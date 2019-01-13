Story Highlights Hanover's Logan Schuchart captured a sprint victory Saturday in Australia.

Hanover’s Logan Schuchart wrapped up his visit to Australia with a sprint win Saturday at the Valvoline Raceway in Sydney.

Schuchart’s win came over fellow World of Outlaws racer Ian Madsen, who is an Australian native. Cory Eliason, Matt Dumsney and Kerry Madsen completed the top five.

Schuchart is slated to return home this week. In fact, he and his teammate/uncle, Jacob Allen, are slated to be at the Third Sunday Round Table at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing this week.

Jacob Allen, of course, is the son of Bobby Allen. Logan is Bobby’s grandson. Bobby Allen was a longtime teammate of EMMR head honcho Lynn Paxton. As I recall, Paxton’s birthday falls around this time each year.

PIT STOPS

Motorsports this week: The Motorsports race car and trade show is set for this weekend in the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.

Sounds like it will be a busy weekend, and it’s going to kick off with something extra. Lincoln Speedway has reserved a room for 3 p.m. Friday just after the show opens for a special news announcement.

Friday happenings at the Motorsports show will include the start of activities surrounding the Reading Fairgrounds “memories” that will take place all weekend. Friday will find NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham and his wife, Erin, on hand to sign autographs from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., and then on stage for one-on-one interviews from 7:15 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

The Evernhams return Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., when NASCAR Cup Series rookie Ryan Preece takes over the autograph table. Preece, a Northeast asphalt modified star who has successfully competed on a part-time basis with the NASCAR Xfinity Series the past two seasons with several wins, has landed a ride with the JTG Daugherty No. 47 Chevy team on the Cup Series for this year. Preece will sign from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Three-time NASCAR champion Darrell Waltrip will head to the autograph tables from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Waltrip is now a Fox broadcaster during the NASCAR season.

Of course, the Reading memories will be going on all during the day Saturday, and there will be several different local driver autograph tables set up. Pioneer Pole Buildings has a 3:30-4:30 p.m. autograph session that will include both the Pauch family (Billy Sr. and Jr.) and the Rahmer family (Fred, Freddie and Brandon).

The Ms. Motorsports competition goes on Saturday evening, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The big event on Sunday will be a benefit auction for the Greg Hodnett family. The auction starts at 12:30 p.m. and includes items donated by Kyle Larson and Kasey Kahne, along with several of Greg’s own items.

Sunday is Kids' Day, and there will be big-wheel racing and the Little Miss and Tiny Miss Motorsports contests.



Montieth to race in Atlantic City: In an interesting development, Lincoln Speedway’s defending sprint champion, Brian Montieth, will attempt to qualify for the Gambler’s Classic in Atlantic City (Jan. 25-26).

The interesting part is that he will race for Lincoln Speedway’s 2018 sprint Rookie of the Year Brett Michalski.

Actually, Brett’s father, Joe, is the car owner, but Brett had driven the car in previous indoor races. While never coming up with a podium finish indoors, Michalski usually qualified for the A-Mains, which is not an easy task. He had decided to take this indoor season off to spend the time preparing the sprint car for the new season.

Joe Michalski and Tom Fraschetta, for whom Montieth drove in Trenton, talked and put Montieth in the car for the Gambler’s Classic.

Meeting time: This is actually a busy week for local racing organizations.

The York County Racing Club has a general membership meeting set for Wednesday evening at the club hall in Zions View. The actual meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., with a meal before hand.

This is the month that new club directors are elected, so anyone with an interest in the future of the YCRC should be on hand.

If that isn’t enough to get you there, then how about Danny Dietrich as the guest speaker for the evening. Dietrich is one of the area’s top sprint racers and he certainly says what he thinks, so it could be quite the interesting evening.

I should also note that at last week’s YCRC Hall of Fame banquet, the YCRC noted that the monthly payment to injured drivers fund was being raised to $400 now that the club is entering its 40th year.



ARCH banquet: Saturday evening, the Auto Racing Club of Hagerstown will play host to its annual banquet at the Elks Lodge in Hagerstown.

ARCH has been at this even longer than the YCRC and is still going strong.

The ARCH group concentrates its banquet on sportsmanship awards for drivers from tracks that its members attend each year. There are also a number of special awards and two Hall of Fame Inductions.

