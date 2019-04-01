Freddie Rahmer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF FRED RAHMER.COM)

Port Royal Speedway is a full half mile, while Lincoln Speedway measures just more than three-eighths of a mile.

What that means in terms of distance is that a 25-lap feature race at Lincoln is just more than 10 miles, while the distance of a feature race at the Port is about 12½ miles.

The only distance shorter for last week’s 410 sprint winners at the two tracks is the distance between their homes.

Freddie Rahmer lives in Salfordville, while Ryan Taylor is from Perkasie. Those two towns are less than 10 miles apart as the crow flies, nestled in southeastern Pennsylvania between Philadelphia and Allentown.

For Rahmer to get to Lincoln Speedway, where he won on Saturday, it’s probably about 100 miles. For Taylor, the trip to Port Royal, where he also won Saturday, is probably a little longer.

Taylor is a few years older than Rahmer, so they didn’t exactly grow up together, but when Taylor decided to go sprint racing, one of the people he talked with was Rahmer’s father, Fred Rahmer, who just happens to be the winningest sprint driver in central Pennsylvania history.

On the opposite side of that coin are the two drivers who battled for the lead in the late-model feature at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday evening. The late models went 30 laps at the Grove Friday, and since that track is a full half mile that would be about 15 miles.

Rick Eckert won that race over Jason Covert. Eckert has a York address, although he lives closer to Red Lion. Covert has a York Haven address, but really lives closer to Newberrytown.

Covert probably drove about the same distance to the track as he did in the race. Eckert probably went about 25 miles to get there. Of course, the car Covert drives comes from Maryland, so it did have to go quite a bit farther to get to the track.

As many have heard by now, Eckert is back racing on the local tracks this year. His World of Outlaws late-model series car owner retired and he was unable to get another quality ride deal put together. So, for this year, Eckert is again his own car owner and he’s gone back to his original No. 0.

Eckert plans to hit most of the better-paying shows in the area, while also doing some family things he’s never been able to do while on the road with the Outlaws.

He said Friday night in victory lane that his schedule includes only about 35 races this year. He did note, however, that if he had known of the increased purse for last Saturday’s race at Port Royal sooner, he might have had different plans. Eckert left early Saturday morning for a trip to Florida to take his grandchildren to Disney World.



PIT STOPS

Racing this weekend: Williams Grove opens the local weekend slate with the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars on hand, along with the regular Williams Grove 410 sprints.

Saturday finds the sprint cars joined by the 358 sprints and the wingless super sportsmen at Lincoln, while Port Royal hosts the sprints, late models and 305 sprints.

Selinsgrove Speedway opens for the season Saturday with the 360 sprints, late models pro stocks and roadrunners, while Trailway Speedway opens its season Saturday afternoon with micro sprints and legends.

Path Valley Speedway hosts the Mason-Dixon Limited Late Model Series Saturday, along with the Mid-Atlantic Modifieds and several other stock-car classes. Hagerstown Speedway has late-model sportsmen, pure stocks, hobby stocks and U-Cars Saturday.

BAPS Motor Speedway has its first two-race weekend of the season planned. Saturday, it’s the super sportsmen, limited-late models, street stocks and Xtreme stocks. Then on Sunday, the sprint cars return to Susky with the 410s, 358s and 305s all in action.



1991: This was a busy weekend in 1991.

Williams Grove opened the weekend on Friday with Todd Shaffer getting his second overall win of the season in Gary Turnbaugh’s No. 11. Up the road at Clinton County, the season opener was rained out Friday.

The Saturday slate saw Steve Smith garner his sixth overall win of the season in Lincoln’s event. Smith, of course, was driving his own Leiby’s Moblie Homes No. 19. At Selinsgrove, it was the first win of the season for Fred Rahmer in Bud Lawrence’s No. 99, while at Port Royal, Jeff Swindell parked Bob Weikert’s No. 29 in victory lane for his first win of the season.

Sunday at Hagerstown, Dave Kelly drove to victory in the No. 17.

EMMR open house: The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing opens for the season this weekend with an open house on Saturday and Sunday.

Many happenings are planned for the weekend, but Sunday afternoon’s round-table session is a “don’t-miss” event. It's titled “Remembering Greg Hodnett.”

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL

RM RACING LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT STANDINGS

Presented by Hoseheads.com



(Wins listed in parenthesis)

1. Danny Deitrich (2) 183

2. Lucas Wolfe (2) 158

3. Ryan Smith 133

4. Anthony Macri 118

5. Brock Zearfoss 101

6. Freddie Rahmer (1) 88

7. Brian Montieth 84

8. Kyle Moody 81

9. Alan Krimes (1) 68

10. Dylan Cisney (1) 66