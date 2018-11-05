Lucas Wolfe (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCASWOLFE.COM) Story Highlights Lucas Wolfe won the overall and Williams Grove Speedway titles for the 410 sprints.

Brian Montieth raced to his seventh 410 sprint crown at Lincoln Speedway.

Logan Wagner captured his first-ever 410 sprint championship at Port Royal Speedway.

The local racing season has drawn to a close.

As a result, it's time to begin looking at the area track champions. This week, we'll review the champions of the full-sized, open-wheel cars.

Lucas Wolfe won the overall 410 sprint series title and also claimed his first career Williams Grove Speedway 410 sprint point title. Wolfe was running a close second to Greg Hodnett when Hodnett was fatally injured at BAPS Motor Speedway. Wolfe then used the final races of the season to take over the top spot in the standings. Wolfe’s three wins at the Grove were second only to part-time competitor Lance Dewease. Wolfe drives for York’s Michael Barshinger.

At Lincoln Speedway, Brian Montieth raced to his seventh track title in the 410 sprint ranks. It was Montieth’s second Lincoln title in a row. Only Fred Rahmer and Steve Smith own more Lincoln titles than the “Edge.” Montieth won six times at Lincoln this year, moving him to a solid fifth place on Lincoln’s all-time win list at 61. All seven of Montieth’s Lincoln titles have come at the wheel of the Jerry Parrish sprinter.

Port Royal Speedway also had a first-time 410 champion this season, although the last name is very familiar. Logan Wagner raced to his first career 410 sprint title at the Port on the strength of two wins. Wagner’s father, Mike, is a two-time Port title holder. Wagner made the best of his first season in the famed Zemco No. 1 sprinter.

In the 358 sprint ranks, Kevin Nouse secured his fifth Williams Grove point title. Nouse has won the last three titles at the Grove, and five of the last six. This year, he won three races there and he's second on the career win list with 20. Nouse drives for former super sportsman driver Jake Raudabaugh.

At Lincoln, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. won his first career 358 sprint point title. Wagman, one of the few racers who still tows his family-owned racer to the track with an open trailer, won once at Lincoln this season on his way to the crown.

The Trailway Speedway 358 sprint title went to David Holbrook. This is Holbrook’s second career Trailway crown and he claimed it with four wins there. Holbrook’s team is another of the lower-budget teams in the area.

In the 360 sprint ranks, Davie Franek secured his second consecutive Selinsgrove Speedway point title. Franek won twice at Selinsgrove this season in 360 competition, and now stands third on the career win list there. Franek drives a family-owned racer.

Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger won his first career super sportsman title at BAPS in 2017, and backed it up this year with his second consecutive crown. Dellinger had a stellar season at BAPS, winning eight races there in his family-owned machine.

PIT STOPS

Monte Carlo Night: The York County Racing Club will present its annual Monte Carlo Night on Saturday.

This event is a great fundraiser for the YCRC and a lot of fun for those who attend.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of a Monte Carlo Night, each person receives $50,000 in “play money” when they enter the hall. They then use that money to gamble at various games of chance for several hours. When the gambling ends, each player then uses his or her “winnings” to bid on donated items at an auction.

There are many prizes to be bid upon, including racing items, household goods, automotive good and memorabilia of all kinds.

The event is held at the club hall in Zions View and gambling begins at 7 p.m.



Indoor racing: With the local outdoor racing season now completed, thoughts turn to the indoor racing season.

One event will still be held in 2018 and it looks like a big one.

Last season, Len Sammons Promotions tried something new. They constructed a dirt surface inside the Trenton building and hosted the wingless 600cc micro sprints. The racing was great.

This year looks to be even better. In fact, they have so many entries, that the event has been extended by a day, and will now begin on Thursday, Dec. 13.

As of now, it appears the field of racers will be split between Thursday and Friday, with a full show for half the field each night. Saturday’s main event will consist of the “alphabet soup” of main events working the field down to the starting field for the A-Main event.

Word is that both Wolfe and Montieth have filed entries.

The remainder of the schedule includes the well-tested format of three-quarter midgets, slingshots and champ karts on the cement floors in Allentown, Atlantic City and, new for this year, Syracuse.

Allentown is planned for Jan. 4 and 5, while the Gamblers' Classic in Atlantic City will go off Jan. 25 and 26.

The new event will bring racing back to the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse on March 8 and 9. A new building on the grounds, where the famed “Moody Mile” once stood, is the site of the new event.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.