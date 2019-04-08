Story Highlights Tony Stewart's All Star Circuit of Champions will visit the area this weekend.

The All Stars will race at Williams Grove on Friday and Port Royal on Saturday.

The All Star drivers have never earned a Williams Grove win in 35 attempts.

Tony Stewart's All Star Circuit of Champions will visit Williams Grove and Port Royal speedways this weekend. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO)

A big weekend is looming on the local dirt-track circuit.

Touring groups will visit the area in both the sprint-car and late-model classes.

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions will bring their sprint cars into the region. The Lucas Oil Late Model Series will also stop in the area.

The All Stars actually come east on Thursday for a first-time visit to the Virginia Motor Speedway, before heading north into our area.

The All Stars will be at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, trying to finally break their losing streak there. The series first visited the Grove in 1970 and its drivers have raced at the Grove 35 times. In all of those races, an All Star regular has never beaten the local drivers at the Grove.

Last year, Lance Dewease, Freddie Rahmer and Jim Siegel won All Star races at the Grove.

The PASS 305 sprints are also on the Grove card.

Saturday, the All Stars move on to Port Royal Speedway for the Keith Kauffman Classic. The group has fared better at the Port, although not much. Dale Blaney has won there twice in 38 tries by the All Stars. Blaney’s most recent All Star win at the Port came in 2016. Last year, Dewease and Rahmer were the All Star winners at the Port.

The Mason-Dixon limited-late models will also compete at the Port.

Sunday, the All Stars start back west with a race at the Bedford Fairgrounds.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Series stops off in Sharon, Ohio on Friday on its way east. Saturday, the Lucas Oil racers are at Hagerstown Speedway for the Stanley Schetrompf Memorial race. The pure stocks join that program.

Sunday, Port Royal hosts its second big race of the weekend, when the Lucas Oil late models are joined by the Mason-Dixon limited-late models.

There's plenty of other weekend racing, as well.

Trailway Speedway opens its 358 sprint season Friday. Also on the card are the 270cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks.

Lincoln Speedway hosts the 410 sprint cars, 358 sprint cars and what will now be the season opener for the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprints.

At BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday, the schedule bills the show as “start them all.” It will be a features-only program for the super sportsmen, limited-late models, street stocks, Xtreme stocks and the legends. It could be interesting with the legends, since they have been drawing fields in the high 30s or low 40s at most stops this season.

Selinsgrove Speedway hosts the 360 sprints, late models, pro stocks and roadrunners on Saturday.

Path Valley Speedway has both the wingless super sportsmen and the 305 sprints on its Saturday slate.



PIT STOPS

Eckert-Covert update: A week after their stirring battle at Williams Grove, late-model stars Rick Eckert, of York and Jason Covert, of Newberrytown, were seen chatting in the infield during the sprint races at BAPS on Sunday evening.

Both reported that they plan to race in the Lucas Oil late-model races at Hagerstown and Port Royal this coming weekend.

Drevicki's near-misses: For Steve Drevicki, last weekend was one of those "shoulda-coulda-woulda" weekends.

Saturday, Drevicki raced with the wingless super sportsmen at Lincoln. He was leading at the start of the final lap, but contact with his teammate, Billy Brian Jr., sent him to fifth at the finish.

Sunday at BAPS it got even worse. In the 358 sprint feature, Drevicki had driven through the field to second place, and looked ready to challenge race leader Kevin Nouse for a late-race restart. However, just as Drevicki went to make his move, so did third-place runner Doug Hammaker. The two tangled and Drevicki flipped several times.

Drevicki was not injured and this weekend will look to make his first start of the season with the USAC wingless 360 sprints. Drevicki is the defending series champion with those cars.

1991: Rain still plagued the local circuit on this weekend in 1991.

Friday racing made it into the books, but Saturday, Lincoln, Selinsgrove and Port Royal were all rained out, as was Susquehanna on Sunday.

Friday at Williams Grove, Kenny Jacobs drove Leon Wintermyer's No. 1w to his first local win of the season. He had won three times in Florida with that machine.

Rick Crain opened the season at Clinton County with a win.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL

RM RACING LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)



1. Danny Deitrich (3) 258

2. Lucas Wolfe (2) 209

3. Ryan Smith 183

4. Anthony Macri 173

5. Brock Zearfoss 152

6. Freddie Rahmer (2) 150

7. Brian Montieth 119

8. Kyle Moody 115

9. Alan Krimes (1) 98

10. Tim Glatfelter 85