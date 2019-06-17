Story Highlights The USAC Silver Crown race at Williams Grove ended in controversy on Friday.

Fans voiced displeasure over a late-race move by Chris Windom.

Windom took out leader Steve Buckwalter by tagging the back of Buckwalter's car.

. (Photo: LOGO COURTESY OF THE UNITED STATES AUTO CLUB)

Local race fans missed out on a chance to see some of the United States Auto Club sprint racers this past week when Thursday’s show at BAPS Motor Speedway was rained out.

Brady Bacon won on Tuesday at Grandview Speedway, while John McDougal was the Bridgeport Speedway winner Wednesday evening. Bacon came back for the win at Williams Grove Speedway in the Silver Crown cars Friday and Tyler Courtney won at Port Royal Speedway Saturday.

Courtney’s win at the Port was special because he drives for the family of the late Bryan Clauson and Saturday would have been Clauson’s birthday.

Race ends in controversy: The Silver Crown race at Williams Grove ended in controversy. Local fans voiced their displeasure over a late-race move by Chris Windom that took out leader Steve Buckwalter.

Buckwalter, of course, is a local racer who competes every week at the Grove and around the area. He runs maybe five or six Silver Crown races each year, and had never been in contention for a win before in those cars.

Friday he started eighth, and took the lead from Windom on the 48th of 100 laps. He was able to fend off several serious challengers in the closing laps, but in the first turn of what was to be the last lap of the race, Windom tagged the back of Buckwalter’s car, sending him spinning out of the lead.

USAC has a green-white-checkered rule, so Buckwalter was able to join the back of the field for the restart of what was now a 101-lap race. Windom was the leader. Just after Windom took the second white flag of the race, he blew a right rear tire. Bacon went on to score his first career Silver Crown victory, while Buckwalter finished eighth and Windom was scored ninth, as the last car on the lead lap.

Sprint racing: In local sprint racing last weekend, the top three drivers in the overall central Pennsylvania point standings each got a win. Third-place Freddie Rahmer won at Williams Grove, while leader Danny Dietrich won at Lincoln and second-place Lucas Wolfe won at Port Royal.

Dietrich leads all area drivers with nine wins — eight in the overall series and one against the All Stars in New York state.

Rahmer and Lance Dewease are tied for second with five wins each. Dewease, by the way, went to Knoxville, Iowa, last weekend for the World of Outlaws events to try getting tuned in for the Knoxville Nationals in August.

Apparently “The Hall of Fame Team” did just that. After not qualifying on Friday, the team came back with a strong sixth-place finish Saturday.

PIT STOPS

This weekend: Williams Grove will kick off the weekend with another Yellow Breeches 500 race for the sprint cars.

While these races are regular handicapped shows, they offer $500 just to start. The first race of the 358 Sprint Summer Series will also be a part of the program. It will also be York County Racing Club Night.

The 358 sprints will headline at Trailway Speedway on Friday evening. Also on the Trailway show are the 600cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks.

Saturday at Lincoln Speedway, the sprints and 358 sprints are in action for the annual Fallen Firefighters Race in Memory of Brandon Little. Little was a volunteer firefighter who lost his life responding to a fire call. Both classes will race for increased purses, with $5,000 to win the sprint race. It’s also Kids' Night at Lincoln.

Port Royal Speedway offers sprints, late models, limited-late models and Xtreme stocks Saturday.

At BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday, the super sportsmen, limited-late models, 305 sprints and Xtreme stocks are in action.

Selinsgrove Speedway offers the Kramer Kup for the 360 sprints on Saturday. The race is run in honor of Kramer Williamson, a champion in 410 and 360 sprint racing, who lost his life at Lincoln. The late models, pro stocks and roadrunners also compete.

Hagerstown Speedway races Sunday evening with the Frank Sagi Tribute Night. Sagi was the voice of Hagerstown for nearly 40 years and is still sorely missed in the area. The late models, late-model sportsmen and pure stocks compete.

Pennsylvania Speedweek: The area’s biggest week of sprint racing is fast approaching.

Pennsylvania Speedweek will offer up nine consecutive nights of racing for the local sprint cars beginning on Friday, June 28.

This year’s Speedweek has again seen some increased purses. Three of the nine races will offer the standard $5,000-to-win purse. Four will offer $7,000 to win. One has $10,000 to win and one will offer up $12,000 to the winner.

Williams Grove opens the series that Friday with $5,000 to win. The next night the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial at Lincoln will offer $7,000 to win. Selinsgrove is next that Sunday with $5,000 to win the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial Race. It's back to Lincoln on Monday for another $7,000-to-win show. Tuesday, it’s $10,000 to win at Grandview, with $7,000 to win Wednesday at Port Royal. Hagerstown has $5,000 to win Thursday, while the Grove returns that Friday with $12,000 to win the Mitch Smith Memorial. The series wraps up Saturday, July 7, at Port Royal with $7,000 to win the Greg Hodnett Classic.

1991: This weekend in 1991 started out with Paul Lotier getting his second win of the season in Friday’s action at Williams Grove.

Also on Friday, Bobby Croop was the sprint winner at Clinton County for his second win of the season.

Saturday at Lincoln, Chris Hladik scored the only win of his sprint car career, while at Selinsgrove, Fred Rahmer got his sixth win of the season. Joey Allen’s first win of the season came at Port Royal that night.

Susquehanna was rained out on Sunday evening.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL

RM RACING LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

1. Danny Deitrich (8) 892

2. Lucas Wolfe (3) 544

3. Freddie Rahmer (5) 497

4. Brian Montieth (2) 456

5. Ryan Smith 435

6. Anthony Macri (1) 385

7. Lance Dewease (5) 378

8. Logan Wagner (4) 353

9. Alan Krimes (2) 281

10. Dylan Cisney (1) 240