership meeting. As always, the meeting will be held at the club hall in Zions View. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., with a meal served before the meeting.

The guest speaker this month will be veteran stock-car racer Scott Sipe, who has raced in the street-stock-type cars on both dirt and asphalt with considerable success.

The regular racing weekend begins Friday evening. Williams Grove has announced that this week’s Outlaw Tune-Up for the sprints will now be the Mitch Smith Memorial Race that was rained out during Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.

The lineup format used will be the same as will be used the following week for the World of Outlaws races. In honor of the Grove’s 80th anniversary, the Mitch Smith Memorial race will now pay $8,080 to the winner. The 358 sprints also compete.

Trailway also plays host to the 358 sprints on Friday evening. Also on that program will be the 600cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks.

BAPS and Selinsgrove Speedway both take their summer breaks on Saturday, but there's still plenty of local racing.

Lincoln plays host to the 410 sprints, 358 sprints and Legends cars on Saturday. At Port Royal Speedway, the 410 sprints, late models (in a Route 35 Challenge Series race) and the 305 sprints will be in action.

Hagerstown Speedway offers up the Red Ninninger Memorial for the late models on Saturday, along with the late-model sportsmen, pure stocks and hobby stocks

1991: Action for this weekend in 1991 actually started Wednesday evening.

Locally, at Port Royal, Barry Camp drove his own No. 14 to his third win of the season that Wednesday. Camp would return to the Port for win No. 4 on Saturday.

That same Wednesday night, the All Stars raced at Ohio’s KC Raceway and it was Kenny Jacobs in the local Leon Wintermyer No. 1W scoring the win for his sixth of the season.

Friday night at Williams Grove, it was Jeff Shepard racing to his first win of the season, while up at Clinton County, Phil Walter got his second win of the season in his own No. 63. The All Stars moved to Eldora, Ohio, that night, and Stevie Smith drove Al Hamilton’s No. 77 to his first win of the season.

Saturday at Lincoln, it was win No. 15 on the season for Stevie’s dad, as Steve Smith drove his own Leiby’s Mobile Homes No. 19 to the win. He would return on Sunday for win No. 16 at Susquehanna.

Saturday’s action at Selinsgrove found Fred Rahmer picking up his 11th win of the season in Bud Lawrence’s No. 99.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Danny Deitrich (9) 1,137

2. Lucas Wolfe (5) 821

3. Freddie Rahmer (7) 736

4. Brian Montieth (2) 584

5. Anthony Macri (1) 560

6. Lance Dewease (7) 554

7. Logan Wagner (4) 486

8. Ryan Smith 466

9. Dylan Cisney (3) 390

10. T.J. Stutts 333