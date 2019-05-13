Story Highlights The Gettysburg Clash is set for Wednesday at Lincoln Speedway.

The Morgan Cup will be held Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway.

Both programs will feature the sprint drivers from the World of Outlaws.

. (Photo: .)

The World of Outlaws' sprint cars invade the area this week.

The Gettysburg Clash is set for Wednesday evening at Lincoln Speedway, with a Thursday rain date.

Williams Grove Speedway plays host to the Morgan Cup on Friday and Saturday. The Outlaws then move to Weedsport, New York, on Sunday, and Bridgeport, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

Last year at Lincoln, Freddie Rahmer drove to his first career Outlaws victory over David Gravel, who had won the year before.

All told, Lincoln has hosted 47 Outlaw races over the years. The first was in the Outlaws' first season of 1978, with Steve Smith picking up the win. In fact, Smith won the first four Outlaw races at Lincoln.

Steve Kinser owns the most Outlaw victories at Lincoln with 14.

Outlaw regulars have won 31 times at Lincoln, while local drivers have claimed victory 16 times. However, eight of the wins by Outlaw regulars were scored by drivers who had, at one in point in their careers, raced on a regular basis on the local circuit.

Both Steve and Stevie Smith, and Fred and Freddie Rahmer have won Outlaw races at Lincoln. Cousins Steve and Mark Kinser are also Lincoln Outlaw winners.

At Williams Grove, the entire May Outlaw swing was washed out in 2018. In other Outlaw action at the Grove last season, Lance Dewease won twice and California’s Giovanni Scelzi was the other winner.

The Outlaws have competed at the Grove a whopping 209 times, with local drivers scoring 78 wins, while former locals took another eight feature wins.

Steve Kinser leads all drivers with 39 Grove Outlaw victories. In the last 100 Outlaw races at the Grove, local drivers hold a slight edge in the win column.



PIT STOPS

Big races loom for late models: Two big unsanctioned late-model races are also a part of this weekend’s racing slate.

Selinsgrove Speedway will honor former driver Ron Keister on Saturday with a race that pays $11,000 to win.

Sunday, Hagerstown Speedway honors late car owner Tex Shaffer with a $4,600-to-win race.

Also at Selinsgrove Saturday are the 360 sprints and pro stocks.

Hagerstown also has crate late models, pure stocks and hobby stocks on Sunday.



Other races: Trailway Speedway offers a 358 sprint championship race Friday, along with the legends, 600cc micro sprints and limited stocks.

BAPS Motor Speedway plays host to the super sportsmen, 305 sprints, street stocks and Xtreme stocks Saturday, while Path Valley Speedway has the limited-late models and legends.



Other events: The York County Racing Club has moved its general membership meeting to Tuesday evening this week because of Lincoln’s Outlaw show.

Former local racer Wes Irwin, who is now a publicity person with the Outlaws, will be the guest speaker. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. with dinner before the meeting. It will be held at the club hall in Zions View.

The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing hosts its Third Sunday Round Table this Sunday. The topic of discussion will be the racing careers of United States Auto Club racer Ralph Laguori and the modified-racing Reutiman Brothers.

Saturday, Lincoln is not in action because of the Outlaw show at the Grove, but a Jalopie Showdown will be held from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to benefit the EMMR.

By the way, Port Royal also takes Saturday off for the Outlaw show at the Grove.



1991: After a two-win weekend the week before, Donnie Kreitz Jr. repeated the feat on this weekend in 1991.

Kreitz won Friday at Williams Grove and Saturday at Lincoln in his own No. 69K to push his season win total to four.

Former late-model star Bobby Croop won Friday’s sprint feature at Clinton County in his family owned No. 98.

Fred Rahmer drove Bud Lawrence’s No. 99 to his third victory of the season in Saturday’s show at Selinsgrove, while at Port Royal it was veteran Barry Camp who scored his first win of the season in his own No. 14.

Sunday’s show at Susquehanna fell to Kenny Jacobs, who was driving the No. 1W for recently departed Leon Wintermyer. The win was Jacobs’ fifth of the season.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL/RM RACING LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Danny Deitrich (4) 433

2. Lucas Wolfe (2) 331

3. Freddie Rahmer (2) 267

4. Ryan Smith 251

5. Anthony Macri 243

6. Brian Montieth (1) 240

7. Alan Krimes (2) 228

8. Brock Zearfoss 187

9. Adam Wilt 174

10. Lance Dewease (3) 150