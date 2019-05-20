Story Highlights Lance Dewease earned a pair of wins against the World of Outlaws last week.

Dewease won Wednesday at Lincoln and Saturday at Williams Grove.

Outlaw driver David Gravel won Friday's show at Williams Grove.

Lance Dewease celebrates after winning Wednesday's Gettysburg Clash at Lincoln Speedway. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY SKELLY/LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

As the local World of Outlaws weekend came to a close Saturday evening at Williams Grove Speedway, there was a lot of cheering in Posseland.

Lance Dewease and the “Dream Team” notched two wins in three races for the Pennsylvania Posse in its battle against the World of Outlaws.

Dewease won Wednesday's Gettysburg Clash at Lincoln Speedway and Saturday's Morgan Cup at the Grove. He collected $27,000 for the two victories.

There are those who feel a controversial “jumping” call in a Friday night heat race may have cost Dewease a clean sweep.

David Gravel won the Friday show at the Grove to give the Outlaws their one win of the weekend. Gravel, who hails from the New England states, actually got his sprint start, at least in part, in this area. He's also the driver for the team founded by the late Jason Johnson and fielded by Johnson’s widow, Bobbi, who is a native of East Berlin.

The Outlaw shows in the area drew 43 cars at Lincoln and 40 and 38 at the Grove.

How tough is an Outlaw race in Posseland?

Consider this. Wednesday at Lincoln, Outlaw point leader Donny Schatz and Lincoln point leader Alan Krimes both needed to use provisionals to start the feature race. Last year’s Lincoln Outlaw winner, Freddie Rahmer, and Lincoln’s most recent pre-Outlaw winner, Robbie Kendall, also didn’t qualify. Neither had provisionals to fall back on, so they weren’t part of the big show.

Scelzi puts on passing clinic: California’s Giovanni Scelzi put on a passing clinic Saturday at the Grove. The teen son of the famed drag racer, had a poor time-trial run and came from deep in the heat race to just miss qualifying. Since the Outlaws' format aligns the nonqualifiers races by time, Scelzi was forced to run the C-Main, which he won from the second starting spot. He then lined up in the back row of the Last Chance Showdown.

In that race, he advanced to the fourth-and-final qualifying position for the A- Main. In the A feature, he advanced from the 24th starting spot to finish seventh. At one point he was actually up to sixth, but faded just a bit at the end.



PIT STOPS

This weekend: It will be a busy Memorial Day holiday weekend on the local tracks, with several big events planned for most every division.

Williams Grove will start the weekend on Friday with the Lynn Paxton Tribute race. The tribute races for living legends of the sport have become very popular over the past several years, and this event for Paxton is sure to be a hit.

Paxton was one of the Grove’s top drivers in the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. He owns 45 wins and three track championships in the sprints at the Grove and led every lap in winning the 1983 National Open, which was his last race ever. That win was his second consecutive win in the National Open.

He is still well known as the guiding force behind the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing and a restorer of vintage race cars. Several of Paxton’s former cars are to be on hand as part of a photo shoot presented by the EMMR.

As for racing at the Grove on Friday, the sprints and 358 sprints will be in action.

Trailway kicks off a two-race weekend Friday, including the wingless super sportsmen, 600cc and 270cc micro sprints and street stocks. Saturday, Trailway presents one of its infamous junk-car races, as well as limited stocks, figure eights, powder-puff races and scramble cars.

Hagerstown also kicks off a two-day program on Friday evening, known as the East Coast Sprint Nationals. The big program will feature the 305 sprints on both nights. Also on the Friday program are the Mason-Dixon limited-late models. Saturday’s show also features the pure stocks and hobby stocks.

Lincoln Speedway celebrates the holiday with a big program of 410 sprints, 358 sprints and legends cars on Saturday on Auto Racing Club of Hagerstown Night.

The wingless super sportsmen compete at Path Valley Saturday.

BAPS Motor Speedway celebrates the holiday with the Bud Bricker Nationals on Saturday evening. The super-sportsman racers will compete for $6,500 to win. The limited-late models and street stocks will also be on the program.

Bud Bricker, a Yorker, was the founder and original promoter of BAPS, which was then known as Susquehanna Speedway. As part of the Bud Bricker Nationals, BAPS will also induct several new members into its Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are sure to be popular ones.



Perhaps the biggest racing event of the weekend is the Bob Weikert Memorial two-day event at Port Royal Speedway. The Port will offer up the 410 sprints and late models on both Saturday and Sunday evenings. Both nights, the sprints will race for $10,000 to win and the late models will race for $5,000 to win. Sunday is York County Racing Club Night.

Weikert, of course, was one of this area’s best-known car owners. He was also a popular victory-lane interview, known for his big boasts on the microphone. Of course, his drivers were usually able to back up his statements and he was one of the area’s biggest winners as a car owner.



1991: The World of Outlaws highlighted the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the area back in 1991.

Things kicked off on Thursday evening at Williams Grove, where Steve Kinser drove cousin Karl’s No. 11 to the win. Steve was able to back that one up with another win at the Grove on Friday evening. Sammy Swindell drove the No. 1 to the Outlaw win at Lincoln Saturday, before Kinser was back in victory lane two more times Sunday and Monday at Hagerstown. He would also win at Susquehanna the following Wednesday.

Back in those days, the other local tracks would run sprint shows against the Outlaws when they were in the area, so there were plenty of other winners as well. Friday night, John Matrafailo, now a car owner at Port Royal, won at Clinton County in his own No. 77.

Saturday action found Todd Shaffer getting his fourth win of the season in Gary Turnbaugh’s No. 11. Shaffer won at Selinsgrove. At Port Royal on Saturday, Randy Wolfe got his first win of the season in Ted Gano’s No. 57.

Sunday action at Susquehanna fell to Fred Rahmer in Bud Lawrence’s No. 99. The win was “Fast Freddie’s” fourth of the season.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL

RM RACING LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINTS

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)



1. Danny Deitrich (4) 498

2. Lucas Wolfe (2) 349

3. Freddie Rahmer (2) 287

4. Ryan Smith 286

5. Lance Dewease (5) 268

6. Anthony Macri 243

7. Brian Montieth (1) 240

8. Alan Krimes (2) 228

9. Brock Zearfoss 187

10. Adam Wilt 174