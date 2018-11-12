Jeff Rine (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF JEFF RINE RACING'S FACEBOOK PAGE) Story Highlights Jeff Rine won super late model titles this year at Port Royal and Bedford speedways.

It's time to take a look at the champions for some of the area’s stock car classes.

Let's start with the super late models.

As he has done so often in the past, Jeff Rine won super late model championships around the area this season. However, instead of those titles coming at Selinsgrove Speedway, where Rine has been the champion 12 times, his Saturday title this year came at Port Royal Speedway. That was Rine’s first career Port championship. Rine also again won the point title at Bedford Speedway. In all, Rine won nine times this season, with five of those wins coming at the Port, and three at Bedford.

Second-generation driver Bryan Bernheisel won the Selinsgrove point title this year. The crown was Bernheisel’s first. He garnered four of his five super late model wins this season at Selinsgrove.

Newberrytown’s Jason Covert again secured the super late model title at Maryland’s Potomac Speedway. Covert scored one of his four wins this season at Potomac.

At BAPS Motor Speedway, Brian Shuey won the limited late model point title. For Shuey, who has had a long career in the late model classes, it marked his first-ever BAPS title. Two of Shuey’s three wins this season came at BAPS. At the conclusion of the season, Shuey announced his retirement as a driver.

Justin Weaver raced to the Hagerstown Speedway late model sportsman point title. Weaver’s title came on the strength of three wins at Hagerstown among his eight overall victories.

Derick Garman won his first econo late model title at Port Royal this season. Garman won twice at the Port this year.

Jasen Geesaman won his first career BAPS street stock title this season. Geesaman scored three of his five wins this season at the Newberrytown oval.

Brandon Moser was the Selinsgrove pro stock champion. Moser won three times there this year.

Hagerstown’s pure stock title fell to former Williams Grove street stock champion Doug Hoffman. Hoffman won two races at the Hub City oval this year.

PIT STOPS

Ring that Bell: Christopher Bell’s win in the NASCAR Xfinity race Saturday in Phoenix assured him of a spot in this weekend’s chase for the Xfinity Series championship at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Bell’s win was his seventh this season in the Xfinity Series. Bell is a rookie in the series, after winning last year’s Truck Series title.

Bell is also a top sprint racer, who made his first visit to the local ovals during part of this year’s Pennsylvania Speedweek. Bell’s first local start came at Path Valley Speedway, where he promptly set fast time for the event. In his three local starts, Bell’s best feature finish was an 11th at that Path Valley show.

Bell did win two All Star features this year, and capped off his dirt track season with a win in the World of Outlaws event at Eldora, Ohio, in mid-October.



Florida 360 races: The 360 sprints raced at the Bubba’s Speedway in Ocala, Florida, over the weekend.

In Friday’s show, Tony Stewart scored the win over local hot shoe Mark Smith. Brodbecks' Todd Gracey was 11th.

In Saturday’s show, Justin Barger, who has won in local 410 competition, was the winner. Smith finished third, Gracey was 11th and Trey Starks was 13th.



YCRC: The York County Racing Club will host a general membership meeting this Wednesday evening at the club hall in Zions View.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., with a meal preceding the actual meeting.

Guest speakers for the meeting will be Jim and Bryan Bernheisel. As noted above, Bryan won this year’s super late model title at Selinsgrove. His father Jim is a multi-time winner in both super and limited late model competition. Along with Bryan’s brother, Brandon, the family runs the Lazer late model building operation.

The Bernheisels were scheduled as guest speakers earlier this season, but the rescheduling of a rained-out race in Delaware kept them from attending.



EMMR: The Third Sunday Round Table is scheduled for this Sunday at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds.

This month's topic is the quarter midgets, with BAPS promoter Kolten Gouse moderating.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.



