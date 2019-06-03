Danny Dietrich (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF OF @usacnation)

Just about every dirt-track fan enjoys a thrilling finish.

That’s why last weekend’s dramatic action, marked by several very close finishes, was a special one on the regional circuit.

Friday at Williams Grove Speedway, Danny Dietrich used a last-turn pass to best Dylan Cisney by just .066 of a second for the 410 win.

Cisney was looking for his first career Grove win and spent most of the race fending off Brian Montieth. In the end, Dietrich made a late-race charge pay off.

At Lincoln Speedway, both the 410 sprint feature and the 358 sprint make-up race ended with close finishes, but in both cases there, the late charges didn’t pay off.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was able to hang on to his lead at Lincoln, although York’s Chase Dietz made it close at the finish, ending up just .377 of a second behind.

For Dietz, it was more than just a late-race charge. It was a lot of work for his Rick Lefevre-owned team, as well. Dietz’s car was one of the later-arriving cars at Lincoln that night. A hard crash while running in the top five at Williams Grove a night earlier left the team with plenty of work before Lincoln’s race.

Cody Fletcher won by an even smaller margin in the make-up 358 feature. Defending track champion Troy Wagaman Jr. of Hanover fell just short of a late-race pass.

While Fletcher has won several 358 sprint features at Trailway Speedway during his career, that win was his first at Lincoln. It wasn’t, however, a first for the Fletcher family. Cody Fletcher’s grandfather, the late Harry Fletcher, won numerous races at Lincoln with Steve Smith, and also a couple with Dizzy Dean. Harry’s cars also won a couple at Lincoln, with Cody’s father, Bobby Fletcher, at the wheel.

Cody Fletcher’s proud parents, along with his wife and their newborn son were able to join him in Lincoln’s victory lane for the special win.

PIT STOPS

This weekend: Action this week begins on Thursday evening at BAPS Motor Speedway.

The 410 sprint cars will headline an event that will benefit the Greg Hodnett Foundation. Hodnett lost his life at BAPS last fall. Also on the program will be the super sportsmen.

Friday, Williams Grove offers up the 410 sprint cars, along with what is now the first leg of the Tri-Track Challenge for the super late models.

Trailway Speedway’s Friday show includes the 358 sprints, 600cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks.

Lincoln will host the 410 sprint cars and a challenge race for the 358/360 sprint cars on its Saturday show.

At Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, the 410 sprint cars have twin 20-lap races, along with the 305 sprints and Xtreme stocks.

The Tri-Track Challenge moves to Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, where the super late models will be joined by the Mason-Dixon Limited Late Model Series. Also on the program will be the pro stocks and roadrunners.

Hagerstown features the Mid-Atlantic Modifieds, along with the pure stocks, hobby stocks, U-Cars and Penn-Mar vintage cars on Saturday.

Trailway returns to action Saturday with the AMA Motorcycles.

Storm is coming: The United States Auto Club Eastern Storm comes to the area next week, running June 11-16. The wingless 410 sprint cars of USAC will headline most of the shows, although perhaps the biggest event is the Silver Crown Dirt Champ show at Williams Grove.

Things kick off next Tuesday, June 11, at Grandview Speedway, where the USAC sprints join the Grandview modifieds for Thunder on the Hill. Then it’s on to Bridgeport, New Jersey, where the USAC sprints join the 600cc micro sprints on Wednesday, June 12. Next Thursday, June 13, the Eastern Storm moves to BAPS, where the URC 360 sprints and super sportsmen are also on the program.

Next Friday, June 14, is the odd man out. The USAC sprints get the night off while the Silver Crown cars converge on Williams Grove for a 100-lap event. The Grove’s regular sprint cars will also be part of the program.

The USAC sprints are back in action that Saturday, June 15, at Port Royal with the Port’s regular sprints also in action. The tour winds up Sunday, June 16, at Weedsport, New York.

1991: York’s Johnny Mackison Jr. started off this weekend in 1991 in victory lane at Williams Grove. Mackison’s first win of the season was at the wheel of Michael Barshinger’s No. 65. Alan Cole scored his third win of the season and second in a row at Clinton County that night in his own No. 17.

Saturday saw Steve Smith rack up his ninth win on the season when he put his own Leiby’s Mobile Homes No. 19 in Lincoln’s victory lane. Joey Kuhn parked Doc Kronenberg’s No. 2K in Selinsgrove’s victory lane for his second win of the season. At Port Royal, Randy Wolfe got his third win of the season in the Ted Gano No. 57.

Sunday at Susquehanna, it marked the fifth win on the season for Donnie Kreitz Jr. in his own No. 69K.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL

RM RACING LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

1. Danny Deitrich (7) 718

2. Lucas Wolfe (2) 411

3. Ryan Smith 365

4. Brian Montieth (2) 354

5. Freddie Rahmer (3) 337

6. Anthony Macri (1) 327

7. Lance Dewease (5) 323

8. Alan Krimes (2) 265

9. Logan Wagner (2) 233

10. Adam Wilt 224