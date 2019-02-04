Story Highlights There were more than 100 race cars at the Racing Xtravaganza show.

The event was held last weekend at the York Expo Center's Utz Arena.

The event also featured two $1,000 winners, as well as lots of track news.

Lincoln Speedway is under new ownership and will feature some changes for the 2019 racing season. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

More than 100 race cars filled the Utz Arena at the York Expo Center for last weekend's Racing Xtravaganza.

There were also lots of racing-related activities and many prizes and awards were handed out. Brian Racine won the Cornhole Challenge, which was worth $1,000. The other $1,000 winner was limited-late-model racer Kyle Moser, whose car was chosen by the attendees as the People’s Choice award winner.

There were 11 other race cars that won in different classes as best of show, which were chosen by a panel of judges who toured the show over the weekend.

The winner in the vintage class was the famed Weikert Livestock “Old Blue” sprint car that carried Kenny Weld to many wins, including the Knoxville Nationals and the Williams Grove National Open.

In other open-wheel classes, Dover’s Chad Trout saw his car claim the honors for the 410 sprint class, while Ashley Cappetta won in the 358 sprint class. Chase Gutshall’s super-sportsman racer topped a class that included 305 sprints and modifieds. Mike Boyer and Chad Baker won in the winged and wingless micro-sprint classes. Young Eddie Richards III was the winner in the quarter-midget class.

The late-model win went to Daulton Bigler’s limited-late-model racer, while Strinestown’s Travis Horan won the stock-car class with his Xtreme stock.

Jorjie Sweger actually picked up two best-of-class awards. The young lady will race with the Legends and the mini-late models this year, and both of her cars were judged winners.

Cara Schaffer won the Ms. Racing Xtravaganza contest, while Brynn Klotzbaugh was the Little Ms. Racing Xtravaganza winner.

Track interest: There was a lot of interest around the Lincoln Speedway booth, where attendees were talking with the new owners of the speedway to see what is in the plans for the new season. While most of the things surrounding the general operation of the speedway will remain the same, there are some big plans in the works.

New catch fencing will be installed around the speedway. One big plan is for the installation of a “Jumbotron” in the infield so fans can watch the action they might have missed in real time. Also, Lincoln will have a mascot for the new season. Expect the mascot and racers to reach out to the youngsters in the community with visits to schools and other events.

Lincoln is working at adding two sky boxes, with more in the works for later. Also, plans are being formulated for new restroom facilities.

BAPS Motor Speedway has been busy over the winter, with new Musco lighting installed on the front stretch. The older front-stretch lighting is being distributed around the rest of the track. There is also new catch fencing in place at BAPS.

Port Royal’s new announcing team was on hand.

Path Valley will be adjusting its schedule with the wingless super sportsmen and limited-late models now racing on alternate Saturdays instead of Fridays.



PIT STOPS

Openers: With most tracks on hand and distributing schedules, we can now look at the planned openers in the area.

As has been the case for many years now, Lincoln will be the first to try for an opener, with the Ice Breaker 30 for the sprint cars set for Saturday afternoon, Feb. 23. That one will offer $4,000 to the winner.

Port Royal is next, with a March 9 opener set for the sprints and late models.

Williams Grove checks in with the sprints on Sunday afternoon, March 17.

Saturday, March 23, will feature BAPS, Hagerstown and Path Valley all joining the fray. BAPS has the super sportsmen and legends, Hagerstown has the UMLS late models, pure stocks and U cars and Path Valley the 305 sprints and micro sprints.

Selinsgrove and Trailway open their seasons on April 6. Selinsgrove has a full show of 360 sprints, late models, pro stocks and roadrunners, while Trailway will have micro sprints and Legends.



Florida this week: The All Star sprints will race this Wednesday and Thursday at the Volusia Speedway in Forida, while the World of Outlaws then move in to finish the weekend.

1991: The 1991 season of racing in Florida also visited Volusia during this week, with racing on Wednesday and Friday. In the Wednesday show, local legend Keith Kauffman scored the win, while the Friday show fell to Robbie Stanley.

Action moved to Ocala for Saturday and Sunday, with Bobby Davis Jr. scoring the Saturday win in his own No. 4. On Sunday, it was Kenny Jacobs piloting the locally based Leon Wintermyer No. 1W to the win at Ocala’s oblong, five-cornered dirt track. On Monday, Jacobs was again in victory lane with Wintermyer’s No. 1W. This time it was at the paved quarter-mile oval in Charlotte County.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.